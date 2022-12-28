This story, by correspondent Miguel Frau, first appeared in the Jan. 27, 1973, issue of The Sporting News, under the headline, “Search for Clemente Abandoned.”. BAYAMON, P. R. — The intensive and exhaustive search for her husband's body having been abandoned, the widow of Pirates' star Roberto Clemente gathered her three small sons, members of the family and the Clementes' personal attorney in her spacious Carolina home January 12, met with the press and expressed her gratitude for the efforts extended since the New Year's Eve plane crash near San Juan that took the lives of Clemente and four other persons.

