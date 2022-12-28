ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patchogue, NY

longislandadvance.net

A historic Bellport tree is lit

Bruce the Spruce, as it is fondly referred to, stands in the center of North Howells Point Road, in a circle buffer where Circuit Road intersects. It was planted by the village and stands on village …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently...
BELLPORT, NY
longislandadvance.net

Lots of progress this year; more to come

When Patchogue Village mayor Paul Pontieri was asked about the projects tackled in 2022, his response was, “We’re creating an atmosphere of growth in the village.”. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading,...
longislandadvance.net

Cheers to affordable housing!

Habitat for Humanity of Long Island, located at 643 Middle Country Road in Middle Island, brewed up a fundraiser which was as effervescent and refreshing as opening a nice cold one. The organization …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new...
MIDDLE ISLAND, NY
islipbulletin.net

Fire Chiefs Council of Suffolk

On Sunday, Dec. 4, the Fire Chiefs Council of Suffolk County held their annual Installation Brunch at Captain Bill’s in Bay Shore. The council represents 108 fire departments in Suffolk County. …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
islipbulletin.net

Stories from the Islip School District

Islip senior Alexander Romeo named to All-County Percussion Ensemble. Islip High School senior Alexander Romeo has accepted a position in the Suffolk County Music Educators’ …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you...
ISLIP, NY
Ted Rivers

3 Great Pizza Places In Brookhaven

If you’re looking for some great pizza in Brookhaven then you’ve come to the right place!. Here are three of the best pizza places in town that you just have to try. Papa Nick's Pizza is a family-run business that has been serving up delicious New York-style pies in the Brookhaven area.
BROOKHAVEN, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Two people injured in Port Jefferson shooting

Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are investigating a shooting that injured two people on Main Street in Port Jefferson just after 7 p.m. on December 28. The two victims were shot near Linden Place between the railroad tracks and Perry Street. One victim was taken to Stony Brook University Medical Center via an ambulance with a chest injury. The other victim was transported by a friend to Mather Hospital with minor injuries.
PORT JEFFERSON, NY
HuntingtonNow

Couple Married 66 Years Dies 6 Days Apart

A Huntington Station couple who were married for 66 years have died, just six days apart. Barbara Napolitano, who was 87, died Tuesday; her husband, Felix “Phil” Joseph Napolitano, died Dec. 21 at age 88. They were the parents of Carolann Sandoval (Oscar), Anthony (Linda) Read More ...
HUNTINGTON, NY
longisland.com

Mógū Chinese Kitchen Opening Third Location in Hauppauge

On Facebook recently, the general manager of Mógū Chinese Kitchen announced the opening of a new location in Hauppauge. “We are opening the newest location in Hauppauge next week, the poster wrote in a Facebook community page. The poster went on to say that the restaurant is hiring...
HAUPPAUGE, NY
longislandbusiness.com

ITA Kitchen Opens Second Location in Garden City

Your new date night dinner spot is open in Garden City. Everything from the setting and decor to the menu is getting high marks from reviewers online for this Italian restaurant. This is the second location of ITA Kitchen. The original opened in Bay Shore in 2019. According to an...
GARDEN CITY, NY

