Mount Graham red squirrel numbers grow after agencies develop more accurate counts

An endemic subspecies of squirrel that has been in peril for more than half a century is showing signs of population growth in its southeastern Arizona habitat, likely due to a new survey method.

The annual interagency survey of the endangered Mount Graham red squirrel in the Pinaleño Mountains showed an increase in the latest population estimate, from 109 squirrels in 2021 to 156 in 2022. The survey is conducted by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Arizona Game and Fish Department and the Coronado National Forest.

Squirrel populations have been counted since the late 1980s when the species was first listed as endangered. Populations had mostly been improving until 2017, when the Frye Fire burned 48,000 acres in the Pinaleño Mountains and the surrounding area.

The lightning-caused fire burned through the vulnerable population of the species, which is found nowhere else in the world. The year before the fire, 252 squirrels were counted in the annual survey, but one year later only 35 squirrels were believed to remain in the area.

The fire prompted the collaboration between agencies to develop a better model to collect more accurate data on the squirrels. Conifer trees the squirrels rely on for food and shelter were burned during the fire and pushed the species to inhabit new areas that may not have been surveyed before by the agencies.

“After the Frye Fire impacted a significant amount of the forest, we needed a better survey method in order to search out areas that red squirrels may not have been previously occupying,” said Holly Hicks, the state game and fish department’s small mammal project coordinator. “This method was piloted for the past three years in conjunction with our usual annual survey to determine the accuracy and to compare the two methods.”

Previous annual red squirrel surveys focused on visiting all known “middens,” or areas where red squirrels store their cones. But this method did not systematically detect middens created by red squirrels as they moved to new or different areas on the mountain.

The new method involves searching for middens within survey plots that are designed to capture the majority of the red squirrel habitat in the Piñaleno Mountains. This method is typically used to conduct forest inventory and agricultural research.

U.S Fish and Wildlife and state wildlife officials believe this method will work for counting squirrel populations as threats cause the critters to scatter.

Climate change:Mount Graham red squirrel continues its slow recovery. Now it faces a new foe.

Rugged conditions had made it difficult for surveyors to reach certain areas of red squirrel habitat in the past. Marit Alanen, lead biologist for the Mount Graham red squirrel with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service believes that the new method for surveying will be able to more accurately count populations that may have been missed in recent years since the fire.

The Mount Graham red squirrel has long been under the watchful eye of environmentalist, federal and state agencies. Accurately counting their population is crucial to understand how the sensitive species is adapting to drought, fire, disease, and other threats.

The squirrel was believed to be extinct by the 1950s but small numbers of the squirrel were “rediscovered’ in the 1970s. It was added to the federal endangered species list in 1987 by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, when the estimated population was fewer than 400.

The Mount Graham red squirrel population peaked in the 1990s at about 550. The numbers began to decline again and typically ranged from 200-300 squirrels annually up until the 2017 Frye Fire.

Other long-term impacts to the Mount Graham red squirrel population and their habitat include insect infestations, competition with non-native Abert’s squirrels, and poor cone crops caused by drought, all of which influence population size.

Jake Frederico covers environmental issues for The Arizona Republic and azcentral. Send tips or questions to jake.frederico@arizonarepublic.com.

Environmental coverage on azcentral.com and in The Arizona Republic is supported by a grant from the Nina Mason Pulliam Charitable Trust. Follow The Republic environmental reporting team at environment.azcentral.com and @azcenvironment on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Support environmental journalism in Arizona. Subscribe to azcentral today.