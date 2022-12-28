it's a private religious college. you can choose a different college if your beliefs don't align with the institutions beliefs. pretty clear and simple.
So. I have to praise the flag of lbbtqq? is the Christian flag flying? is the American flag flying?. look! do ur thing. Don't force it on me..personally I'm sick of accepting that sin like its ok.. it's NOT! I would never go to a parade that flaunts sin against God..DO UR THING.. ILL DO MINE.. that's fair.
The University makes their stance clear before staff or students sign up. Similar to the situation with the Boy Scouts having to accept girls. Organizations should be able to accept only those that adhere to it's guidelines and not be forced to accept any who want to benefit from being a part of that organization. Now if an organization is funded by gov then it should be open to all.
