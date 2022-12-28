Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From CharlotteTed RiversCharlotte, NC
New Airo trains will be added to Amtrak's "Pennsylvanian," which runs between Pittsburgh and New York.Raj guleriaPittsburgh, PA
7 Weird Facts That Prove Pittsburgh is an Incredible CityTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
This Old-Fashioned Pennsylvania Donut Shop Has Been Named One of the Best in the CountryTravel MavenBeaver Falls, PA
Mistake leads to homeless woman falling from tent during Pittsburgh encampment clearanceEdy ZooPittsburgh, PA
Related
NBC Sports
Kyle Shanahan on Raiders benching Derek Carr: I see some great players who can beat you
The 49ers began the week preparing to face Derek Carr on Sunday. They found out before the start of the first practice of Week 17 that Jarrett Stidham will start for the Raiders. Stidham, whom the Raiders claimed in a trade with the Patriots after Josh McDaniels became the team’s...
NBC Sports
Davante Adams had a straightforward reaction to Derek Carr benching
Josh McDaniels' controversial decision could have long-term consequences in Las Vegas. The Raiders head coach told reporters Wednesday the team is benching long-time starter Derek Carr for the final two weeks of the season and will start former New England Patriots backup Jarrett Stidham at quarterback in Weeks 17 and 18.
Week 17: Ravens Vs. Steelers Preview, Where to Watch, Prediction
Ravens are favored by 2.5 points (SI Sportsbook) Television: NBC Sunday Night Football / WBAL Ch. 11 (Baltimore) Local Radio: WBAL (1090 AM) & 98Rock (97.9 FM) Spanish Radio: La Mera Mera 1050 AM & WTTZ 93.5 FM (Tico Sports) Stream: Fubo TV. Series History. The Steelers lead the all-time...
nbcsportsedge.com
Ravens Take on Steelers in Primetime
Fantasy football guru Matthew Berry has joined the team and his two shows have you covered all season long. Spend weekdays at noon with the Fantasy Football Happy Hour and then, every Sunday at 11am getting ready for kickoff with the Fantasy Football Pregame. Watch both shows live on Peacock and catch replays for the weekday show on the NFL on NBC YouTube channel.
Steelers DT Cam Heyward wins AFC Defensive Player of the Week
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Not only did the Pittsburgh Steelers defeat the Las Vegas Raiders in comeback fashion on Christmas Eve, but the NFL is honoring one if its captains after his performance on Saturday. The NFL announced on Wednesday defensive tackle Cam Heyward won the AFC Defensive Player of the Week after his performance against the Raiders. Heyward compiled seven tackles, three of which were for loss, two sacks and one pass defended. In fact, Heyward was the only AFC defensive player to attain multiple sacks. He is the third Steelers player to win AFC Defensive Player of the Week. LB Alex Highsmith and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick won it in week 10 and week 1 respectively.
NBC Sports
Tua Tagovailoa’s brother believes Dolphins quarterback will play again, at some point
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa remained away from team meetings Thursday, Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press reports. Nobody knows when Tagovailoa will return, not even his brother. Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa spoke to Reynolds ahead of the Duke’s Mayo Bowl on Friday. “Everyone has their opinion,” Taulia Tagovailoa said....
Yardbarker
Former Steelers QB Josh Dobbs to Replace Malik Willis as Titans Starter
Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Josh Dobbs will make his first NFL start, replacing Malik Willis for the Tennessee Titans in Week 17. The Titans announced they'd replace the third-round rookie after three starts and start Dobbs. The former Steeler signed with Tennessee off the Detroit Lions practice squad just last week.
Former Steeler Joshua Dobbs expected to start for Titans on Thursday
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans effectively ended veteran quarterback Ryan Tannehill's season by placing him and two others on injured reserve Thursday.Tannehill last played Dec. 18 in a loss at the Los Angeles Chargers where he finished the game despite re-injuring his right ankle in the first quarter. The 11-year veteran was carted to the locker room where his ankle was taped up, and he returned to finish the game.The Titans (7-8) already had declared Tannehill out Wednesday for Thursday night's game with the Dallas Cowboys. For Tannehill to have a chance to play again this season, Tennessee...
NBC Sports
Purdy reveals how 49ers approached him leading up to draft
The 49ers had quite the decision on their hands when making their final selection at No. 262 during the 2022 NFL Draft. San Francisco could have used the pick on another position player and then signed quarterback Brock Purdy, who they had their eye on, as an undrafted free agent. But the 49ers would run the risk of another team signing him.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 17: How to bet Steelers-Ravens
The Pittsburgh Steelers square off against the Baltimore Ravens in an AFC North matchup in Week 17 of the NFL. Both of these teams were victorious in Week 16. The Steelers defeated the Las Vegas Raiders, while the Ravens took down the Atlanta Falcons in their weekend matchup. Here's everything...
NBC Sports
Cowboys elevate Qadree Ollison, Brock Matthews
Word is that Cowboys running back Tony Pollard is going to miss Thursday night’s game against the Titans and a roster move the Cowboys made on Thursday afternoon points in that direction. Running back Qadree Ollison has been elevated from the practice squad. It’s the third time that the...
NBC Sports
Report: Derek Carr steps away from Raiders to avoid “obvious distractions”
After he was benched, Raiders quarterback Derek Carr was not spotted by reporters during the day’s practice. It sounds like he won’t be for the rest of the season. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Carr and the Raiders agreed that he would step away from the team to “avoid the obvious distractions.” So, Carr won’t practice and will be listed as not-injury related.
NBC Sports
NFL Week 17 picks: Vikings-Packers, Bills-Bengals and more
There's plenty on the line in the NFL this week. With four division crowns, three Wild Card spots and the top seed in each conference left to be decided, every team still in the playoff race could use a win. Can the Bills solidify their hold on the AFC's first-round...
NBC Sports
Broncos owner Greg Penner: New head coach will report to me, not George Paton
Broncos owner Greg Penner is making clear that he’s calling the shots on the team’s next head coach. Although Penner expressed confidence in General Manager George Paton and said Paton will be heavily involved, Penner said that overseeing the next head coach will fall to the owner in Denver going forward.
NBC Sports
Aiyuk clarifies IG comment directed at Adams amid Carr drama
SANTA CLARA -- Brandon Aiyuk ruffled Las Vegas Raiders fans' feathers this week, but the 49ers wide receiver shared it all was in good fun. Earlier in the week, Raiders receiver Davante Adams spoke out in support of embattled quarterback Derek Carr, and NBC’s "Sunday Night Football" Instagram account posted the video. Aiyuk left a comment urging the All-Pro wideout to sit the game out with his teammate.
NBC Sports
Carson Wentz to start for Commanders, Ron Rivera benches Taylor Heinicke
The Commanders have a new starting quarterback. Their old starting quarterback. Carson Wentz will start Sunday’s game against the Browns, the team announced. Wentz replaced Taylor Heinicke during last week’s loss to the 49ers, and as PFT has reported this week, coach Ron Rivera was planning a Wednesday morning decision about which one of them would start against the Browns.
yourerie
Plenty of Incentives Still in Play for Steelers Down the Stretch
Not only can Pittsburgh still finish the 2022 season with a winning record, they still have a glimmer of playoff hope. They need to win out and see what happens in the final two weeks.
NBC Sports
Thursday Night Football: Dak Prescott’s three turnovers have Titans within 10-6 at halftime
Cowboys receivers have cost Dak Prescott some interceptions this season, most notably Noah Brown‘s bobble against the Jaguars that Rayshawn Jenkins returned for a game-ending pick-six. They did it again in the first half when tight end Peyton Hendershot juggled a perfectly thrown pass that Kevin Byard intercepted. Prescott...
NBC Sports
Lamar Jackson remains out of practice
On Monday, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said, “We’ll just have to see,” when asked if quarterback Lamar Jackson would be back at practice this week. Well, now reporters have seen that he isn’t. Jackson was not on the field for his 10th consecutive practice, according...
NBC Sports
New Broncos coach apparently will run the football operation
Broncos G.M. George Paton is staying with the team. But he will no longer be running the football operation. Although the Broncos haven’t announced that development, it’s the inescapable conclusion to be gleaned from the comments made Tuesday by Broncos CEO Greg Penner. Paton had been firmly in...
Comments / 0