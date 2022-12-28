ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Delia Miranda
2d ago

Cartels.... someone in that house or relatives sold their souls...The devil wanted to get paid..! So sad, May God have Mercy.

Tasha Campbell
2d ago

cartel hit. probably the dad. that's why they shot him as well and took the son. the police didn't believe story at first.

Redzilla
2d ago

Phoenix NOW has more kidnappings than Bogata, Columbia. Third world problems.

KTAR.com

Victim’s doorbell camera helps Surprise police identify arson suspect

PHOENIX — A suspect was arrested Thursday in connection with an arson in Surprise after the victim’s doorbell camera helped police identify him, authorities said. Justin Winjum was booked into Maricopa County Jail on counts of arson of an occupied structure and criminal damage, both felonies, according to the Surprise Police Department.
SURPRISE, AZ
KTAR.com

Suspect claims self-defense after fatal shooting at Phoenix apartments

PHOENIX — A suspect is claiming self-defense after a fatal shooting at a Phoenix apartment complex Tuesday evening, authorities said. Officers responded to the apartments on 19th Avenue between Northern and Dunlap avenues around 6:45 p.m. and found a gunshot victim and a man who acknowledged involvement, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release Wednesday.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Teen found shot inside car near downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX - A teenager has been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after police say he was found shot inside a car just south of downtown Phoenix. Phoenix Police say the teen was found shot in the parking lot of a Jack-in-the-Box, located near 7th Street and Buckeye Road. The teen was...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Missing 16-year-old Chandler boy found

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office says a teen boy who was missing for a few hours on Friday has been found. Deputies said Diego Ortiz was discovered safe and is now back home. He was reported missing after he left his home near Cooper and Chandler Heights roads around noon. His family and law enforcement were concerned since he is diagnosed with high-functioning autism, ADHD, asthma, and is epileptic. It’s unclear where he was found.
CHANDLER, AZ
AZFamily

MCSO asking for help finding missing 16-year-old Chandler boy

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a teen boy with some medical issues and is asking for the public’s help. Diego Ortiz was last seen at his home near Cooper and Chandler Heights roads on Friday around noon. The 16-year-old apparently walked away and was last seen possibly heading north on 126th Street toward Chandler Heights.
CHANDLER, AZ
AZFamily

Suspected DUI driver went wrong way, caused deadly crash in Scottsdale, police say

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A driver under the influence is responsible for a reported wrong-way crash that left one woman dead in Scottsdale on Friday, police said. It happened near Hayden and Cactus roads around 7 p.m. A 48-year-old man was driving and reportedly went into oncoming traffic and slammed into another car with three people inside. A 58-year-old woman was taken to the hospital, where she later died, while a 60-year-old man and a 56-year-old man have serious injuries, police said. The first driver had minor injuries and was taken to the hospital as a precaution. He was then arrested on suspicion of DUI.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Man dies four days after shooting in west Phoenix; no suspect arrested

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a man has died from his injuries after being shot on Christmas Eve in Phoenix. 34-year-old Eric Charles Saunders was allegedly shot by an unknown suspect just after 11 p.m. on Christmas Eve near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road. Officers responded to reports of a shooting and found him injured behind a nearby business.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Speeding car leads Mesa officers to a wanted man and $400K worth of meth

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Mesa police found 200 pounds of methamphetamine in a vehicle after the owner, a wanted felon, was arrested last week. On Dec. 21, 36-year-old Eric Leon was stopped near 40th Street and Route 202 in Phoenix for speeding. Leon had two warrants in Mesa and was arrested during the traffic stop. His vehicle was towed to a police facility and, while searching, found two large duffle bags and two cardboard boxes filled with about 200 pounds of methamphetamine. Officers with the Central Street Crimes Unit estimated the street value to be $400,000.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Police identify man who died after being hit by a car in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix police have identified the man who died after being hit by a car in Phoenix Thursday evening. According to Sgt. Robert Scherer, officers were called out to a crash near 8th and Southern avenues around 6:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found 42-year-old Jose Alvarez seriously injured. Investigators say the driver of the vehicle initially took off from the scene but later returned. Detectives believe that Alvarez was in the middle of the street when he was hit by the car headed west along Southern Avenue.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Suspect claims self-defense in deadly north Phoenix shooting, police say

PHOENIX - Officials with the Phoenix Police Department say a man is dead following a shooting at an apartment complex. The shooting happened on Dec. 27 near 19th Avenue and Northern. According to a statement, officers responded to the scene at around 6:43 p.m. and detained a man who admitted to being involved in a shooting. Officers also found another man, 40-year-old Brian West, who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Watch: Wrong-way driver on I-10 in Avondale stopped with grappler

AVONDALE, Ariz. - Traffic cameras caught Arizona troopers using a grappler to stop a driver on Interstate 10 in Avondale on Thursday night. First responders responded to a call just after 9 p.m. on Dec. 29 about an alleged wrong-way driver near I-10 and 99th Avenue. According to the Arizona...
AVONDALE, AZ

