Warren donated $1 million to Abbott's campaign, then O'Rourke alleged it amounted to bribery. Now he's being suedVictorTexas State
4 Amazing Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Chef Point Bar And Restaurant is Closing Its Watauga Location After 20 Years In BusinessMadocWatauga, TX
A New Dragon in TownTrisha FayeSouthlake, TX
History Uncovered: Mount Gilead Burial CairnsTrisha FayeKeller, TX
Mavericks eyeing new All-Star partner for Luka Doncic?
Luka Doncic is looking like Galactus The Devourer of Worlds right now, but even he will need to find himself a Silver Surfer before long. Fortunately, the Dallas Mavericks may have just the guy in mind. On a recent episode of “The Lowe Post,” ESPN’s Tim MacMahon revealed that some in the Mavericks front office... The post Mavericks eyeing new All-Star partner for Luka Doncic? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Luka Doncic takes jab at Tom Thibodeau, Knicks after roasting them
New York Knicks fans were made witness to an absolute nightmare situation against Luka Doncic on Tuesday. The Dallas Mavericks star dropped a 60-21-10 triple-double in a comeback win equally as improbably as Doncic’s stat line. His assessment of New York’s defense just adds a sprinkle more insult to injury.
Yardbarker
Kevin Garnett Makes A Prediction About Luka Doncic
The Dallas Mavericks recently unveiled Dirk Nowitzki‘s statue outside of the American Airlines Center. Dirk earned the ultimate honor after spending his entire 21-year career with the Mavs, leading them to their only two NBA Finals appearances and winning one NBA championship. But as much as Dirk had to...
NBA roundup: Luka Doncic's second straight triple-double carries Mavs
December 30 - Luka Doncic recorded his eighth triple-double of the season, while Christian Wood scored 12 of his 21 points in the third period as the host Dallas Mavericks sprinted past the Houston Rockets 129-114 on Thursday for their fifth consecutive victory.
Luka Doncic Is More Likely To Join Nikola Jokic On Denver Nuggets Than Jokic Joining Doncic In Dallas, Says ESPN Insider
One NBA insider claims that Luka Doncic is more likely to join the Denver Nuggets than recruiting Nikola Jokic to the Dallas Mavericks.
Luka Doncic And Dallas Mavericks Are The Only Team In 13,884 Games Who Won A Game After Trailing 9 Points Under 35 Seconds Left
Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks pulled off one of the rarest wins in NBA history by overcoming the New York Knicks in a stunner last night.
It’s no typo: 60-21-10 stat line for Mavs’ Doncic goes viral
Dallas’ Luka Doncic’s unreal stat line on his latest triple-double has gone viral.
NBA Bestows Punishments For Magic-Pistons Fight - Knicks & NBA Tracker
The New York Knicks and the NBA represent a constantly-in-motion thing ... and All Knicks, powered by Sports Illustrated, is here to chronicle it for you - news and rumors and the whole Big Apple ...
BBC
Luka Doncic scores historic 60-point triple-double in Dallas Mavericks win
Luka Doncic scored the first 60-point 'triple-double' in NBA history to help the Dallas Mavericks claim a 126-121 overtime win over the New York Knicks. The 23-year-old Slovenian racked up 60 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists, posting double figures in three key attacking metrics. With the Mavericks down 115-113...
NBA Rumors: Zach LaVine 'Has Fans' In The Dallas Mavericks' Front Office
According to some recent reports, Zach LaVine has fans in prominent positions within the Dallas Mavericks organization.
Lakers reportedly saving picks for something that won’t be possible
The Los Angeles Lakers have had one of the worst seasons imaginable thus far. Any time that the team has shown any sort of potential there has been a setback, with the most recent being an Anthony Davis injury that is going to hold him out until mid-January at the earliest.
Anthony Davis injury update finally gives Lakers fans some clarity
The Los Angeles Lakers were finally starting to gain some semblance of momentum this season before the rug was completely pulled out. Anthony Davis injured his foot, with an indefinite timeline provided that left the Lakers in the dark. There have been conflicting updates about Davis. At first, many assumed...
Doncic’s Mavs Win Fifth Straight: 3 Big Takeaways From Rockets Blowout
Luka Doncic notches another triple-double as the Dallas Mavericks win their fifth straight game against on Thursday night against the Houston Rockets.
Zach LaVine puts up 43 as Bulls pound Pistons
Zach LaVine scored 18 of his season-high 43 points in the first quarter to lift the host Chicago Bulls to
New DraftKings Promo: Bet $5, Win $200 GUARANTEED on ANY NFL Bet This Week Only
We’ve got a fantastic weekend ahead loaded with excellent matchups such as Jets vs. Seahawks, Vikings vs. Packers, and Bills vs. Bengals. You’ve got a fantastic opportunity to win BIG thanks to DraftKings Sportsbook’s wonderful promo: Bet $5, Win $200 GUARANTEED on any NFL Bet in Week 17!
Best NFL prop bets for Philadelphia Eagles versus Saints in Week 17
By now, you should have placed the Philadelphia Eagles‘ Christmas Eve loss versus the Dallas Cowboys behind you. That was tough to take, but we must move on. One loss can’t lead to another, and the Birds have a huge opportunity in front of them. All that’s needed...
