Jackson State football player Nyles Gaddy removes name from transfer portal

New Jackson State football coach T.C. Taylor received good news when All-SWAC defensive end Nyles Gaddy took his name out of the transfer portal and said he will return to Jackson State for a third season.

Nyles made the announcement on social media with the help of his father.

The Jackson State defense allowed 13.5 points per game this season and won back-to-back SWAC championships.

Gaddy was one of the first FBS transfers to come to Jackson State when Deion Sanders took over in the fall of 2020. The 6-foot-4, 240-pounder started his career as a walk-on at Tennessee before transferring to play for JSU. Gaddy was fourth in the SWAC with six sacks and was second on the team to Justin Ragin, who finished with seven.

Sanders said the improvement in Gaddy's came can be traced back to sixth-round Detroit Lions draft pick James Houston. Houston has five sacks in in five games since being called up to the active roster on Thanksgiving Day against the Buffalo Bills. Houston was an All-American last year for Jackson State.

Gaddy's best game of the season came against Jackson State's 16-3 win over Tennessee State in the Southern Heritage Classic on Sept. 10. Gaddy had four sacks, 4.5 tackles for loss and six tackles. He was named Most Valuable Defensive Player of the Southern Heritage Classic, SWAC Defensive Player of the Week and the BOXTOROW National Player of the Week.

"His preparation is paying dividends," Sanders said after the Tennessee State game. "I'm please and happy about what he's bringing to the table. He's looking like a pro."

Jackson State finished the season 12-1 and runner-up to North Carolina Central 41-34.

Jackson State has had six players including quarterback Shedeur Sanders, defensive back Shilo Sanders, two-way player Travis Hunter, and kicker Alejandro Mata enter the transfer portal and commit to Colorado. Also, going to Colorado is safety Cam'Ron Simon-Craig and offensive lineman Tyler Brown.