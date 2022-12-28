ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

MLGW lifts drought management plan, continues progress toward restoring water mains

By Lucas Finton, Memphis Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
 2 days ago
Memphis Light, Gas & Water lifted its prohibition on non-essential water usage Wednesday afternoon. The ban was put in effect as crews were looking for water main breaks to repair.

The breaks came as Memphis began to warm slightly after days of single-digit temperatures and ice, resulting in all MLGW water-users being placed under a boil advisory. MLGW provides water to about 258,000 consumers, with 38,625 of them having low water pressure or no water at all as of Tuesday.

MLGW's non-essential water usage policy requested commercial consumers reduce their water consumption by 25%, and notified car wash businesses of the request to shut down business entirely. Residents were asked to avoid using high-consumption appliances like dishwashers and washing machines, along with taking shorter showers.

With the policy being lifted, MLGW said water pressure was trending in the right direction with "most large leaks now repaired."

Although the non-essential water use policy was lifted Wednesday, a boil advisory remained in effect.

At a Tuesday afternoon press conference, MLGW President Doug McGowen said there was no timeline for the advisory being lifted, but said once pressure returned to the water mains, a testing phase would begin to ensure the water is safe. That phase would last one or two days before the advisory would be lifted.

Lucas Finton is a news reporter with The Commercial Appeal. He can be reached at Lucas.Finton@commercialappeal.com and followed on Twitter @LucasFinton.

The Commercial Appeal

The Commercial Appeal

