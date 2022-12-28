Some big shakeups on the depth chart for the Kansas Jayhawks in the Liberty Bowl
The extra time to prepare has allowed for some rather significant changes when the Kansas faces the Arkansas Razorbacks.
The Kansas Jayhawks head into their bowl game matchup after having a month to reevaluate and make changes to the lineups. And they took full advantage, with multiple big changes in the 2-deep ahead of their matchup with the Arkansas Razorbacks in the Liberty Bowl today.
Here is the 2-deep as released by Kansas Athletics earlier this week. While there is nothing to stop Leipold and staff from making last minute changes, this is a good indication of what you should expect to see today.
Quarterback
Jalon Daniels
Jason Bean
Running Back
Devin Neal OR
Ky Thomas OR
Sevion Morrison
Wide Receivers
Slot Receiver
Luke Grimm
Douglas Emilien
X Receiver
Lawrence Arnold
Tanaka Scott
Z Receiver
Quentin Skinner
Kevin Terry
Tight End
Mason Fairchild
Jared Casey OR
Trevor Kardell
Offensive Line
Left Tackle
Earl Bostick Jr.
Dre Doiron
Left Guard
Dominick Puni
Nolan Gorczyca
Center
Mike Novitsky
Joe Krause
Right Guard
Michael Ford Jr
Ar'maj Reed-Adams
Right Tackle
Bryce Cabeldue
Kobe Baynes
Defensive Line
Defensive End
Lonnie Phelps
Hayden Hatcher
Defensive Tackle
Sam Burt
Eddie Wilson
Defensive Tackle
Caleb Sampson
Caleb Taylor OR
D.J. Withers
Defensive End
Malcolm Lee
Jereme Robinson
Linebackers
Craig Young
Donovan Gaines OR
Taiwan Berryhill
Rich Miller
Cornell Wheeler OR
Dylan Downing
Taiwan Berryhill
Lorenzo McCaskill
Defensive Secondary
Cornerback
Cobee Bryant
Kalon Gervin
Safety
O.J. Burroughs OR
Marvin Grant
Safety
Kenny Logan Jr.
Jalen Dye
Cornerback
Mello Dotson
Brian Dilworth
Kickoffs
Tabor Allen
Owen Piepergerdes
Placekicker
Owen Piepergerdes
Tabor Allen
Punter
Reis Vernon
Grayden Addison
Long Snapper
Emory Duggar
Luke Hosford
Punt Returner
O.J. Burroughs
Devin Neal
Kick Returner
Kenny Logan
Luke Grimm
Holder
Reis Vernon
Grayden Addison
Takeaways
We shouldn't really be that surprised that there were multiple changes across the depth chart, as this game is just as much about getting a head start on next season as it is about celebrating and rewarding the players that helped get this team to a bowl game.
But there are a few changes that really jumped out to me:
- The absence of Jacob Borcila. It seemed like the team was trending towards using Piepergerdes more towards the end of the season, and this is the clearest indication of the focus to next season, when Borcila won't be on the roster.
- Kobe Baynes as the backup right tackle means that the coaching staff seems to be getting comfortable with his abilities. There was a lot of talk about how he could have been a contributor this season, but given the consistency that the offensive line played with, I wasn't shocked that it has taken this long for him to get a significant opportunity. But look for him to be heavily involved next season.
- The wide receiver shakeup isn't that surprising, but it will be interesting to see how that might affect the lineups and combinations we see in this game.
