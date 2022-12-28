ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tiburon, CA

Lookout Santa Cruz

My Stanford education was best in class, yet left big 'life skills' gaps

Marisa Messina went to private schools and attended Stanford University for college and business school. But, she writes, she still finds her education lacking in fundamentals, particularly life skills — like handling personal finances, doing home repairs and dealing with emotions. She wonders what a proper modern education should include — and who is responsible for filling in the holes.
STANFORD, CA
newsnationnow.com

‘Time is a manager of grief’: Dad of Polly Klaas on recovery

(NewsNation) — January 3 is supposed to be Polly Klaas’ 42nd birthday. Klaas was kidnapped and murdered in October 1993 in Petaluma, California. Polly’s dad, Marc Klaas, told “Banfield” on Wednesday that it took his family 20 years to “even accept Christmas again.” He eventually started to appreciate life again and shares his advice to the University of Idaho families on how to cope with unimaginable loss.
PETALUMA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Married couple killed in Yosemite rock fall

YOSEMITE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The two people killed within Yosemite National Park following a rockslide at the park entrance on Tuesday have been officially identified by the National Park Service. Officials say Georgios Theocharous, 51, and Ming Yan, 35, a married couple from San Jose were killed when a significant rockfall occurred around 9:00 a.m. […]
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Atmospheric river: Roads closed, streets flooded, creeks overflow across Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO -- Flooding and rock slides closed portions of roads in the Bay Area as a winter storm roared ashore Saturday bringing drenching rain to a parched state as the year drew to a close.The storm shut down two major Bay Area freeways.Highway 101 in South San Francisco looked more like a river much of the day and remained shut into the evening. Northbound lanes were reopened around 8 p.m. In the East Bay, Interstate 580 was also shut in San Leandro due to flooding.Some rainfall totals in the San Francisco Bay Area topped 4 inches.Rising waters from the San...
YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, CA
KRON4 News

San Jose couple killed in Yosemite rockslide

YOSEMITE, Calif. (KRON) — A San Jose couple was killed in a rockslide at Yosemite National Park on Tuesday, park officials confirmed to KRON4. The victims were identified as Georgios Theocharous, 51, and Ming Yan, 35. Theocharous and Yang were married. The rockslide happened about a half-mile from Yosemite’s Arch Rock Entrance Station. Theocharous and […]
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Family stranded at Oakland International lucks into ride home to Tahoe

OAKLAND -- Traveling continues to be a nightmare as people across the Bay Area try anything and everything to get home before the New Year. But one family with little hope to make it home for several days stumbled upon a holiday miracle at the Oakland Airport Tuesday when a complete stranger offered to lend a hand. "Finding out there's no trains to get home and so we're trying to figure out where to sleep tonight and how were going to finish this journey to get home and get back to work," Trish Valceschini told CBS News Bay Area. Trish and her family...
OAKLAND, CA
diablomag.com

Restaurant Review: Sons of Liberty Alehouse in Livermore

Don’t be fooled by the name. The Sons of Liberty Alehouse is neither a political firebrand hangout nor an alehouse—both its San Leandro and Livermore locations are welcoming, upscale gastropubs with inventive cocktails and delicious takes on traditional comfort food. Let’s start with the Sons of Liberty’s deviled...
LIVERMORE, CA
SFGate

Search ends for missing Bay Area swimmer in Hawaii

A Bay Area man went missing in Hawaii on Christmas Day while swimming off Kauai’s Anini Beach on the north shore. Multiple Kauai County agencies searched for the 56-year-old Prakash Shroff of Gilroy for four days by air, land and sea. Unable to locate Shroff, the county suspended efforts on Dec. 28.
GILROY, CA
sonomamag.com

The Best Mineral Hot Springs in Sonoma and Napa Wine Country

Mother Nature has a way of providing remedies for all ailments. For thousands of years, people have gathered at geothermal mineral springs to ease their pains, from achy muscles to weary minds. The natural heat and mineral content of the springs have been reported to soothe arthritis pain, improve circulation, relieve certain skin conditions and more.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Widespread flooding follows record rainfall on San Francisco peninsula

SAN FRANCISCO -- Saturday's atmospheric river storm brought flooding to San Francisco Fisherman's Wharf and to locations up and down the peninsula.Parts of Fisherman's Wharf saw some of the worst flooding in years. At the intersection of Jefferson and Taylor Streets, many of the popular crab stands were under six to 10 inches of water.One crab stand stayed open and workers waded in the cold water to sell fresh-boiled Dungeness crab to intrepid customers."My legs (feel) paralyzed right now. It's freezing right now. It's freezing to the point that (my legs) hurt," said Chickiwi Chen, a crab stand...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Francisco bicyclist fumes over ambulance parked in bike lane

SAN FRANCISCO - A San Francisco bicyclist threw a tantrum after her ride was seemingly interrupted by an ambulance parked in a bike lane, according to a social media post. The cyclist, who goes by @drivingmzstacey on Twitter, posted a video to the platform Thursday that showed a San Francisco Fire Department ambulance parked in a marked bike lane, inconveniencing her she claimed.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

San Francisco shatters precipitation record Saturday

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The latest storm to hit San Francisco has helped the city to break a 173-year-old precipitation record in our area, according to the National Weather Service. The previous precipitation record for this date was 2.12 inches of rain, and that record was set back in 1849. As of late Saturday […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

