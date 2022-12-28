Read full article on original website
Delia Miranda
2d ago
Cartels.... someone in that house or relatives sold their souls...The devil wanted to get paid..! So sad, May God have Mercy.
Reply
7
Tasha Campbell
2d ago
cartel hit. probably the dad. that's why they shot him as well and took the son. the police didn't believe story at first.
Reply(1)
5
Redzilla
2d ago
Phoenix NOW has more kidnappings than Bogata, Columbia. Third world problems.
Reply(3)
7
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
14 Phoenix Restaurants That Closed in 2022Greyson FPhoenix, AZ
This Town in Arizona Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensGilbert, AZ
Suns Need To Make Big Trade to Compete for TitleAnthony DiMoroPhoenix, AZ
The Drive to Phoenix is Closer Than Dallas For Some Texas ResidentsTom HandyPhoenix, AZ
Related
KTAR.com
Victim’s doorbell camera helps Surprise police identify arson suspect
PHOENIX — A suspect was arrested Thursday in connection with an arson in Surprise after the victim’s doorbell camera helped police identify him, authorities said. Justin Winjum was booked into Maricopa County Jail on counts of arson of an occupied structure and criminal damage, both felonies, according to the Surprise Police Department.
Man found with apparent gunshot at Circle K, shooter unknown
An investigation continues after a man was found with an apparent gunshot wound in his arm on Thursday night. At about 10 p.m., Maricopa police responded to Circle K, 41433 […] This post Man found with apparent gunshot at Circle K, shooter unknown appeared first on InMaricopa.
KTAR.com
Suspect claims self-defense after fatal shooting at Phoenix apartments
PHOENIX — A suspect is claiming self-defense after a fatal shooting at a Phoenix apartment complex Tuesday evening, authorities said. Officers responded to the apartments on 19th Avenue between Northern and Dunlap avenues around 6:45 p.m. and found a gunshot victim and a man who acknowledged involvement, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release Wednesday.
fox10phoenix.com
Teen found shot inside car near downtown Phoenix
PHOENIX - A teenager has been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after police say he was found shot inside a car just south of downtown Phoenix. Phoenix Police say the teen was found shot in the parking lot of a Jack-in-the-Box, located near 7th Street and Buckeye Road. The teen was...
fox10phoenix.com
Have you seen Joanne Dudek? Loved ones searching for missing Anthem woman
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - The search is on for a missing Anthem woman last seen on Nov. 13. The friends of 64-year-old Joanne Dudek fear the worst happened to her and the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office considers her disappearance suspicious. She's been missing for six weeks now, without a word...
AZFamily
Missing 16-year-old Chandler boy found
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office says a teen boy who was missing for a few hours on Friday has been found. Deputies said Diego Ortiz was discovered safe and is now back home. He was reported missing after he left his home near Cooper and Chandler Heights roads around noon. His family and law enforcement were concerned since he is diagnosed with high-functioning autism, ADHD, asthma, and is epileptic. It’s unclear where he was found.
AZFamily
MCSO asking for help finding missing 16-year-old Chandler boy
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a teen boy with some medical issues and is asking for the public’s help. Diego Ortiz was last seen at his home near Cooper and Chandler Heights roads on Friday around noon. The 16-year-old apparently walked away and was last seen possibly heading north on 126th Street toward Chandler Heights.
fox10phoenix.com
$400K worth of meth found during Phoenix traffic stop; suspect arrested
PHOENIX - Mesa Police say a suspect was arrested after a traffic stop in led to the discovery of 200 pounds of methamphetamine. According to police, the incident happened just before 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 21 near the Loop 202 and 40th Street in Phoenix. The suspect, 36-year-old Eric Leon,...
Remains of kidnapped Arizona teen found in rural Maricopa County
17-year-old Jesse Camacho was kidnapped from his home in Phoenix by two armed suspects carrying long guns.
AZFamily
One year later: where does the investigation into the unsolved murder of Benjamin Anderson stand?
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A missing person, a car pursuit, and a body found burned in the rural desert. The bizarre disappearance and murder of Benjamin Anderson have now gripped the Phoenix community for one year. It was last New Year’s Eve when this crazy case began. With no arrests...
AZFamily
Suspected DUI driver went wrong way, caused deadly crash in Scottsdale, police say
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A driver under the influence is responsible for a reported wrong-way crash that left one woman dead in Scottsdale on Friday, police said. It happened near Hayden and Cactus roads around 7 p.m. A 48-year-old man was driving and reportedly went into oncoming traffic and slammed into another car with three people inside. A 58-year-old woman was taken to the hospital, where she later died, while a 60-year-old man and a 56-year-old man have serious injuries, police said. The first driver had minor injuries and was taken to the hospital as a precaution. He was then arrested on suspicion of DUI.
AZFamily
Pinal County Sheriff Lamb’s son laid to rest along with fiancée and their daughter
SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Funeral services were held for 22-year-old Cooper Lamb, Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb’s son, his fiancée Caroline Patten and their 11-month-old daughter Friday in San Tan Valley. Patten was driving near Elliot Road and Cole Drive, just west of Recker Road,...
AZFamily
Man dies four days after shooting in west Phoenix; no suspect arrested
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a man has died from his injuries after being shot on Christmas Eve in Phoenix. 34-year-old Eric Charles Saunders was allegedly shot by an unknown suspect just after 11 p.m. on Christmas Eve near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road. Officers responded to reports of a shooting and found him injured behind a nearby business.
AZFamily
Speeding car leads Mesa officers to a wanted man and $400K worth of meth
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Mesa police found 200 pounds of methamphetamine in a vehicle after the owner, a wanted felon, was arrested last week. On Dec. 21, 36-year-old Eric Leon was stopped near 40th Street and Route 202 in Phoenix for speeding. Leon had two warrants in Mesa and was arrested during the traffic stop. His vehicle was towed to a police facility and, while searching, found two large duffle bags and two cardboard boxes filled with about 200 pounds of methamphetamine. Officers with the Central Street Crimes Unit estimated the street value to be $400,000.
Police find man dead in another person's house
The Tucson Police Department is trying to figure out how Joseph Armando Montano ended up dead in a home which wasn't his.
AZFamily
Police identify man who died after being hit by a car in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix police have identified the man who died after being hit by a car in Phoenix Thursday evening. According to Sgt. Robert Scherer, officers were called out to a crash near 8th and Southern avenues around 6:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found 42-year-old Jose Alvarez seriously injured. Investigators say the driver of the vehicle initially took off from the scene but later returned. Detectives believe that Alvarez was in the middle of the street when he was hit by the car headed west along Southern Avenue.
KTAR.com
Suspect arrested in Glendale stabbing allegedly dropped wallet with ID near scene
PHOENIX — A suspect arrested in a Glendale stabbing was identified after he allegedly dropped his wallet near the scene, authorities said Tuesday. Jerome Pipkins stabbed a man who was out for a run near 57th Avenue and Glenn Drive at about 8 p.m. on Dec. 13, according to the Glendale Police Department.
fox10phoenix.com
Suspect claims self-defense in deadly north Phoenix shooting, police say
PHOENIX - Officials with the Phoenix Police Department say a man is dead following a shooting at an apartment complex. The shooting happened on Dec. 27 near 19th Avenue and Northern. According to a statement, officers responded to the scene at around 6:43 p.m. and detained a man who admitted to being involved in a shooting. Officers also found another man, 40-year-old Brian West, who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
fox10phoenix.com
Watch: Wrong-way driver on I-10 in Avondale stopped with grappler
AVONDALE, Ariz. - Traffic cameras caught Arizona troopers using a grappler to stop a driver on Interstate 10 in Avondale on Thursday night. First responders responded to a call just after 9 p.m. on Dec. 29 about an alleged wrong-way driver near I-10 and 99th Avenue. According to the Arizona...
fox10phoenix.com
Man shot to death at west Phoenix 7-Eleven store, no suspect arrested
PHOENIX - No suspects have been found after a man was shot and killed at a 7-Eleven in west Phoenix overnight. Officers say the shooting happened near 75th Avenue and Camelback, and it's still unclear what led up to the incident. Anyone with information about the case is asked to...
Comments / 19