ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellport, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
therealdeal.com

Hamptonites to developers: Leaf our trees alone

Some Hamptons residents are stumping for an arboreal cause. One week after a Bridgehampton neighbor sued developer Joe Farrell, claiming he cut down her trees without permission, a neighboring village is proposing stricter rules for clearing mature trees. The mayor of North Haven, in Southampton, Chris Fiore, said most of...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Rob Brusca is ‘Mr. Oyster Bay'

Robert Brusca has always given everything to his community. Often called the “unofficial and unpaid mayor” or “Mr. Oyster Bay,” the lifelong East Norwich resident can always be found volunteering at one event or another, where he will tell anyone who will listen how great it is to live in Oyster Bay, and why.
OYSTER BAY, NY
islipbulletin.net

Fire Chiefs Council of Suffolk

On Sunday, Dec. 4, the Fire Chiefs Council of Suffolk County held their annual Installation Brunch at Captain Bill’s in Bay Shore. The council represents 108 fire departments in Suffolk County. …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
riverheadlocal

What comes next for Long Island Science Center, after being passed over for $1M Downtown Revitalization Initiative grant?

Last week’s long-anticipated announcement of the state’s funding decisions for the Town of Riverhead Downtown Revitalization Initiative $10 million grant left some stakeholders elated and others scratching their heads. Eight of the 10 projects submitted by the Local Planning Committee got a piece of the town’s DRI grant....
RIVERHEAD, NY
Ted Rivers

3 Great Pizza Places In Brookhaven

If you’re looking for some great pizza in Brookhaven then you’ve come to the right place!. Here are three of the best pizza places in town that you just have to try. Papa Nick's Pizza is a family-run business that has been serving up delicious New York-style pies in the Brookhaven area.
BROOKHAVEN, NY
islipbulletin.net

Stories from the Islip School District

Islip senior Alexander Romeo named to All-County Percussion Ensemble. Islip High School senior Alexander Romeo has accepted a position in the Suffolk County Music Educators’ …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you...
ISLIP, NY
longislandadvance.net

Pushing a happy (historic) ending

The process to finally acquire the 11.5-acre historic Avery property in East Patchogue for preservation has been quietly progressing. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you will need to either log into your subscriber...
EAST PATCHOGUE, NY
longisland.com

Mógū Chinese Kitchen Opening Third Location in Hauppauge

On Facebook recently, the general manager of Mógū Chinese Kitchen announced the opening of a new location in Hauppauge. “We are opening the newest location in Hauppauge next week, the poster wrote in a Facebook community page. The poster went on to say that the restaurant is hiring...
HAUPPAUGE, NY
greaterlongisland.com

Crumbl Cookies opening in Smithtown and Levittown in early 2023

Pennsylvania has 17 Crumbl Cookies locations. Florida has more than 50. For Pete’s sake, Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, even has one. But none of Crumbl Cookies’ 600 stores in the United States are on Long Island. But that’s all about to change. The uber popular chain is opening stores...
LEVITTOWN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy