ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellport, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Herald Community Newspapers

Rob Brusca is ‘Mr. Oyster Bay'

Robert Brusca has always given everything to his community. Often called the “unofficial and unpaid mayor” or “Mr. Oyster Bay,” the lifelong East Norwich resident can always be found volunteering at one event or another, where he will tell anyone who will listen how great it is to live in Oyster Bay, and why.
OYSTER BAY, NY
therealdeal.com

Hamptonites to developers: Leaf our trees alone

Some Hamptons residents are stumping for an arboreal cause. One week after a Bridgehampton neighbor sued developer Joe Farrell, claiming he cut down her trees without permission, a neighboring village is proposing stricter rules for clearing mature trees. The mayor of North Haven, in Southampton, Chris Fiore, said most of...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
longislandadvance.net

Pushing a happy (historic) ending

The process to finally acquire the 11.5-acre historic Avery property in East Patchogue for preservation has been quietly progressing. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you will need to either log into your subscriber...
EAST PATCHOGUE, NY
longislandadvance.net

A historic Bellport tree is lit

Bruce the Spruce, as it is fondly referred to, stands in the center of North Howells Point Road, in a circle buffer where Circuit Road intersects. It was planted by the village and stands on village …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently...
BELLPORT, NY
longisland.com

Mógū Chinese Kitchen Opening Third Location in Hauppauge

On Facebook recently, the general manager of Mógū Chinese Kitchen announced the opening of a new location in Hauppauge. “We are opening the newest location in Hauppauge next week, the poster wrote in a Facebook community page. The poster went on to say that the restaurant is hiring...
HAUPPAUGE, NY
evgrieve.com

133 Avenue D, co-owned by A-Rod, is on the sales market

A-Rod's time as an East Village landlord is coming to an end. In 2018, the former Yankee (and Mariner and Ranger) teamed up with real-estate veteran Barbara Corcoran to buy 133 Avenue D, a 20-unit building between Ninth Street and 10th Street. Now, that building is back on the sales...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
longisland.com

New Veterinary Company Expands to Long Island

Bond Vet, a female-led, veterinarian-founded company, announced it will be expanding to Long Island, including locations in Merrick (2192 Merrick Rd), Woodbuy (8285 Jericho Turnpike), Roslyn (1060 Northern Blvd) and several others in the next year. Bond Vet offers both primary care and urgent care veterinary services including wellness exams,...
MERRICK, NY
islipbulletin.net

Fire Chiefs Council of Suffolk

On Sunday, Dec. 4, the Fire Chiefs Council of Suffolk County held their annual Installation Brunch at Captain Bill’s in Bay Shore. The council represents 108 fire departments in Suffolk County. …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
islipbulletin.net

Stories from the Islip School District

Islip senior Alexander Romeo named to All-County Percussion Ensemble. Islip High School senior Alexander Romeo has accepted a position in the Suffolk County Music Educators’ …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you...
ISLIP, NY
Ted Rivers

3 Great Pizza Places In Brookhaven

If you’re looking for some great pizza in Brookhaven then you’ve come to the right place!. Here are three of the best pizza places in town that you just have to try. Papa Nick's Pizza is a family-run business that has been serving up delicious New York-style pies in the Brookhaven area.
BROOKHAVEN, NY
longislandbusiness.com

ITA Kitchen Opens Second Location in Garden City

Your new date night dinner spot is open in Garden City. Everything from the setting and decor to the menu is getting high marks from reviewers online for this Italian restaurant. This is the second location of ITA Kitchen. The original opened in Bay Shore in 2019. According to an...
GARDEN CITY, NY
wrfalp.com

NYS’ Minimum Wage Goes Up Saturday, December 31

Workers outside of New York City, Long Island, and Westchester County will see an increase by $1.00 per hour, from $13.20 to $14.20. Additionally, the minimum wage for home care aides, which took effect on October 1, 2022, will also increase by $1.00 to $16.20 per hour in counties in upstate New York.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Ted Rivers

3 Great Pizza Places In Hempstead

Ah, pizza! A classic dish that can bring comfort, joy, and memories all at once. If you live in Hempstead and looking for the best spots to find delicious and traditional pizzas, then you've come to the right place.
HEMPSTEAD, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy