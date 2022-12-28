Read full article on original website
3 Great Pizza Places In BrookhavenTed RiversBrookhaven, NY
3 Great Pizza Places In Babylon You Should TryTed RiversBabylon, NY
3 Great Pizza Places In Huntington That You Should TryTed RiversHuntington, NY
3 Great Pizza Places In Oyster Bay That You Should TryTed RiversOyster Bay, NY
Long way home; 10 years later, a cat is homePete LakemanSetauket- East Setauket, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com
Head of the Harbor couple make the local community a better place to live
Harlan and Olivia Fischer have been married for nearly 50 years. Even more impressive than the longevity of their marriage is their track record of giving back to the community and surrounding areas. These philanthropic efforts have earned the Head of the Harbor residents a spot among TBR News Media’s...
longislandadvance.net
A historic Bellport tree is lit
Bruce the Spruce, as it is fondly referred to, stands in the center of North Howells Point Road, in a circle buffer where Circuit Road intersects. It was planted by the village and stands on village …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently...
longislandadvance.net
Lots of progress this year; more to come
When Patchogue Village mayor Paul Pontieri was asked about the projects tackled in 2022, his response was, “We’re creating an atmosphere of growth in the village.”. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading,...
Long Islanders mourn loss of FDNY hero William Moon II
FDNY Capt. Pat Connolly said William Moon II's first priority was helping others. Now, he says the department's priority is to come together to help Moon's family.
longislandadvance.net
Cheers to affordable housing!
Habitat for Humanity of Long Island, located at 643 Middle Country Road in Middle Island, brewed up a fundraiser which was as effervescent and refreshing as opening a nice cold one. The organization …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new...
MISSING: Brooklyn woman with developmental disabilities last seen leaving Queens hospital nearly a week ago
A missing Brooklyn woman with developmental disabilities is still being sought nearly a week after her disappearance, police said Friday.
Travel back to Long Island's colonial days at Ketcham Inn in Moriches
News 12's Danielle Campbell visited the Ketcham Inn in Moriches where you can experience eating, drinking, and cooking colonial food on a hearth from the 1600s.
Got Milk? Popular Cookie Chain To Open Location In Nassau County
The new year will bring a new place to get your sugar fix on Long Island. Crumbl Cookies is set to open its latest location in Levittown, according to a job posting on Salary.com. The posting is for a general manager position at a yet-to-be disclosed location in Levittown. The...
islipbulletin.net
Fire Chiefs Council of Suffolk
On Sunday, Dec. 4, the Fire Chiefs Council of Suffolk County held their annual Installation Brunch at Captain Bill’s in Bay Shore. The council represents 108 fire departments in Suffolk County. …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and...
islipbulletin.net
Stories from the Islip School District
Islip senior Alexander Romeo named to All-County Percussion Ensemble. Islip High School senior Alexander Romeo has accepted a position in the Suffolk County Music Educators’ …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you...
3 Great Pizza Places In Brookhaven
If you’re looking for some great pizza in Brookhaven then you’ve come to the right place!. Here are three of the best pizza places in town that you just have to try. Papa Nick's Pizza is a family-run business that has been serving up delicious New York-style pies in the Brookhaven area.
Alkemy, an ‘Ice Cream Experience’ Coming to Huntington Village
You might not be thinking about ice cream right now, given the cold, but Alan Lacher is betting that there’s customer interest in ice cream as an experience. The Dix Hills businessman is going to open Alkemy, at 260 Main St, Huntington, in January. But Read More ...
tbrnewsmedia.com
Two people injured in Port Jefferson shooting
Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are investigating a shooting that injured two people on Main Street in Port Jefferson just after 7 p.m. on December 28. The two victims were shot near Linden Place between the railroad tracks and Perry Street. One victim was taken to Stony Brook University Medical Center via an ambulance with a chest injury. The other victim was transported by a friend to Mather Hospital with minor injuries.
Couple Married 66 Years Dies 6 Days Apart
A Huntington Station couple who were married for 66 years have died, just six days apart. Barbara Napolitano, who was 87, died Tuesday; her husband, Felix “Phil” Joseph Napolitano, died Dec. 21 at age 88. They were the parents of Carolann Sandoval (Oscar), Anthony (Linda) Read More ...
Nightly Closures Planned For Stretch Of Sunrise Highway In Babylon
A stretch of Sunrise Highway is scheduled to close nightly due to upcoming bridge repairs, state officials announced. Sunrise Highway (State Route 27) will be closed in both directions at Exit 39 (Hubbards Path) in Babylon during the overnight hours beginning Tuesday, Jan. 3, through Friday, J…
3 Great Pizza Places In Babylon You Should Try
If you’re in the mood for some delicious pizza, Babylon is the place to be. There are plenty of great pizza places to try out!. Here are three of the top spots that you should definitely check out:
longisland.com
Mógū Chinese Kitchen Opening Third Location in Hauppauge
On Facebook recently, the general manager of Mógū Chinese Kitchen announced the opening of a new location in Hauppauge. “We are opening the newest location in Hauppauge next week, the poster wrote in a Facebook community page. The poster went on to say that the restaurant is hiring...
longislandbusiness.com
ITA Kitchen Opens Second Location in Garden City
Your new date night dinner spot is open in Garden City. Everything from the setting and decor to the menu is getting high marks from reviewers online for this Italian restaurant. This is the second location of ITA Kitchen. The original opened in Bay Shore in 2019. According to an...
Public visitation for FDNY firefighter William Moon II to take place Wednesday in East Islip
Public visitation for FDNY firefighter William Moon II will begin at 2 p.m. at Chapey Funeral Home in East Islip.
They Targeted Corner Lots: Duo Charged In $150K Burglary Spree At Nassau County Homes
Two men are facing charges in connection with a string of burglaries on Long Island. Joshua Mellado-Gonzalez, age 32, and Mauricio Fuentes-Jimenez, age 31, both of Queens Village, were arrested by Nassau County Police on Thursday, Dec. 29. Investigators said the pair was responsible for a dozen break-ins around the...
