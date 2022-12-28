BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU fell 81-78 to Rice in its Conference USA opener, making it the first loss at home this season for the Hilltoppers and the third straight loss. “Obviously, a tale of two halves,” said associate head coach Phil Cunningham who served as interim head coach on Thursday night as Rick Stansbury was out due to a health matter. “We played so well defensively in the first half. Rice is one of the leading scoring teams in the country, one of the most efficient teams from a field goal percentage standpoint. Obviously, they shoot the 3 well. Our guys, to their credit, were really locked in defensively on the game plan and you couldn’t a better job than what our guys did in the first half to hold them to 22% overall and 26% from 3. But they’re a really good offensive team as we all saw in the second half. I think how well we played in the first half might have wore us down a little bit, we didn’t have that same zip defensively. And give them credit, they played tremendously in the second half.”

