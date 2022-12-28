St. John firefighter remains hospitalized with serious injuries after Christmas fire

St. John Volunteer Firefighter Bobby Rodrigue remains hospitalized after suffering serious injuries while investigating a Christmas Day fire just outside Thibodaux and a GoFundMe account has been established to help with his expenses.

Fellow firefighter Christ Winkler also suffered injuries, but was released from the hospital Tuesday after being treated for smoke inhalation.

Both men were injured when the fire flared up unexpectedly after the initial flames seemed under control.

The fire was contained about 4 p.m. and its cause remains under investigation, St John Fire Chief Jeremy Babin said. Two possible causes for the flare up were a back draft or smoke explosion. Babin said hidden fires can smolder for a long time and be reignited with oxygen.

"You know, with that attic door being opened for a period of time it was starting to get enough oxygen and everything was just waiting to go," Babin said. "So as soon as it got enough oxygen it lights off and it's just like an explosion."

The firefighters responded to a fire at the 200 block of Sweet Grass Loop at 10:41 a.m. Winkler and Rodrigue were first on scene and saw light smoke from the roof. Thibodaux Volunteer Fire Department and Acadian Ambulance assisted, Babin said.

Assistant Fire Chief Drake Duet was next to arrive and he and the homeowner investigated the house. According to Babin, there was no smoke inside the home, but there was a small fire somewhere behind the fireplace. Duet walked the home owner outside and they were suddenly met with heavy smoke.

A bystander said two men were upstairs. Duet and three others geared up and went back in. They found Winkler at the bottom of the stairwell and Rodrigue upstairs. Both were rushed to Thibodaux Regional, and from there sent to University of New Orleans with Rodrigue transported by air ambulance.

Rodrigue's GoFundMe has already raised $6,410 after an initial goal of $500. The account can be found here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/st-john-firefighter-bobby-rodrigue.

"We still don’t know the full extent of his damages or how long recovery will be," his family said in a GoFundMe post. "We do know that he won’t be able to work for an indefinite period of time as both of his hands are inoperable. Funds will be used for any medical expenses, to help give him a cushion while he is out of work, and to help his family."