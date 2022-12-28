ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Reality Tea

Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City Star Heather Gay Questions Continued Friendship With Jen Shah After Ultimatum

Fans of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City know Heather Gay is ride or die for Jen Shah and we’re not entirely sure why. Does Jen have a secret dirt file on Heather? Is Jen hiding money for Heather in an off shore account? What is this hold future prisoner #105141981 has over the Bad […] The post Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City Star Heather Gay Questions Continued Friendship With Jen Shah After Ultimatum appeared first on Reality Tea.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Popculture

'Sister Wives' Alum Marries Amid Kody Brown Divorce Drama

While news out of the Sister Wives world has been filled with drama and emotions all around, a recent development still stands as a dose of happiness for the family. According to InTouch Weekly, Sister Wives alum Logan Brown finally tied the knot on Saturday, Oct. 22. The couple had been waiting, with five years passing since the couple was engaged.
NEVADA STATE
Black Enterprise

‘I Just Hope He’s Okay’: Kanye West ‘Missing’ After Former Employee Alleges Rapper Owes Money

Kanye West’s former manager, Thomas St. John, plans to serve the rapper who fell from grace a $4.5 million lawsuit, but Kanye is nowhere to be found. The U.S. Sun retrieved a court filing from Dec. 19, 2022, that states St. John and his attorneys are requesting more time—until the end of March—to serve West and his company Yeezy L.L.C. The former manager’s efforts to contact the rapper have been unsuccessful because West was not reachable by mail, at home, or even at a law group listed as his contact.
musictimes.com

GloRilla Getting Married? Shaquille O'Neal 'Proposes' To Rapper on Instagram Live

GloRilla just received a marriage proposal from Shaquille O'Neal. The rising Memphis rapper has been busy in the past months as her popularity in the music industry continues. Starting with her "F.N.F (Let's Go)" release in April, GloRilla went on to release more songs and EP while establishing collaborations with other artists.
E! News

T.J. Holmes Steps Out in Miami With Amy Robach Amid Marilee Fiebig Divorce

Watch: T.J. Holmes Files for Divorce From Wife Amid Amy Robach Relationship. T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach are walking down the aisle—the supermarket aisle, that is. The GMA3: What You Need to Know co-anchors were photographed going for a grocery run together in Miami, per photos published by the Daily Mail. In the Dec. 26 snaps, T.J. and Amy are seen loading a full cart into a truck.
MIAMI, FL
AMY KAPLAN

Will 'Sister Wives' Be Canceled After 3 Wives Leave Kody Brown?

Fans of the show "Sister Wives" are still reeling from the news that Meri Brown and Kody Brown have split. The news came just days after Janelle Brown confirmed she and Kody have separated and over a year after Christine Brown left the family. That means only Robyn Brown remains married to Kody.
E! News

Does Kim Kardashian See Herself Having More Kids? She Says…

Watch: Kim Kardashian OPEN to Having More Kids and Remarrying. Kim Kardashian is a firm believer in never saying never. In fact, for the mom of four the idea of expanding her family in the future doesn't sound all that far-fetched to her. "I just don't wanna say—never say never,"...
In Touch Weekly

Sister Wives’ Gwendlyn Brown Jokes About ‘Leftover Fame’ After Parents Kody and Christine Brown’s Split

Making the most of a tough situation. Sister Wives star Gwendlyn Brown joked about one perk she’s experienced following her parents Kody Brown and Christine Brown’s split. “When your parents get divorced and you get their leftover fame,” Gwendlyn, 21, wrote via her Instagram Stories on Thursday, December 15, alongside a photo that showed her profile now has a blue checkmark next to her name. “Verified bitches.”
Popculture

'Sister Wives': Janelle Brown Thrives During Holiday With Daughters Amid Kody Brown Split

Sister Wives star Janelle Brown is spending the holidays with daughters Madison Brush and Savanah Brown following her split from Kody Brown after 29 years of spiritual marriage. The Sister Wives star, who confirmed she and Kody were no longer together during an episode of the TLC show earlier this month, reposted an Instagram Story added by 25-year-old daughter Maddie of her 18-year-old sister Savanah putting together a puzzle.
American Songwriter

Kanye West is Reportedly Missing

According to Kanye West’s ex-business manager, the musician and business mogul is missing. The New York Post reports that West’s ex-business manager, Thomas St. John, is trying to serve the artist with a $4.5 million lawsuit over alleged unpaid fees. He’s reportedly also unable to reach West’s legal team.
CALIFORNIA STATE
