Read full article on original website
Related
eastidahonews.com
1 of defendants in haunted house burglary appears in court
IDAHO FALLS – One of the defendants in the July burglary at Planet Doom appeared in court on Tuesday. Andrew Holt, 20, was arraigned after his case was turned over to district court. Holt, charged with felony grand theft and felony burglary, appeared in front of District Judge Michael Whyte.
eastidahonews.com
Two die from carbon monoxide at apartment, four others treated
REXBURG — Two people are dead, and four others were affected by carbon monoxide Tuesday evening at an apartment complex in Rexburg. The Rexburg Police Department, along with the Madison Fire Department, responded to the complex in the 300 block of South 4th West around 7:20 p.m. Rexburg Police...
eastidahonews.com
Man sentenced for 2021 shooting in downtown Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS – One of the men responsible for a shooting in downtown Idaho Falls was sentenced to prison. Nikolaus Garcia, 25, was sentenced by District Judge Michael Whyte to 4 and a half to 13 years in prison after pleading guilty to felony aggravated battery. He will also have to pay $10,000 in fines.
kidnewsradio.com
3 things to know this morning – December 29, 2022
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Thursday. 1. Chad Daybell’s attorney has filed a motion to delay the upcoming trial again. They argue that they need more time to analyze the evidence to make a jury questionnaire in order to find an impartial jury.
eastidahonews.com
False report to 911 draws large police presence in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS — A 911 call drew a large police presence Friday afternoon, and it was later determined that a false report was made. Police responded at 12:45 p.m. near Hoopes and 12th Street. According to Jessica Clements, a spokeswoman with the Idaho Falls Police Department, the nature of...
eastidahonews.com
Man appears in court after allegedly drunk driving, causing 3-car crash
IDAHO FALLS – An Ammon man appeared in court recently after being accused of causing a three-car crash. Cody Joseph Flores, 28, was charged with felony driving under the influence and misdemeanor consuming or possessing alcohol while driving on Nov. 23. Idaho Falls Police were called to a three-vehicle...
eastidahonews.com
Cash rewards offered for tips after ‘explosive device’ components found in restroom
MORELAND — Cash rewards are being offered for tips that lead to an arrest after deputies responded to a local park for what appeared to be an explosive device in a restroom. Bingham County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called Monday at 1:45 p.m. When deputies arrived at the...
Post Register
Bomb squad called in to blow up explosive device at Moreland Park
The Idaho Falls bomb squad responded to a park in rural Bingham County on Monday after what authorities believed to be an explosive device was found in the park’s bathroom. The bomb squad used a robot to remove the device from the bathroom at Moreland Park and move it to an isolated part of the park where it was blown up by a counter charge, according to the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office.
eastidahonews.com
Idaho Falls man charged after allegedly stealing $600 in winning lottery tickets
IDAHO FALLS – A local man was arrested after allegedly stealing winning lottery tickets from a gas station and trying to redeem them. Brandon Greer, 41, was charged with felony counterfeit lottery tickets and misdemeanor petit theft on Dec. 7. On Aug. 21, Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies were called...
eastidahonews.com
A Feel Good Friday surprise for a deputy who helped a stuck cat inside a car at Walmart
EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition. We recently received an email about a Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputy who helped a woman in need at Walmart. Here’s what...
eastidahonews.com
IFPD responds to 29 crashes Tuesday morning
IDAHO FALLS – The Idaho Falls Police Department responded to 29 crashes Tuesday morning, all of which are attributed to slick roads. Three of those crashes occurred in the area of Pancheri and Yellowstone Highway. IFPD spokeswoman Jessica Clements tells EastIdahoNews.com there was a two-vehicle crash south of Pancheri at 7:51 a.m. Details are not available.
eastidahonews.com
Apartment building evacuated after garage catches fire
IDAHO FALLS — A garage caught fire in Idaho Falls on Friday morning, causing people living nearby to be evacuated briefly. The fire happened off the 2000 block of Stace Street right before 10:50 a.m. Firefighters with the Idaho Falls Fire Department responded to a two-story four-plex apartment building just north of the College of Eastern Idaho.
eastidahonews.com
Woman escapes home after fire ignites in basement
The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls Fire Department. The Idaho Falls Fire Department responded to the 900 block of Koster Avenue in Idaho Falls for a structure fire shortly before 2 p.m. Thursday. The reporting person stated there was a fire in the basement bathroom. When...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Idaho
Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Idaho and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Idaho that are highly praised for their food and service.
eastidahonews.com
Biz Buzz: Convenience store opening 5th Idaho Falls location, includes soda and taco restaurant
IDAHO FALLS – Fill your tank and satisfy your soda and taco craving at the same time. Good 2 Go is opening its fifth Idaho Falls location at 4456 East 1st Street on Thursday. In addition to being the largest Good 2 Go store in the Gem State, District Manager Carey Grant tells EastIdahoNews.com it will also include a Rusty Taco Restaurant, which will open in mid-January, and a new drive-thru soda, coffee and treat franchise called Sips Crafts Drinks, which opens Friday.
eastidahonews.com
Black ice, extremely slick conditions cause slide-offs, crashes on eastern Idaho roads
IDAHO FALLS – Multiple crashes and slide-offs have been reported on eastern Idaho roads as authorities ask drivers to slow down, be careful and avoid travel if possible. Black ice has created extremely slick conditions across the area. Multiple cars have slid off I-15 between Idaho Falls and Blackfoot....
Post Register
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL: Late rally by Idaho Falls comes up short
Heading into the fourth quarter trailing by 10 to Highland, the Idaho Falls Tigers needed a spark if they hoped to move on to the championship game of the Air Force bracket of the East Idaho Holiday Shootout tournament. Senior Dillon Ball did his best to propel his team to...
Comments / 1