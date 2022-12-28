Some big shakeups on the depth chart for the Kansas Jayhawks in the Liberty Bowl

The extra time to prepare has allowed for some rather significant changes when the Kansas faces the Arkansas Razorbacks.

The Kansas Jayhawks head into their bowl game matchup after having a month to reevaluate and make changes to the lineups. And they took full advantage, with multiple big changes in the 2-deep ahead of their matchup with the Arkansas Razorbacks in the Liberty Bowl today.

Here is the 2-deep as released by Kansas Athletics earlier this week. While there is nothing to stop Leipold and staff from making last minute changes, this is a good indication of what you should expect to see today.

change based on practices and during the week gameplanning.

Quarterback

Jalon Daniels

Jason Bean

Running Back

Devin Neal OR

Ky Thomas OR

Sevion Morrison

Wide Receivers

Slot Receiver

Luke Grimm

Douglas Emilien

X Receiver

Lawrence Arnold

Tanaka Scott

Z Receiver

Quentin Skinner

Kevin Terry

Tight End

Mason Fairchild

Jared Casey OR

Trevor Kardell

Offensive Line

Left Tackle

Earl Bostick Jr.

Dre Doiron

Left Guard

Dominick Puni

Nolan Gorczyca

Center

Mike Novitsky

Joe Krause

Right Guard

Michael Ford Jr

Ar'maj Reed-Adams

Right Tackle

Bryce Cabeldue

Kobe Baynes

Defensive Line

Defensive End

Lonnie Phelps

Hayden Hatcher

Defensive Tackle

Sam Burt

Eddie Wilson



Defensive Tackle

Caleb Sampson

Caleb Taylor OR

D.J. Withers

Defensive End

Malcolm Lee

Jereme Robinson

Linebackers

Craig Young

Donovan Gaines OR

Taiwan Berryhill

Rich Miller

Cornell Wheeler OR

Dylan Downing

Taiwan Berryhill

Lorenzo McCaskill

Defensive Secondary

Cornerback

Cobee Bryant

Kalon Gervin

Safety

O.J. Burroughs OR

Marvin Grant

Safety

Kenny Logan Jr.

Jalen Dye

Cornerback

Mello Dotson

Brian Dilworth

Kickoffs

Tabor Allen

Owen Piepergerdes

Placekicker

Owen Piepergerdes

Tabor Allen

Punter

Reis Vernon

Grayden Addison

Long Snapper

Emory Duggar

Luke Hosford

Punt Returner

O.J. Burroughs

Devin Neal

Kick Returner

Kenny Logan

Luke Grimm

Holder

Reis Vernon

Grayden Addison

Takeaways

We shouldn't really be that surprised that there were multiple changes across the depth chart, as this game is just as much about getting a head start on next season as it is about celebrating and rewarding the players that helped get this team to a bowl game.

But there are a few changes that really jumped out to me:

The absence of Jacob Borcila. It seemed like the team was trending towards using Piepergerdes more towards the end of the season, and this is the clearest indication of the focus to next season, when Borcila won't be on the roster.

Kobe Baynes as the backup right tackle means that the coaching staff seems to be getting comfortable with his abilities. There was a lot of talk about how he could have been a contributor this season, but given the consistency that the offensive line played with, I wasn't shocked that it has taken this long for him to get a significant opportunity. But look for him to be heavily involved next season.

The wide receiver shakeup isn't that surprising, but it will be interesting to see how that might affect the lineups and combinations we see in this game.

