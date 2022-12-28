Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Pizza Places In BrookhavenTed RiversBrookhaven, NY
3 Great Pizza Places In Babylon You Should TryTed RiversBabylon, NY
3 Great Pizza Places In Huntington That You Should TryTed RiversHuntington, NY
Long way home; 10 years later, a cat is homePete LakemanSetauket- East Setauket, NY
Major grocery store chain opens another New York supermarket locationKristen WaltersHuntington, NY
Related
therealdeal.com
Hamptonites to developers: Leaf our trees alone
Some Hamptons residents are stumping for an arboreal cause. One week after a Bridgehampton neighbor sued developer Joe Farrell, claiming he cut down her trees without permission, a neighboring village is proposing stricter rules for clearing mature trees. The mayor of North Haven, in Southampton, Chris Fiore, said most of...
Herald Community Newspapers
Rob Brusca is ‘Mr. Oyster Bay'
Robert Brusca has always given everything to his community. Often called the “unofficial and unpaid mayor” or “Mr. Oyster Bay,” the lifelong East Norwich resident can always be found volunteering at one event or another, where he will tell anyone who will listen how great it is to live in Oyster Bay, and why.
tbrnewsmedia.com
Head of the Harbor couple make the local community a better place to live
Harlan and Olivia Fischer have been married for nearly 50 years. Even more impressive than the longevity of their marriage is their track record of giving back to the community and surrounding areas. These philanthropic efforts have earned the Head of the Harbor residents a spot among TBR News Media’s...
Nightly Closures Planned For Stretch Of Sunrise Highway In Babylon
A stretch of Sunrise Highway is scheduled to close nightly due to upcoming bridge repairs, state officials announced. Sunrise Highway (State Route 27) will be closed in both directions at Exit 39 (Hubbards Path) in Babylon during the overnight hours beginning Tuesday, Jan. 3, through Friday, J…
Travel back to Long Island's colonial days at Ketcham Inn in Moriches
News 12's Danielle Campbell visited the Ketcham Inn in Moriches where you can experience eating, drinking, and cooking colonial food on a hearth from the 1600s.
longisland.com
The Tap Room Gastropub Opens New Location in Farmingdale, Fifth on Long Island
Well-known gastropub The Tap Room opened their fifth location on Long Island on Friday, December 23, adding to the plethora of fun and exciting food and drink options available in Farmingdale’s bustling downtown area. Situated at 206 Main Street, The Tap Room in Farmingdale joins its previous four sister...
Long Islanders mourn loss of FDNY hero William Moon II
FDNY Capt. Pat Connolly said William Moon II's first priority was helping others. Now, he says the department's priority is to come together to help Moon's family.
Alkemy, an ‘Ice Cream Experience’ Coming to Huntington Village
You might not be thinking about ice cream right now, given the cold, but Alan Lacher is betting that there’s customer interest in ice cream as an experience. The Dix Hills businessman is going to open Alkemy, at 260 Main St, Huntington, in January. But Read More ...
longisland.com
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Multiple Agencies Respond to Boat Fire at Wantagh Residence
Multiple emergency agencies responded to a waterfront residence in Wantagh, NY at approximately 3 p.m. on Thursday afternoon to extinguish a boat anchored at the property that was engulfed in flames, reports say. A thick plume of black smoke from the home – located in the vicinity of Riverside Drive...
islipbulletin.net
Fire Chiefs Council of Suffolk
On Sunday, Dec. 4, the Fire Chiefs Council of Suffolk County held their annual Installation Brunch at Captain Bill’s in Bay Shore. The council represents 108 fire departments in Suffolk County. …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and...
Public visitation for FDNY firefighter William Moon II to take place Wednesday in East Islip
Public visitation for FDNY firefighter William Moon II will begin at 2 p.m. at Chapey Funeral Home in East Islip.
What comes next for Long Island Science Center, after being passed over for $1M Downtown Revitalization Initiative grant?
Last week’s long-anticipated announcement of the state’s funding decisions for the Town of Riverhead Downtown Revitalization Initiative $10 million grant left some stakeholders elated and others scratching their heads. Eight of the 10 projects submitted by the Local Planning Committee got a piece of the town’s DRI grant....
3 Great Pizza Places In Brookhaven
If you’re looking for some great pizza in Brookhaven then you’ve come to the right place!. Here are three of the best pizza places in town that you just have to try. Papa Nick's Pizza is a family-run business that has been serving up delicious New York-style pies in the Brookhaven area.
islipbulletin.net
Stories from the Islip School District
Islip senior Alexander Romeo named to All-County Percussion Ensemble. Islip High School senior Alexander Romeo has accepted a position in the Suffolk County Music Educators’ …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you...
Loved ones gather for FDNY firefighter William Moon's funeral in East Islip
The ceremony was held in East Islip.
longislandadvance.net
Pushing a happy (historic) ending
The process to finally acquire the 11.5-acre historic Avery property in East Patchogue for preservation has been quietly progressing. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you will need to either log into your subscriber...
longisland.com
Mógū Chinese Kitchen Opening Third Location in Hauppauge
On Facebook recently, the general manager of Mógū Chinese Kitchen announced the opening of a new location in Hauppauge. “We are opening the newest location in Hauppauge next week, the poster wrote in a Facebook community page. The poster went on to say that the restaurant is hiring...
greaterlongisland.com
Crumbl Cookies opening in Smithtown and Levittown in early 2023
Pennsylvania has 17 Crumbl Cookies locations. Florida has more than 50. For Pete’s sake, Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, even has one. But none of Crumbl Cookies’ 600 stores in the United States are on Long Island. But that’s all about to change. The uber popular chain is opening stores...
Riverhead firefighters quickly knock down house fire; two residents rescued
Updated- 7:25 p.m.: Riverhead Fire Department quickly knocked down a structure fire and rescued at least one person from a home on Doris Avenue this evening. Firefighters answered the alarm at about 4:50 p.m. There was at least one person trapped in the rear of the house, according to radio reports.
Got Milk? Popular Cookie Chain To Open Location In Nassau County
The new year will bring a new place to get your sugar fix on Long Island. Crumbl Cookies is set to open its latest location in Levittown, according to a job posting on Salary.com. The posting is for a general manager position at a yet-to-be disclosed location in Levittown. The...
Comments / 0