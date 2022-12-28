ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LSU offers 2024 Virginia receiver

By Kyle Richardson
 2 days ago
Mekhai White is a 2024 6-foot-2, 180-pound three-star wide receiver from King George, Virginia, where he plays for King George High School. The Foxes finished the 2022 season 12-1 with a loss to the Dinwiddie Generals in the third round of the VHSL Class-4 playoffs.

Film Analysis: White had a great season for the Foxes. He finished the season with 37 receptions for 1,019 yards and 18 touchdowns. White plays on both sides of the ball as he starts as a cornerback on defense. He is listed on 247Sports as an athlete, but On3 has him listed as a wide receiver. With the stats he put up this year, he can play wherever he wants.

Ratings

247 3 – 47 8

Rivals 3 – 49 7

ESPN – – – –

On3 Recruiting 3 – 65 10

247 Composite 3 402 52 7

Vitals

Hometown King George, Virginia

Projected Position WR

Height 6-2

Weight 180

Class 2024

Offer List

  • LSU
  • Maryland

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

