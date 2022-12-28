ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Plainfield store sells Jersey 5 ticket worth nearly $142K

By Mike Deak, MyCentralJersey.com
Courier News
 2 days ago
SOUTH PLAINFIELD - A winning Jersey 5 ticket worth $141,918 was sold at a borough store, New Jersey Lottery officials announced.

The ticket for the Tuesday drawing was sold at David’s Stationery, 112 Sampton Ave.

The winning numbers were: 6, 8, 20, 26 and 32 and the XTRA number was 02. The retailer will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for selling the winning ticket.

There were no winning tickets sold in the United States in Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing.

That means the jackpot rolls to $640 million for the next drawing at 11 p.m. Friday.

All New Jersey Lottery Mega Millions tickets must be purchased before 10:45 p.m. to participate in thedrawing.

The winning numbers for the Dec. 27 Mega Million drawing were 09, 13, 36, 59 and 61. The Gold Mega Ball was 11, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 02.

