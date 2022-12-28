Read full article on original website
Corvallis Fire station gets an upgrade
CORVALLIS, Ore. — The Corvallis Fire Station 3 is getting some renovations. Back in September, the Corvallis Fire Department announced that the station will be closed for approximately 11-months while remodeling is taking place. Currently the station is under a remodeling project, with interior demolition already underway; the kitchen,...
EWEB's water division donates equipment to help Mapleton
MAPLETON, Ore. — EWEB announced on their website that they are responding to Mapleton's call for aid due to a leak in the towns water system left over 200 homes without running water. EWEB says that it's sent 60 more water containers to town today, along with staff to...
Roseburg Fire Dept. lieutenant and firefighter recognized for 'job well done'
ROSEBURG, Ore. — The Roseburg Fire Department is congratulating Lieutenant Scott Radmer and Firefighter Garrett Russell who were recently presented certificates of appreciation and challenge coins by Chief Christopherson at the Roseburg Public Safety Center. Lieutenant Radmer received recognition for going above and beyond the call of duty to...
Once again, Mapleton residents don't have water
MAPLETON, Ore. — More than 200 homes and businesses in Mapleton endured their fourth day without water Thursday. Vanessa West, Mapleton Water and Sewage Board Secretary, says the recent power outage and ice/snow storm has created more leaks in the pipes, which have now completely dried up, leaving residents without water.
No fireworks New Years Eve, $500 fine for violations in Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. — With New Years Eve just days away, a reminder that personal fireworks are completely banned in the City of Eugene, even on New Years. The city council passed the ban back in September, the ban covers all fireworks including:. Sparklers. Spinners. Smoke devices. If violators are...
PeaceHealth opens 30-year-old time capsule from the Eugene Clinic
EUGENE, Ore. — After 30 years, the Eugene Clinic time capsule has been opened. PeaceHealth invited several retired doctors who worked at the Eugene Clinic, PeaceHealth's predecessor in Oregon, to open the capsule last Wednesday, December 21. Staff at the former clinic created the capsule back in 1992 to...
Two teens threaten violence at West Salem High School, deputies say
SALEM, Ore. — Two teenagers in Marion County were involved in posting to social media a specific threat of violence toward West Salem High School, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said Friday. Deputies arrested a 16-year-old who lives east of Salem. They said the teen is home schooled....
Family stranded at Eugene airport until New Years Day amid Southwest chaos
EUGENE, Ore. — According to flight tracking website FlightAware, Southwest Airlines canceled more than 4,800 flights between Wednesday and Thursday. As of 10:30 Wednesday morning, all Southwest flights leaving out of the Eugene airport had been canceled. The Rios family are a few of the many people who have...
Roseburg City Council Oath ceremony set for Tuesday
ROSEBURG, Ore. — The City of Roseburg is inviting its residents to witness the Oath of Office Ceremony that's being held Tuesday, January 3. The ceremony is to induct recently elected or appointed city officials. City Recorder Amy Sowa will administer the Oath of Office to Mayor Larry Rich,...
Nix leads Oregon comeback as Ducks win dramatic Holiday Bowl vs. North Carolina
SAN DIEGO, Calif. — The Oregon football team ended Dan Lanning’s first season as head coach of the Ducks in dramatic fashion, with a 4th quarter comeback vs. North Carolina to win the Holiday Bowl in San Diego, 28-27. Ducks running back Bucky Irving was named offensive MVP of the game.
Oregon Women's Basketball: Ducks want more defensive intensity
EUGENE, Ore. — In the words of Kelly Graves, the blowouts are about to end. Oregon women's basketball enters the always-grueling grind of PAC-12 play. And they will not be able to ease into it, as the Ducks host number 10 UCLA on Friday,. UCLA is off to a...
