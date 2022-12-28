Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
New Orleans Bowl on 12/21Adrian HolmanNew Orleans, LA
Chick-Fil-A Is Opening A New Location In Kentucky TodayMatt LillywhiteBowling Green, KY
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in Kentucky next weekKristen WaltersBowling Green, KY
4 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Related
WBKO
WKU Basketball falls to Rice in Conference USA opener
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU fell 81-78 to Rice in its Conference USA opener, making it the first loss at home this season for the Hilltoppers and the third straight loss. “Obviously, a tale of two halves,” said associate head coach Phil Cunningham who served as interim head coach on Thursday night as Rick Stansbury was out due to a health matter. “We played so well defensively in the first half. Rice is one of the leading scoring teams in the country, one of the most efficient teams from a field goal percentage standpoint. Obviously, they shoot the 3 well. Our guys, to their credit, were really locked in defensively on the game plan and you couldn’t a better job than what our guys did in the first half to hold them to 22% overall and 26% from 3. But they’re a really good offensive team as we all saw in the second half. I think how well we played in the first half might have wore us down a little bit, we didn’t have that same zip defensively. And give them credit, they played tremendously in the second half.”
WBKO
WKU head coach Rick Stansbury status is day-to-day
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Before WKU’s conference opener against Rice, it was announced that head coach Rick Stansbury would not be coaching in the game, with assistant head coach Phil Cunningham taking over the head coaching duties. In the WKU Athletics statement, it said, “WKU Hilltopper Basketball head...
WBKO
Courtside, 12-30-22
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We hit the hardwood one last time in 2022 as teams wrap up holiday tournaments and prepare for the start of district and regional play.
yoursportsedge.com
Colonels Stay Perfect at Overton Tourney With Rout of Maplewood
With lopsided wins in each of their first two games at the Overton Christmas Tournament in Nashville, the Christian County Colonels may want to extend their stay south of the border into the New Year. The Colonels followed up a 29-point thrashing of Knowledge Academies on Wednesday with an 89-56...
WBKO
WKU tight end Josh Simon will transfer to South Carolina
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Football continues to be the breeding ground for the transfer portal to power five schools. Wednesday afternoon it was announced that WKU tight end Joshua Simon will be heading to South Carolina. The Dalzell, South Carolina native returns to his home state after a...
yoursportsedge.com
Big 4th Quarter Carries Ohio County Past UHA
A strong fourth quarter turned out to be the difference for Ohio County Wednesday. The Eagles broke open a one-point game headed into the final eight minutes and pulled away for a 71-56 win over University Heights in the Henderson Chevrolet, Buick, GMC Classic. The Eagles led just 44-43 going...
WBKO
Grab that rain jacket!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tonight, there is a slight chance for shower, but skies will be mostly cloudy with temperatures in the mid 50s. Friday morning will be mainly dry until the next round of showers work into the area by the afternoon and into the evening. Friday evening...
4 Great Burger Places in Kentucky
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kentucky and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Kentucky that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
WBKO
Southwest disaster: Local couple misses Christmas, rationing medicine
Tenn./Ky. (WBKO) - A travel nightmare is what many travelers are calling their recent experience with Southwest Airlines. Locals from the area are sharing their experiences that left some missing Christmas and out thousands of dollars. “It’s literally like a Hallmark show all wrapped up in this crazy adventure. And...
WBKO
Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Sandra Gross
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Sandra Gross, Clinical Staff Nurse in Ambulatory Surgery at The Medical Center, is described as a “true servant” to those that know her. Caring for her family, friends, patients, and co-workers... there is no one she meets that doesn’t immediately discover her kind and caring nature.
wnky.com
Frost actively breaking waterlines across Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Bowling Green residents are calling one after another to report waterline breaks, frozen waterlines, and frozen water meters across the city. Bowling Green Municipal Utilities’ Water/Wastewater crews already responded to approximately 10 waterline breaks spanning Christmas Day and Monday night… and they’re still repairing additional lines breaking Tuesday.
WBKO
Patchy fog and frost this AM, then sunny and warm later!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Wednesday will be packed with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the lower 50s. It will be a great next two days to get outside and soak up the sunshine while it lasts. Thursday those clouds start to roll in later in the afternoon, but temperatures will still increase to the upper 50s. Friday morning will start bringing the rain to our area and continue on throughout the weekend. Chances for rain on New Years Eve and News Year day are still being watched for timing and accumulation amounts.
WBKO
Beshear appoints Bowling Green native as commonwealth attorney
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Governor Andy Beshear has appointed Kori Beck Bumgarner Commonwealth’s Attorney for the 8th Judicial Circuit to fill the vacancy left by incoming Circuit Judge, Chris Cohron. Bumgarner will take office Jan. 2, 2023. “I am honored Governor Beshear has appointed me to serve as...
WBKO
Edmonson Water County District lifts boil water advisory for certain areas
The latest news and weather. The latest news and weather.
WBKO
View From The Hill: Farm to campus initiative puts student grown produce back into campus restaurants
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - For nearly two decades, faculty and students have grown vegetables at the university farm. Now the campus community is benefitting from the fruits of their labor. “I really enjoy fruit and vegetable production.”. Between 30 and 50 students enrolled in horticulture and agriculture sustainability at...
WKRN
Buc-ee's to be built in Clarksville
The Clarksville-Montgomery County Tourism Commission confirmed a Buc-ee's will be built off Trenton Road and Interstate 24. The Clarksville-Montgomery County Tourism Commission confirmed a Buc-ee's will be built off Trenton Road and Interstate 24. Nearly half of U.S. teens say they’ve been bullied …. Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn says...
WBKO
Downtown BG warns of fake signs downtown
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Downtown BG is warning people of fake posters after multiple were found downtown about “a night of atonement”. One poster stated that Dec. 31 was reserved as “a night of atonement” for the city beginning at 7 p.m. and encouraging people to be in their homes. It further states that people who are out afterward “will get, what they get.”
WBKO
Fatal collision in Breckinridge County leaves one dead
The latest news and weather. The latest news and weather.
WBKO
Glasgow police prepare for New Years' Eve weekend
The latest news and weather. The latest news and weather. The latest news and weather.
Comments / 0