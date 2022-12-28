ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

4 best Derek Carr destinations for 2023 after benching by Raiders

Ahead of Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season, Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels announced that quarterback Derek Carr is done for the season. Backup Jarrett Stidham will start from here on out, and undrafted rookie Chase Garbers will back up the Raiders’ new QB. This decision pretty much officially ends Carr’s nine-year run with the franchise. The team will save almost $30 million cutting or trading their QB this offseason, which means Carr should be with a new team in 2023. If the veteran QB does hit the open market or gets traded, the question then becomes, what are the best Derek Carr destinations? We’ll look at these ideal landing spots that include the New Orleans Saints, Tennessee Titans, Washington Commanders, and New York Jets.
WASHINGTON STATE
FanSided

Raiders fans want Josh McDaniels fired over Derek Carr decision

Las Vegas Raiders fans were not happy with head coach Josh McDaniels for the decision to bench quarterback Josh McDaniels. The Las Vegas Raiders have not lived up to the lofty expectations they had entering the 2022 season. Instead of contending for the AFC West, they now hold just very slim playoff odds with a 6-9 record under head coach Josh McDaniels.
SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Week 17 of 2022

We have just two weeks left in the regular season and everything remains up in the air. Every single game more or less has playoff ramifications for somebody, especially in the NFC South where these final weeks could decide who wins the division, who picks in the Top 10, and potentially even two teams making the playoffs if something weird happens.
102.5 The Bone

Raiders bench Derek Carr with playoffs all but lost, $33M injury guarantee looming

The Las Vegas Raiders have benched quarterback Derek Carr with two games remaining in the regular season. Head coach Josh McDaniels announced the news on Wednesday. Jarrett Stidham will start in his place on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers and presumably in next week's regular season finale against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Raiders are still mathematically alive for the postseason at 6-9, but last week's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers all but eliminated them from reasonable contention.
NBC Sports

Steph thanks Warriors fan for finding lost free throw trophy

Steph Curry has collected enough hardware across his 14-year NBA career to fill any trophy case, but one award apparently escaped the superstar's grasp. Warriors fan Ryan Channels, who describes himself as a "Stephen Curry super collector" in his Twitter bio, tracked down Curry's 2017-18 NBA free-throw percentage champion trophy through a trading card deal. He recently was able to get the trophy back into Curry's hands.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Comeback

Patrick Mahomes gets honest about Broncos situation

Things aren’t exactly going great for the Denver Broncos right now after the team fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett this week and team morale appears to be low with quarterback Russell Wilson lamenting that he didn’t play better to save his head coach’s job. But that doesn’t mean the Kansas City Chiefs – their opponent Read more... The post Patrick Mahomes gets honest about Broncos situation appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DENVER, CO
Wichita Eagle

Cowboys BREAKING: Titans Starting 3rd-String QB Josh Dobbs

On a short week, the Dallas Cowboys travel to face the Tenneesee Titans on Thursday night from Nissan Stadium. The Cowboys are hoping to reach 12 wins and add to the Titans’ five-game losing streak. And the Titans are apparently making a call that helps Dallas’ cause. Tennessee...
NASHVILLE, TN
numberfire.com

Josh Dobbs expected to start Week 17 for Titans

The Tennessee Titans are expected to start quarterback Josh Dobbs on Thursday night against the Dallas Cowboys, according to Justin Melo of The Draft Network. The Titans have an AFC South showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 18 that will determine the division winner and their playoff hopes, so they are expected to rest multiple starters on Thursday night, including Malik Willis and Derrick Henry. Dobbs will make his first NFL start after the Titans signed him off the Detroit Lions practice squad eight days ago. He was drafted in the fourth round by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2017 and has only thrown 17 passes in six relief appearances.
NASHVILLE, TN
NBC Sports

Auriemma’s No. 8 Huskies again dealing with wave of injuries

OMAHA, Neb. — This season certainly hasn’t unfolded the way Geno Auriemma envisioned. His UConn Huskies weathered a run of injuries and illness to reach the NCAA Tournament championship game last season, and the core of that team was supposed to be back this year. Or so he...
NFL Analysis Network

Eagles Receive Brutal Injury Update On Key Defender

The Philadelphia Eagles fell short against the Dallas Cowboys on Christmas Eve in what was one of the best games of the week. The NFC East rivals played right to the wire with the Cowboys coming out ahead, 40-34. The loss put off the Eagles from clinching the division and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

