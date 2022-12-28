Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Mother Of Five Vanished, Her Son Caught A Convicted Murderer Driving Her Car And The Police Lost All Her Case EvidenceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedWashington, DC
Congressman Announces Cancer DiagnosisNews Breaking LIVE
3 Delicious Pizza Places in ColumbiaTed RiversColumbia, MD
Gov. Abbott Sends Busloads of Immigrants to Vice President Harris’ Residence on Christmas EveKendra M.Texas State
New aid for the war in Ukraine is more than most states get in a yearEmily RoyWashington, DC
Related
Week 17 Vikings Injury Report: Rodgers Sits Out in GB
The Minnesota Vikings have a big division rivalry matchup with the Green Bay Packers in Lambeau Field this weekend. Prior to that matchup, each team will have three days of practice with injury reports. Here is the first Week 17 Vikings injury report:. C Garrett Bradbury- DNP (back) LG Ezra...
Terrell Owens Runs Reverse: Rips Dak Prescott, But Now Wants Cowboys Tryout
Terrell Owens recently said the Cowboys don’t have a “good quarterback” in Dak Prescott. But our scoop has him now humming a different tune.
4 best Derek Carr destinations for 2023 after benching by Raiders
Ahead of Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season, Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels announced that quarterback Derek Carr is done for the season. Backup Jarrett Stidham will start from here on out, and undrafted rookie Chase Garbers will back up the Raiders’ new QB. This decision pretty much officially ends Carr’s nine-year run with the franchise. The team will save almost $30 million cutting or trading their QB this offseason, which means Carr should be with a new team in 2023. If the veteran QB does hit the open market or gets traded, the question then becomes, what are the best Derek Carr destinations? We’ll look at these ideal landing spots that include the New Orleans Saints, Tennessee Titans, Washington Commanders, and New York Jets.
Denver Broncos great alleges Russell Wilson has ‘ticked a lot of people off’ with his attitude
The Denver Broncos 2022 campaign has been an absolute nightmare, and one team legend claims it has only gotten worse
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
A fan who stole Tom Brady’s Gatorade bottle from the Buccaneers’ sideline Sunday was in for a rude awakening, learning the hard way Brady’s preferred in-game drink is an acquired taste.
Bills vs. Bengals Blowout?! ESPN's Predictions for Monday Night Football
ESPN's Football Power Index delivered quite the bold prediction for Monday's game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals.
Raiders fans want Josh McDaniels fired over Derek Carr decision
Las Vegas Raiders fans were not happy with head coach Josh McDaniels for the decision to bench quarterback Josh McDaniels. The Las Vegas Raiders have not lived up to the lofty expectations they had entering the 2022 season. Instead of contending for the AFC West, they now hold just very slim playoff odds with a 6-9 record under head coach Josh McDaniels.
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Week 17 of 2022
We have just two weeks left in the regular season and everything remains up in the air. Every single game more or less has playoff ramifications for somebody, especially in the NFC South where these final weeks could decide who wins the division, who picks in the Top 10, and potentially even two teams making the playoffs if something weird happens.
The fallout from Myles Garrett’s benching, Deshaun Watson’s progress and what went wrong vs. the Saints: Orange and Brown Talk
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns benched Myles Garrett and fined him following an issue with him properly communicating with the team while sick last week. Garrett sat out the first series of the Browns’ loss to New Orleans. What’s the fallout, if any, from the benching?. Mary Kay...
Raiders bench Derek Carr with playoffs all but lost, $33M injury guarantee looming
The Las Vegas Raiders have benched quarterback Derek Carr with two games remaining in the regular season. Head coach Josh McDaniels announced the news on Wednesday. Jarrett Stidham will start in his place on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers and presumably in next week's regular season finale against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Raiders are still mathematically alive for the postseason at 6-9, but last week's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers all but eliminated them from reasonable contention.
Browns RB Nick Chubb Makes Decision on Playing in Last two Games
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb says he will indeed be playing in the team's last two games.
NBC Sports
Steph thanks Warriors fan for finding lost free throw trophy
Steph Curry has collected enough hardware across his 14-year NBA career to fill any trophy case, but one award apparently escaped the superstar's grasp. Warriors fan Ryan Channels, who describes himself as a "Stephen Curry super collector" in his Twitter bio, tracked down Curry's 2017-18 NBA free-throw percentage champion trophy through a trading card deal. He recently was able to get the trophy back into Curry's hands.
Patrick Mahomes gets honest about Broncos situation
Things aren’t exactly going great for the Denver Broncos right now after the team fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett this week and team morale appears to be low with quarterback Russell Wilson lamenting that he didn’t play better to save his head coach’s job. But that doesn’t mean the Kansas City Chiefs – their opponent Read more... The post Patrick Mahomes gets honest about Broncos situation appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Titans vs. Cowboys predictions: NFL experts make Week 17 picks
All week we’re been wondering if the Tennessee Titans would sit key players who are the least bit banged-up for the Week 17 contest against the Dallas Cowboys since it has no impact on the AFC South. Well, we got our answer on Wednesday with the Titans listing several...
Wichita Eagle
Cowboys BREAKING: Titans Starting 3rd-String QB Josh Dobbs
On a short week, the Dallas Cowboys travel to face the Tenneesee Titans on Thursday night from Nissan Stadium. The Cowboys are hoping to reach 12 wins and add to the Titans’ five-game losing streak. And the Titans are apparently making a call that helps Dallas’ cause. Tennessee...
All eyes on Lamar Jackson as Ravens welcome Steelers
Will he, or won’t he? That’s the question concerning Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson ahead of the Ravens’ Sunday night home
numberfire.com
Josh Dobbs expected to start Week 17 for Titans
The Tennessee Titans are expected to start quarterback Josh Dobbs on Thursday night against the Dallas Cowboys, according to Justin Melo of The Draft Network. The Titans have an AFC South showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 18 that will determine the division winner and their playoff hopes, so they are expected to rest multiple starters on Thursday night, including Malik Willis and Derrick Henry. Dobbs will make his first NFL start after the Titans signed him off the Detroit Lions practice squad eight days ago. He was drafted in the fourth round by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2017 and has only thrown 17 passes in six relief appearances.
NBC Sports
Auriemma’s No. 8 Huskies again dealing with wave of injuries
OMAHA, Neb. — This season certainly hasn’t unfolded the way Geno Auriemma envisioned. His UConn Huskies weathered a run of injuries and illness to reach the NCAA Tournament championship game last season, and the core of that team was supposed to be back this year. Or so he...
NFL Analysis Network
Eagles Receive Brutal Injury Update On Key Defender
The Philadelphia Eagles fell short against the Dallas Cowboys on Christmas Eve in what was one of the best games of the week. The NFC East rivals played right to the wire with the Cowboys coming out ahead, 40-34. The loss put off the Eagles from clinching the division and...
Comments / 0