Harrington Raceway & Casino closed due to 'technical difficulties'

By Brandon Holveck, Delaware News Journal
 2 days ago

The Harrington Raceway and Casino is temporarily closed due to "technical difficulties."

Calls to the raceway and casino went unanswered Wednesday afternoon. An automated message said due to the "technical difficulties,” the facilities would not be open for the first shift Wednesday and that second and evening shift employees should "standby" if they are scheduled.

In a reply on their Facebook page , the raceway and casino said they would not reopen Wednesday.

Operators directed calls Wednesday to Executive Administrative Assistant Nicole Boone. Boone did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The facilities have been closed since at least Tuesday. A New Year's Eve celebration is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

In May, the casino announced that it was upgrading its gaming floor to the latest iteration of the IGT ADVANTAGE casino management system, which would enable more flexibility for gaming machines and improve performance through real-time floor updates. The new system would also allow the casino to offer personalized in-game offers, bonuses and rewards and enable mobile loyalty cards, according to a press release .

A spokesperson for IGT, which stands for International Game Technology, did not respond to a request for comment.

Contact Brandon Holveck at bholveck@delawareonline.com . Follow him on Twitter @holveck_brandon .

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Harrington Raceway & Casino closed due to 'technical difficulties'

