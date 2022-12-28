Read full article on original website
Flooding blocks a key Bay Area roadway and forces northern California evacuations.Malek SherifCalifornia State
Taco Bell Introduces EV Charging Stations in California - Customers Can Charge Their Cars While EatingTy D.California State
Free Outdoor Activities in San Francisco CaliforniaTiffany T.Stinson Beach, CA
Vallejo Christmas house sparkles for last time following 23 years regarding late girlSea ChaosVallejo, CA
San Francisco New Years Eve Fireworks is back! Past View from a Drone & List of Things to do in the SF Bay areaJames PatrickSan Francisco, CA
My Stanford education was best in class, yet left big 'life skills' gaps
Marisa Messina went to private schools and attended Stanford University for college and business school. But, she writes, she still finds her education lacking in fundamentals, particularly life skills — like handling personal finances, doing home repairs and dealing with emotions. She wonders what a proper modern education should include — and who is responsible for filling in the holes.
King-Njhsanni Wilhite Played on Wednesday Night. A Day Later, He’s Leaving Riordan.
King-Njhsanni Wilhite scored 23 points for Riordan in Wednesday’s night’s 67-54 win at Menlo-Atherton. Less than 24 hours later, he was leaving the San Francisco school to join the team at Red Rock Academy, a new program in Las Vegas. “I’m making the best decision for me and...
‘Time is a manager of grief’: Dad of Polly Klaas on recovery
(NewsNation) — January 3 is supposed to be Polly Klaas’ 42nd birthday. Klaas was kidnapped and murdered in October 1993 in Petaluma, California. Polly’s dad, Marc Klaas, told “Banfield” on Wednesday that it took his family 20 years to “even accept Christmas again.” He eventually started to appreciate life again and shares his advice to the University of Idaho families on how to cope with unimaginable loss.
IDENTIFIED: Married couple killed in Yosemite rock fall
YOSEMITE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The two people killed within Yosemite National Park following a rockslide at the park entrance on Tuesday have been officially identified by the National Park Service. Officials say Georgios Theocharous, 51, and Ming Yan, 35, a married couple from San Jose were killed when a significant rockfall occurred around 9:00 a.m. […]
Atmospheric river brings flooded streets and overflowing streams to Concord and Clayton
Dec. 31, 2022 (Concord and Clayton, CA) — Flooded streets and overflowing streams made getting around tough on New Year’s Eve. Some streets became lakes. Slick roads and low visibility created hazards everywhere. Not a great day to go out for the typical NYE celebrations. Over in Clayton,...
Atmospheric river: Roads closed, streets flooded, creeks overflow across Bay Area
SAN FRANCISCO -- Flooding and rock slides closed portions of roads in the Bay Area as a winter storm roared ashore Saturday bringing drenching rain to a parched state as the year drew to a close.The storm shut down two major Bay Area freeways.Highway 101 in South San Francisco looked more like a river much of the day and remained shut into the evening. Northbound lanes were reopened around 8 p.m. In the East Bay, Interstate 580 was also shut in San Leandro due to flooding.Some rainfall totals in the San Francisco Bay Area topped 4 inches.Rising waters from the San...
Another atmospheric river is coming to the Bay Area this week
"All the impacts we're seeing today will reoccur or be a little worse next week."
San Jose couple killed in Yosemite rockslide
YOSEMITE, Calif. (KRON) — A San Jose couple was killed in a rockslide at Yosemite National Park on Tuesday, park officials confirmed to KRON4. The victims were identified as Georgios Theocharous, 51, and Ming Yan, 35. Theocharous and Yang were married. The rockslide happened about a half-mile from Yosemite’s Arch Rock Entrance Station. Theocharous and […]
Family stranded at Oakland International lucks into ride home to Tahoe
OAKLAND -- Traveling continues to be a nightmare as people across the Bay Area try anything and everything to get home before the New Year. But one family with little hope to make it home for several days stumbled upon a holiday miracle at the Oakland Airport Tuesday when a complete stranger offered to lend a hand. "Finding out there's no trains to get home and so we're trying to figure out where to sleep tonight and how were going to finish this journey to get home and get back to work," Trish Valceschini told CBS News Bay Area. Trish and her family...
Level 2 storm causing flooding on Bay Area roads, highways
Highway 101 is closed in both the north and southbound directions in South San Francisco due to major flooding by Oyster Point, the CHP said.
Election error in Alameda County names new winner in District 4 race
OAKLAND, Calif. - A stunning twist in the Oakland School Board race. Mike Hutchinson – who thought he lost his race in District 4 - actually won. The Alameda County Registrar of Voters revealed an error in the tabulation process that would have moved Hutchinson from third place to first.
The best hikes and day trips in the Bay Area we covered in 2022
Peaks, basins and ghost towns from a year well-traveled.
Restaurant Review: Sons of Liberty Alehouse in Livermore
Don’t be fooled by the name. The Sons of Liberty Alehouse is neither a political firebrand hangout nor an alehouse—both its San Leandro and Livermore locations are welcoming, upscale gastropubs with inventive cocktails and delicious takes on traditional comfort food. Let’s start with the Sons of Liberty’s deviled...
Search ends for missing Bay Area swimmer in Hawaii
A Bay Area man went missing in Hawaii on Christmas Day while swimming off Kauai’s Anini Beach on the north shore. Multiple Kauai County agencies searched for the 56-year-old Prakash Shroff of Gilroy for four days by air, land and sea. Unable to locate Shroff, the county suspended efforts on Dec. 28.
The Best Mineral Hot Springs in Sonoma and Napa Wine Country
Mother Nature has a way of providing remedies for all ailments. For thousands of years, people have gathered at geothermal mineral springs to ease their pains, from achy muscles to weary minds. The natural heat and mineral content of the springs have been reported to soothe arthritis pain, improve circulation, relieve certain skin conditions and more.
Bay Area tourist offered $24K in travel vouchers but says Delta rescinded offer
A Bay Area tourist was offered $24,000 worth of vouchers from Delta Airlines to give up his family's seats on an overbooked flight. But he says the airline took back the offer made after an alleged staffing mishap.
Widespread flooding follows record rainfall on San Francisco peninsula
SAN FRANCISCO -- Saturday's atmospheric river storm brought flooding to San Francisco Fisherman's Wharf and to locations up and down the peninsula.Parts of Fisherman's Wharf saw some of the worst flooding in years. At the intersection of Jefferson and Taylor Streets, many of the popular crab stands were under six to 10 inches of water.One crab stand stayed open and workers waded in the cold water to sell fresh-boiled Dungeness crab to intrepid customers."My legs (feel) paralyzed right now. It's freezing right now. It's freezing to the point that (my legs) hurt," said Chickiwi Chen, a crab stand...
San Francisco bicyclist fumes over ambulance parked in bike lane
SAN FRANCISCO - A San Francisco bicyclist threw a tantrum after her ride was seemingly interrupted by an ambulance parked in a bike lane, according to a social media post. The cyclist, who goes by @drivingmzstacey on Twitter, posted a video to the platform Thursday that showed a San Francisco Fire Department ambulance parked in a marked bike lane, inconveniencing her she claimed.
San Francisco shatters precipitation record Saturday
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The latest storm to hit San Francisco has helped the city to break a 173-year-old precipitation record in our area, according to the National Weather Service. The previous precipitation record for this date was 2.12 inches of rain, and that record was set back in 1849. As of late Saturday […]
Multiple Bay Area cities with flooding conditions, road closures, power outages, & evacuations
Multiple local government agencies have announced the closures of various roadways, issued evacuation orders, and launched rescue operations due to flooding conditions throughout the Bay Area. One death may be linked to the storm. A 72-year-old person was killed by a falling tree in Santa Cruz's Lighthouse Field State Beach,...
