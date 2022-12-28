ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Reba McEntire Previews Her Role in Upcoming Lifetime Movie ‘The Hammer’

By Caitlin Berard
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09Q0MB_0jwnM4vU00
(Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

If there’s one thing all Lifetime movies have in common, it’s that there’s no shortage of drama. And if what we know about The Hammer paints an accurate picture, the Reba McEntire-led film fits right in. Premiering Saturday, January 7, The Hammer features McEntire, Reba star Melissa Peterman, and Reba’s Big Sky costar and real-life beau, Rex Linn. A “made up story about a real-life judge,” The Hammer follows Kim Wheeler, the newly appointed Judge of the 5th District of Nevada.

Her colleagues call her a loose cannon and, judging by the trailer alone, it’s clear to see why. In the opening scene, she brutally chastises a deputy who unwisely points his gun at her after pulling her over for going over 100 mph on a rural highway. A few scenes later, she’s using her gavel to deter a disgruntled perp who charges the bench … by hitting him in the face with it.

“With gavel in hand, she lays down the law with a no-nonsense brand of justice that quickly earns her the nickname ‘The Hammer,'” Lifetime explained below the trailer.

According to Rex Linn, the role couldn’t be more perfect for his leading lady, who admits she’s been having “a blast” portraying the judge and her no holds barred approach to justice. “She doesn’t stop moving,” Reba McEntire’s adoring boyfriend explained to TV Guide Magazine.

“I’m telling you, man, she’s like a great white shark. Can’t stop or they’ll die in the water,” Linn added with a laugh. “At least that’s what the scientists tell us.”

Reba McEntire’s Character in ‘The Hammer’ is Based on a Real Judge

The Hammer is inspired by the true story of a Nevada traveling judge, though her name isn’t really Kim Wheeler. It’s actually Kimberly Wanker, though she really does carry the nickname “The Hammer” for her unfailing work ethic and take no guff attitude. “She’s a kind, caring person but a little spitfire. I just fell in love with the character,” Reba McEntire explained.

As if her unique approach in the courtroom wasn’t enough excitement for one film, the true drama begins when the coroner discovers that the previous judge didn’t die of natural causes. Someone in town murdered him. This revelation sparks fear among many of her colleagues, but not Kim Wheeler. Instead, she chooses to dive headfirst into the murder investigation herself. “Everybody looks like a suspect at one time or another!” McEntire hinted.

Then, of course, no Lifetime movie is complete without that juicy romantic side plot. And neither is The Hammer – though the budding relationship between Wheeler and Bart Crawford (Rex Linn) might not be what it seems. Crawford is the wealthy father of a delinquent child and doing his best to keep his son out of jail. It could be a carefully plotted manipulation tactic rather than an incandescent romance.

“Every scene was fun for me because I was working with [Reba McEntire], and I mean that. We’ll wink at each other in the middle of a scene,” Linn explained, adding that his “brilliant” girlfriend “can look at a page of dialogue for five minutes and she’s ready to go.”

Reba McEntire loves the story and the character so much, she says, that she hopes to create a Hammer series or Lifetime movie sequels.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Reba McEntire Reveals How Dolly Parton’s Thoughts on Retirement Have Rubbed Off on Her

Although there aren’t any plans in the works for her retirement, Reba McEntire revealed how Dolly Parton’s thoughts on retirement have rubbed off on her through the years. While speaking to PEOPLE this week, Reba McEntire stated that she’s living the happiest times of her life and she has no plans to slow down and retire. She also recalled speaking to Parton about retirement plans. “I asked Dolly Parton, ‘You ever think about retiring?’” McEntire explained. “She said, ‘What would I do where I could have so much fun?’ We’re having a blast.”
OKLAHOMA STATE
Outsider.com

Candace Cameron Bure Shows Off Her Gray Hair in New Photo

Candace Cameron Bure isn’t ashamed to admit that her blonde locks aren’t completely natural. The Fuller House star recently took to Instagram to prove that she ages just like the rest of us. And her formerly flaxen roots are starting to come in grey. In September, the 46-year-old...
tvinsider.com

‘The Hammer’ Star Reba McEntire Previews Role as ‘Spitfire’ Judge

The first time we see Reba McEntire employ her considerable powers of persuasion as no-nonsense judge Kim Wheeler in a new Lifetime movie, The Hammer, she’s dressing down a deputy pointing a gun at her after she was clocked going over 100 mph on a rural highway. The second time, she’s using her gavel to clean the clock of an angry perp as he rushes the bench. And so south-central Nevada’s new traveling circuit judge earns the nickname “The Hammer.”
NEVADA STATE
Outsider.com

LOOK: ‘NCIS’ Alum Emily Wickersham Is Nearly Unrecognizable After Major Transformation

Longtime NCIS fans will remember Emily Wickersham for her portrayal of Agent Eleanor “Ellie” Bishop on the show. Some might even remember her blonde looks as well. But it apparently was time for a change and Wickersham was up for the task. As you can see below, the blonde is now a brunette. We don’t know why she changed her hairstyle but commenters were approving of the new look.
OK! Magazine

Blake Shelton Spills 'Embarrassing' Fact About His & Gwen Stefani's Marriage

Who would have thought? When Blake Shelton and his wife, Gwen Stefani, aren't battling as judges on The Voice, they are planting seeds in their garden."We go way over-the-top," Shelton confessed to a news publication about his hidden hobby. "It's embarrassing how much we spend on seeds."BLAKE SHELTON ADMITS GWEN STEFANI'S HOLIDAY MEALS ARE CAUSING HIM TO GAIN WEIGHT: 'SHE LITERALLY COOKS EVERYTHING'"Besides music, gardening has been our biggest bonding activity," the country sensation continued to reveal of him and the "Hollaback Girl" singer's various zinnias and sunflower-filled gardens. Meanwhile, Shelton admitted that the couple has ways to go when...
News Breaking LIVE

Legendary Actor and Comedian Dies

Legendary comedian and actor John Bird, who was best known for his comedy roles during the television satire boom of the 1960s, has reportedly died. Bird, known best for his sketches alongside John Fortune and Rory Bremner, reportedly died on Christmas Day, according to the BBC. The trio starred in the hit TV series "Bremner, Bird and Fortune," which featured the comedians in satirical sketches.
Looper

Blue Bloods Fans Have Strong Opinions About Frank's Decision To Go Off The Radar In Season 13's Premiere

CBS' Friday night drama "Blue Bloods" follows the Reagan family, all of whom maintain careers in law enforcement. Headed by Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck), a police commissioner, his eldest son Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) is a detective, his only daughter Erin (Bridget Moynahan) is an assistant district attorney, and youngest son Jamie (Will Estes) is a sergeant. The drama focuses on the variety of issues affecting police officers and those working in legal professions. It has been reliable in the Friday night time slot, and even though it doesn't do well with younger demographics, it's still maintaining a sizable audience despite being on the air for more than a decade (via Cinema Blend).
News Breaking LIVE

Iconic Actress and Singer Dies

Iconic actress and singer Georgia Holt has reportedly died, according to her daughter, legendary singer Cher, CNN reports. In a post to Twitter over the weekend, Cher appeared to confirm the death, writing "Mom is gone," alongside a sad face emoji. The news was later reportedly confirmed to The Washington Post by Cher's representative.
People

Danica McKellar Says She Sees Candace Cameron Bure's Marriage Comments Differently Than Neal Bledsoe

Danica McKellar is speaking out about Neal Bledsoe's exit from the Great American Family network Danica McKellar is speaking out about Neal Bledsoe's exit from the Great American Family network and his view of Candace Cameron Bure's "traditional marriage" comments. "Neal is a wonderful person," the Christmas at the Drive-In star, 47, told Fox News Digital. "He's such a great actor and I have enjoyed working with him so much. He and I both share our love and support of the LGBT community for sure… I don't agree with his interpretation of...
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

622K+
Followers
69K+
Post
251M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy