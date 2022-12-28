Read full article on original website
hottytoddy.com
Top Local Stories in the Second Quarter of 2022
This week, Hotty Toddy News will be covering the top stories of 2022 for each quarter of the year, ending on Saturday with the Top Story of the Year. Today is the second story in the series with the top stories from April, May and June. The second Quarter of...
Daily Mississippian
A growing campus: Is there enough affordable housing for UM students?
In 2022, the University of Mississippi experienced record growth in the freshman class and outlined plans to accommodate that growth, however it remains to be seen whether housing will be adequate for students next year. The university has a residency requirement for all freshman students, and the 2022-2023 freshman class...
mississippifreepress.org
Addiction to Over-the-Counter Tianeptine Lands Corinth Businessman in Rehab
Booneville, Miss., resident John Doe (not his real name), 25, vaguely remembers what happened in 2021 when a gas-station employee told him to “try this new thing.” Doe told the Mississippi Free Press on Dec. 16, 2022, that he later purchased Pegasus, the product’s name. It contains Tianeptine, a chemical substance that the French Society of Medical Research discovered and patented in the 1960s.
hottytoddy.com
Oxford Fiber Festival Returns in January to the Powerhouse
The Oxford Fiber Festival will be returning in January to the Powerhouse Community Arts Center. As the oldest, longest-running, continual festival in Mississippi, Oxford Fiber Festival will present more than 25 in-person vendors during the festival slated for Jan. 18-22. This year’s featured speakers include Scottish tartan historian Peter MacDonald...
hottytoddy.com
Resilience in Stressful Events Helps Avert Caregiver Burnout, Stress
Renee Greene remembers the time she was a listening ear to a nurse manager in crisis. “They’d had a hostile patient,” said Greene, manager of health education for the University of Mississippi Medical Center’s Department of Surgery. “It was a lot. “She was worried they might...
hottytoddy.com
State Truancy Officers Face Stagnant Pay and ‘Unmanageable Caseloads’
Alison Lanthrip, a school attendance officer for Webster County, was puzzled when a particular student stopped showing up to school last year. She wasn’t the typical student to end up on a truancy list. Lanthrip could have sent a letter to her parents and continued through the tall stack of referrals on her desk. Instead, Lanthrip visited the home in person.
Relationships, neighbors helped pull tight end Wyatt Smalley to Ole Miss
Milton (Ga.) High School tight end/defensive end Wyatt Smalley has committed to Ole Miss as a preferred walk-on. He was offered that opportunity by the Rebels back in Septemeber. Now, about two months later, Smalley is sure where he wants to play his college football. Smalley made just once catch...
deltanews.tv
GLH Turns to "Go-Fund-Me"-type fundraising as leaders solicit proposals
GREENWOOD - The Leflore County Board of Supervisors this week voted unanimously to put out another request to see if anyone wants to take over the financially-ailing Greenwood Leflore Hospital. The board plans to put out a "Request for Proposals" or RFP, and with the help of our news partners...
hottytoddy.com
Top Sports Stories in the Fourth Quarter of 2022
The fourth quarter of 2022 continues on the gird iron as Ole Miss continued its strong start to the season. The Rebels opened the month of October by knocking off the No. 7 Kentucky Wildcats. No. 14 Ole Miss came into the homecoming matchup with Kentucky looking to get to...
WAPT
Ole Miss Safety wows crowd with his impromptu rendition of Tennessee Whisky at Texas Bowl Luncheon
CJ Terrell has pipes as smooth as Tennessee Whiskey. The Ole Miss Safety delivered a stellar rendition of Chris Stapleton's song during the Texas Bowl Luncheon on Tuesday. It was a sing-off between Texas Tech and Ole Miss. The Rebels volunteered Terrell while he was in the bathroom, and he didn't even know he was brought up to sing when teammates ushered him up to the stage.
hottytoddy.com
Social Media Best Option for Last-Minute Trash Collection Change Announcements
It’s not uncommon for changes to be made to trash collection days when there is a holiday. However, on rare occasions, other reasons can cause local trash pick-up days to get altered. For example, last week when temperatures dropped into the single digits, both Lafayette County Solid Waste and...
deltanews.tv
The City in Mississippi Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime
The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
tippahnews.com
Eating Out with Jeff Jones: Fiesta Grill Ripley Review
Fiesta Grill Mexican Restaurant @ 1709 City Avenue North, Ripley, MS. FRIDAY NIGHT BUFFET!!. Hello Ripley, Mississippi! My new friend Jose sent me an invite to visit his still new Restaurant. So I was like, sure I’ll put you on my schedule. And then he said those three little words… FRIDAY, NIGHT, BUFFET!
Kiffin: Texas Tech player spit, possibly used racial slur
HOUSTON — (AP) — Mississippi coach Lane Kiffin said a Texas Tech player spit on one of his players and possibly used a racial slur Wednesday night in the Texas Bowl. A scrum between the teams came after Ole Miss' Dayton Wade fumbled early in the fourth quarter and Texas Tech recovered. There was pushing and shoving between players and Ole Miss player Jordan Watkins was given a personal foul penalty.
What it means: Illini land Ole Miss transfer QB Luke Altmyer
Breaking down the impact of Ole Miss transfer quarterba Luke Altmyer's commitment to Illinois football.
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
North Mississippi’s first medical marijuana dispensary opens following challenges
HERNANDO, Miss. — It was a historic day for North Mississippi. Dozens of people gathered for a ribbon cutting at Herbal Alchemy Dispensary in Hernando on Thursday afternoon. It’s the first medical cannabis dispensary to open in this part of the state. The owners said the idea for...
WAPT
MBI issues endangered/missing child alert for 3 Mississippi children
JACKSON, Miss. — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued an endangered/missing child alert for three Pontotoc County children. The alert has been issued for 7-year-old Hazelie G. Payne, 1-year-old Eden A. Payne, and 1-year-old Willow B. Payne, of Belden. MBI officials said they may be accompanied by Austin Payne, 27, and Chelsey Payne, 25.
desotocountynews.com
DeSoto County among most generous in state
A new study indicates that DeSoto County is among the most generous counties in Mississippi. The study comes from SmartAsset, which used IRS data to rank the top 10 counties by what is given and how many people give to charities. “The study takes into account charitable contributions as a...
hottytoddy.com
Ole Miss Women’s Basketball Welcomes Auburn into the SJB Pavilion
Ole Miss women’s basketball opens SEC play this evening as they play host to the Auburn Tigers. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. and can be seen on SEC Network+. Ole Miss finished the non-conference slate with an 11-2 record after a 75-55 victory over Temple. Against Temple six...
wtva.com
Northeast water supplier provides update about disinfectant switch
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Northeast Mississippi Regional Water Supply released an update on Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 28 about its temporary change in disinfectant. The water supplier first announced the temporary change from chloramines to free chlorine on Dec. 23. It announced on Wednesday, Dec. 28 it will resume using...
