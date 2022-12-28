LSU offers 2024 Virginia receiver
Mekhai White is a 2024 6-foot-2, 180-pound three-star wide receiver from King George, Virginia, where he plays for King George High School. The Foxes finished the 2022 season 12-1 with a loss to the Dinwiddie Generals in the third round of the VHSL Class-4 playoffs.
Film Analysis: White had a great season for the Foxes. He finished the season with 37 receptions for 1,019 yards and 18 touchdowns. White plays on both sides of the ball as he starts as a cornerback on defense. He is listed on 247Sports as an athlete, but On3 has him listed as a wide receiver. With the stats he put up this year, he can play wherever he wants.
FILM
Ratings
247 3 – 47 8
Rivals 3 – 49 7
ESPN – – – –
On3 Recruiting 3 – 65 10
247 Composite 3 402 52 7
Vitals
Hometown King George, Virginia
Projected Position WR
Height 6-2
Weight 180
Class 2024
Offer List
- LSU
- Maryland
Comments / 1