'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Confirms TLC Future—'I'm So Excited'
Christine Brown has revealed whether she is leaving TLC's "Sister Wives" series following her split from former husband Kody Brown.
Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City Star Heather Gay Questions Continued Friendship With Jen Shah After Ultimatum
Fans of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City know Heather Gay is ride or die for Jen Shah and we’re not entirely sure why. Does Jen have a secret dirt file on Heather? Is Jen hiding money for Heather in an off shore account? What is this hold future prisoner #105141981 has over the Bad […] The post Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City Star Heather Gay Questions Continued Friendship With Jen Shah After Ultimatum appeared first on Reality Tea.
Christine Brown Reveals if She Will Appear on ‘Sister Wives’ After Kody Brown Split
Christine Brown is moving on to a new chapter after splitting from Kody Brown, however, that does not mean that her time on television is over. Taking to TikTok, she shared that she will "definitely not be leaving" the hit TLC show Sister Wives. In the video, she showed off her Utah home and shared some details about the production of the show.
Popculture
'Sister Wives' Alum Marries Amid Kody Brown Divorce Drama
While news out of the Sister Wives world has been filled with drama and emotions all around, a recent development still stands as a dose of happiness for the family. According to InTouch Weekly, Sister Wives alum Logan Brown finally tied the knot on Saturday, Oct. 22. The couple had been waiting, with five years passing since the couple was engaged.
‘Sister Wives’ Fans Believe This Telling Moment Shows Kody Brown Favors Robyn and Her Children
'Sister Wives' fans are convinced that Kody Brown's refusal to build on the family's Coyote Pass land has everything to do with his favoritism toward Robyn Brown and her children ahead of his other wives.
Sister Wives’ Janelle Brown Hosts Family Dinner in Flagstaff After Kody Brown Split
Focusing on family. Sister Wives star Janelle Brown hosted a family dinner in Flagstaff, Arizona, after confirming her split from Kody Brown. “Making Christine’s rolls for Sunday dinner with the Flagstaff kids,” Janelle, 53, wrote alongside a photo of rolls in the oven via her Instagram Stories on Sunday, December 11.
‘I Just Hope He’s Okay’: Kanye West ‘Missing’ After Former Employee Alleges Rapper Owes Money
Kanye West’s former manager, Thomas St. John, plans to serve the rapper who fell from grace a $4.5 million lawsuit, but Kanye is nowhere to be found. The U.S. Sun retrieved a court filing from Dec. 19, 2022, that states St. John and his attorneys are requesting more time—until the end of March—to serve West and his company Yeezy L.L.C. The former manager’s efforts to contact the rapper have been unsuccessful because West was not reachable by mail, at home, or even at a law group listed as his contact.
‘Sister Wives’ Star, Christine Brown, Reveals What Would Have Convinced Her to Stay with Kody Brown
Christine and Kody Brown divorced more than a year ago. While Christine was done when she moved, something could have made the 'Sister Wives' star stay.
‘Sister Wives’ Opinion: Kody Brown Doesn’t Actually Love Robyn Brown More
Sister Wives fans and the Brown family have all suggested Kody Brown is only in love with Robyn Brown, and that's why he's abandoned plural marriage. Is it about love, though?
The Hollywood Gossip
Kody Brown Warns Other Men: You Don't Wanna Date Christine! She's a Risk!
If Kody Brown can’t have Christine Brown, he doesn’t think anyone else should, either. This is the main takeaway we have from a sneak peek at part two of the Sister Wives Season 17 tell-all special, which will air this Sunday on TLC. According to Kody in this...
musictimes.com
GloRilla Getting Married? Shaquille O'Neal 'Proposes' To Rapper on Instagram Live
GloRilla just received a marriage proposal from Shaquille O'Neal. The rising Memphis rapper has been busy in the past months as her popularity in the music industry continues. Starting with her "F.N.F (Let's Go)" release in April, GloRilla went on to release more songs and EP while establishing collaborations with other artists.
T.J. Holmes Steps Out in Miami With Amy Robach Amid Marilee Fiebig Divorce
Watch: T.J. Holmes Files for Divorce From Wife Amid Amy Robach Relationship. T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach are walking down the aisle—the supermarket aisle, that is. The GMA3: What You Need to Know co-anchors were photographed going for a grocery run together in Miami, per photos published by the Daily Mail. In the Dec. 26 snaps, T.J. and Amy are seen loading a full cart into a truck.
Will 'Sister Wives' Be Canceled After 3 Wives Leave Kody Brown?
Fans of the show "Sister Wives" are still reeling from the news that Meri Brown and Kody Brown have split. The news came just days after Janelle Brown confirmed she and Kody have separated and over a year after Christine Brown left the family. That means only Robyn Brown remains married to Kody.
‘Sister Wives’: Robyn Says the Other Wives Handed Kody to Her
Robyn has always been called the favorite on 'Sister Wives' but she says the other wives handed Kody to her.
Allison Williams, Daughter of Anchor Brian Williams, Discusses Her “Thorough” Privilege
Watch: Allison Williams Talks Time's Up at 2018 SAG Awards. Allison Williams has entered the chat about privilege and nepotism. The M3GAN star opened up about growing up in Connecticut as the daughter of news anchor Brian Williams, and journalist Jane Gillan Stoddard, within commuting distance to Manhattan—and the leg up in in life that afforded her.
Does Kim Kardashian See Herself Having More Kids? She Says…
Watch: Kim Kardashian OPEN to Having More Kids and Remarrying. Kim Kardashian is a firm believer in never saying never. In fact, for the mom of four the idea of expanding her family in the future doesn't sound all that far-fetched to her. "I just don't wanna say—never say never,"...
Sister Wives’ Gwendlyn Brown Jokes About ‘Leftover Fame’ After Parents Kody and Christine Brown’s Split
Making the most of a tough situation. Sister Wives star Gwendlyn Brown joked about one perk she’s experienced following her parents Kody Brown and Christine Brown’s split. “When your parents get divorced and you get their leftover fame,” Gwendlyn, 21, wrote via her Instagram Stories on Thursday, December 15, alongside a photo that showed her profile now has a blue checkmark next to her name. “Verified bitches.”
Popculture
'Sister Wives': Janelle Brown Thrives During Holiday With Daughters Amid Kody Brown Split
Sister Wives star Janelle Brown is spending the holidays with daughters Madison Brush and Savanah Brown following her split from Kody Brown after 29 years of spiritual marriage. The Sister Wives star, who confirmed she and Kody were no longer together during an episode of the TLC show earlier this month, reposted an Instagram Story added by 25-year-old daughter Maddie of her 18-year-old sister Savanah putting together a puzzle.
Kanye West is Reportedly Missing
According to Kanye West’s ex-business manager, the musician and business mogul is missing. The New York Post reports that West’s ex-business manager, Thomas St. John, is trying to serve the artist with a $4.5 million lawsuit over alleged unpaid fees. He’s reportedly also unable to reach West’s legal team.
Teen Mom’s Farrah Abraham Shares She’s Found “Peace” on Anniversary of Derek Underwood’s Death
Watch: "Teen Mom" Farrah Abraham Reveals Plans for the Future. Farrah Abraham is reflecting on her healing journey. The Teen Mom alum paid tribute to her late partner Derek Underwood, who is the father to her daughter Sophia, on the 14th anniversary of his death, getting candid about her grief and her path to finding peace.
E! News
