Dolly Parton Reveals Details of Upcoming New Year’s Eve Performance With Miley Cyrus

By Shelby Scott
 2 days ago
(Photo by: Vijat Mohindra/NBC via Getty Images)

With Christmas in the rearview, folks everywhere are preparing to ring in another new year. But country music fans are getting a special treat as we celebrate the start of 2023 with one of the genre’s living legends, Dolly Parton. With days until New Year’s Eve, Parton is preparing for her evening performance alongside her goddaughter, Miley Cyrus. Ahead of the event, the “Two Doors Down” singer teased a few more details about her and Cyrus’s performance.

During an interview with ET Canada‘s Morgan Hoffman, Dolly Parton revealed, “we’re gonna do some skits, we’re gonna do some hosting, we’re gonna do some songs. So it should be fun.”

She added, “I’m sure we’re gonna wing a lot of it, which is gonna be the most fun.”

Before the Christmas weekend, Dolly Parton’s goddaughter Miley also teased a little bit about what fans can expect to see, and how her cohosting with Parton will be different from previous projects they’ve done together in the past.

Speaking during a promotional video for Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party, the 30-year-old superstar said, “I thought me and Dolly Parton were the perfect pair to host my New Year’s Eve party because people have seen us together on TV. But, usually, in a scripted way, like we did my TV show. But, to see us unscripted and [improvising]…You can kind of plan and prepare, but it always feels like it becomes something that you couldn’t expect or couldn’t write.”

She explained, “[The New Year’s Eve Party] is just something that’s live and happens in the moment. People don’t get to see Dolly like that too often.”

Dolly Parton Releasing New Children’s Book

Dolly Parton is not only a huge proponent of country music, but she’s also a major supporter of reading and education. With her program Imagination Library seeing lasting success, the 76-year-old songstress is preparing to launch a children’s book of her own.

Dolly Parton’s book Dolly Parton’s Billy the Kid Makes It Big is scheduled to hit shelves on April 25th, 2023. The new children’s book is illustrated by artist MacKenzie Haley and follows a dog named Billy the Kid. Billy the Kid promises to be an interesting story as it follows the pup’s love for barking along to the beat of country music.

The country music-loving pup, however, faces trouble in Music City when he confronts a handful of bullies in preparation for the Battle of the Bow-wows. Dolly Parton’s fictional pup navigates the trouble he faces and regains self-confidence with the help of his new friends, not to mention some favorite songs.

Parton, reflecting on her work, spoke about what the new children’s book will hopefully mean to readers.

“I am so proud to bring this book and the message it conveys to life,” Dolly Parton gushed. “Years back, I wrote a song ‘Makin’ Fun Ain’t Funny’ for my children’s album, I Believe In You. I wanted kids to understand how harmful bullying can be to someone.”

