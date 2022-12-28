ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fremont County, ID

eastidahonews.com

1 of defendants in haunted house burglary appears in court

IDAHO FALLS – One of the defendants in the July burglary at Planet Doom appeared in court on Tuesday. Andrew Holt, 20, was arraigned after his case was turned over to district court. Holt, charged with felony grand theft and felony burglary, appeared in front of District Judge Michael Whyte.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Two die from carbon monoxide at apartment, four others treated

REXBURG — Two people are dead, and four others were affected by carbon monoxide Tuesday evening at an apartment complex in Rexburg. The Rexburg Police Department, along with the Madison Fire Department, responded to the complex in the 300 block of South 4th West around 7:20 p.m. Rexburg Police...
REXBURG, ID
eastidahonews.com

Man sentenced for 2021 shooting in downtown Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS – One of the men responsible for a shooting in downtown Idaho Falls was sentenced to prison. Nikolaus Garcia, 25, was sentenced by District Judge Michael Whyte to 4 and a half to 13 years in prison after pleading guilty to felony aggravated battery. He will also have to pay $10,000 in fines.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
kidnewsradio.com

3 things to know this morning – December 29, 2022

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Thursday. 1. Chad Daybell’s attorney has filed a motion to delay the upcoming trial again. They argue that they need more time to analyze the evidence to make a jury questionnaire in order to find an impartial jury.
MADISON COUNTY, ID
eastidahonews.com

False report to 911 draws large police presence in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS — A 911 call drew a large police presence Friday afternoon, and it was later determined that a false report was made. Police responded at 12:45 p.m. near Hoopes and 12th Street. According to Jessica Clements, a spokeswoman with the Idaho Falls Police Department, the nature of...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Man appears in court after allegedly drunk driving, causing 3-car crash

IDAHO FALLS – An Ammon man appeared in court recently after being accused of causing a three-car crash. Cody Joseph Flores, 28, was charged with felony driving under the influence and misdemeanor consuming or possessing alcohol while driving on Nov. 23. Idaho Falls Police were called to a three-vehicle...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Bomb squad called in to blow up explosive device at Moreland Park

The Idaho Falls bomb squad responded to a park in rural Bingham County on Monday after what authorities believed to be an explosive device was found in the park’s bathroom. The bomb squad used a robot to remove the device from the bathroom at Moreland Park and move it to an isolated part of the park where it was blown up by a counter charge, according to the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

IFPD responds to 29 crashes Tuesday morning

IDAHO FALLS – The Idaho Falls Police Department responded to 29 crashes Tuesday morning, all of which are attributed to slick roads. Three of those crashes occurred in the area of Pancheri and Yellowstone Highway. IFPD spokeswoman Jessica Clements tells EastIdahoNews.com there was a two-vehicle crash south of Pancheri at 7:51 a.m. Details are not available.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Apartment building evacuated after garage catches fire

IDAHO FALLS — A garage caught fire in Idaho Falls on Friday morning, causing people living nearby to be evacuated briefly. The fire happened off the 2000 block of Stace Street right before 10:50 a.m. Firefighters with the Idaho Falls Fire Department responded to a two-story four-plex apartment building just north of the College of Eastern Idaho.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Woman escapes home after fire ignites in basement

The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls Fire Department. The Idaho Falls Fire Department responded to the 900 block of Koster Avenue in Idaho Falls for a structure fire shortly before 2 p.m. Thursday. The reporting person stated there was a fire in the basement bathroom. When...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Idaho

Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Idaho and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Idaho that are highly praised for their food and service.
IDAHO STATE
eastidahonews.com

Biz Buzz: Convenience store opening 5th Idaho Falls location, includes soda and taco restaurant

IDAHO FALLS – Fill your tank and satisfy your soda and taco craving at the same time. Good 2 Go is opening its fifth Idaho Falls location at 4456 East 1st Street on Thursday. In addition to being the largest Good 2 Go store in the Gem State, District Manager Carey Grant tells EastIdahoNews.com it will also include a Rusty Taco Restaurant, which will open in mid-January, and a new drive-thru soda, coffee and treat franchise called Sips Crafts Drinks, which opens Friday.
IDAHO FALLS, ID

