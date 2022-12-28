Read full article on original website
Bringing the ghosts of Negro League baseball greats back to life in N.J.
Bobby Jones, a former major league pitcher and minor league manager, stepped sideways between plywood boards painted “Keep Closed” in orange lettering to enter the cold, dimly lit bowels beneath Hinchliffe Stadium’s right-field stands along Maple Street in Paterson. Inside, masons wearing hard hats smoothed cement, electricians...
Sporting News
TSN Archives: Quick Enshrinement Disservice to Roberto (Jan. 20, 1973, issue)
This “Broeg & Baseball” column, by weekly contributor Bob Broeg, first appeared in the Jan. 20, 1973, issue of The Sporting News, musing at the time on several topics related to Roberto Clemente, including whether the standard five-year waiting period for induction to the Baseball Hall of Fame should be waived for the Pirates star who had died in a plane crash weeks earlier.
NBC Sports
Zaidi: Giants immediately communicated concerns about Correa
SAN FRANCISCO — Giants executive Farhan Zaidi said the club expressed concerns to Carlos Correa‘s representative immediately when an issue arose with the shortstop’s physical exam that led to the deal collapsing. Zaidi, San Francisco’s president of baseball operations, spoke publicly Friday for the first time since...
Sporting News
TSN Archives: Baseball Mourns Loss of Bucs Star Clemente (Jan. 13, 1973, issue)
This unbylined story first appeared in the Jan. 13, 1973, issue of The Sporting News under the headline, “Baseball Mourns Loss of Bucs Star Clemente”. Because issue dates typically were 10 or so days after the publication was sent to press, it appears the story, on Page 42, was pulled together and inserted in TSN at the last minute following Roberto Clemente’s death in a plane crash on Dec. 31, 1972 (a Sunday).
David Ortiz's shooter gets 30 years in a Dominican prison, but alleged mastermind is acquitted
Ten of the 13 people accused of attempting to murder David 'Big Papi' Ortiz in the Dominican Republic in 2019 were convicted in a Santo Domingo courtroom on Monday.
10 convicted in shooting of Red Sox legend David Ortiz – but alleged mastermind walks free
A Dominican Republic court on Monday convicted 10 of the 13 people accused of attempting to murder Red Sox legend David “Big Papi” Ortiz in Santo Domingo in June 2019. Victor Hugo Gomez Vasquez, the alleged mastermind behind the mistaken-identity shooting, along with two other defendants, were acquitted due to insufficient evidence. Gomez Vasquez covered his eyes and cried after he heard the verdict Monday night, the Dominican newspaper Diario Libre reported. Ortiz, 47, was shot in the back at the Dial Bar and Lounge in his native country on June 9, 2019, and underwent three surgeries — two in Boston and one on the...
batterypower.com
This Day in Braves History: December 28
1953 - The Milwaukee Braves acquire second baseman Danny O’Connell from the Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange for third baseman Sid Gordon, outfielder Sam Jethroe, pitcher Max Surkont and four minor league pitchers. PIttsburgh also receives $100,000. MLB History. 1926 - National League MVP Bob O’Farrell is named to replace...
qcnews.com
Aaron Judge is AP male athlete of year after setting HR mark
NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge has always stood out. With the imposing size and muscular frame of an NFL tight end or NBA power forward, the 6-foot-7, 282-pound New York Yankees slugger towers over teammates and opponents on the diamond. Never more so than in 2022. After hitting...
Yardbarker
Ex-Red Sox, Yankees Slugger Reportedly Headed To Japan For 2023 Season
A veteran who has bounced from one big-market team to the next over the last few seasons is making a major change. After underwhelming stints with the Boston Red Sox, Houston Astros and New York Yankees, utility man Marwin González is headed to play Nippon Professional Baseball for the Orix Buffaloes on a one-year, $1.5 million deal according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman.
Royals Review
In memoriam: Royals that died in 2022
As we turn the page to another year, let’s take a moment to reflect on those we lost this year. In the baseball world we lost notable players like Bruce Sutter, Maury Wills, Curt Simmons, Dick Ellsworth, Julio Cruz, Dick Schofield Sr., John Stearns, Denny Doyle, Gerald Williams, David Green, Dwight Smith, Pete Ward, and Chuck Carr.
Sporting News
TSN Archives: Search for Roberto Clemente Abandoned (Jan. 27, 1973, issue)
This story, by correspondent Miguel Frau, first appeared in the Jan. 27, 1973, issue of The Sporting News, under the headline, “Search for Clemente Abandoned.”. BAYAMON, P. R. — The intensive and exhaustive search for her husband's body having been abandoned, the widow of Pirates' star Roberto Clemente gathered her three small sons, members of the family and the Clementes' personal attorney in her spacious Carolina home January 12, met with the press and expressed her gratitude for the efforts extended since the New Year's Eve plane crash near San Juan that took the lives of Clemente and four other persons.
