Pittsburgh, PA

Pitt G Dior Johnson Returns to Practice, Will Redshirt

By Stephen Thompson
 2 days ago

The Pitt Panthers have lifted Dior Johnson's indefinite suspension.

PITTSBURGH -- Dior Johnson, a former five-star recruit suspended from the Pitt Panthers men's basketball team following his arrest on domestic assault charges in October, has returned to practice and is expected to redshirt for the 2022-23 season, according to a statement from the program.

Pitt handed down the suspension after Johnson was booked on multiple assault charges for an incident stemming back to a September incident. Some of the charges levied against him were reduced at his preliminary hearing and others were withdrawn altogether and Johnson pled guilty to one count of strangulation and another of simple assault in early December.

Johnson, a 6'3 guard from New York, was the highest-rated recruit signed by head coach Jeff Capel since he's been at Pitt. He has not yet seen the floor for the 9-4 Panthers yet this season.

Pittsburgh, PA
