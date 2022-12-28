Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Pizza Places In BrookhavenTed RiversBrookhaven, NY
3 Great Pizza Places In Babylon You Should TryTed RiversBabylon, NY
3 Great Pizza Places In Huntington That You Should TryTed RiversHuntington, NY
Long way home; 10 years later, a cat is homePete LakemanSetauket- East Setauket, NY
Major grocery store chain opens another New York supermarket locationKristen WaltersHuntington, NY
Related
Herald Community Newspapers
Rob Brusca is ‘Mr. Oyster Bay'
Robert Brusca has always given everything to his community. Often called the “unofficial and unpaid mayor” or “Mr. Oyster Bay,” the lifelong East Norwich resident can always be found volunteering at one event or another, where he will tell anyone who will listen how great it is to live in Oyster Bay, and why.
therealdeal.com
Hamptonites to developers: Leaf our trees alone
Some Hamptons residents are stumping for an arboreal cause. One week after a Bridgehampton neighbor sued developer Joe Farrell, claiming he cut down her trees without permission, a neighboring village is proposing stricter rules for clearing mature trees. The mayor of North Haven, in Southampton, Chris Fiore, said most of...
longislandadvance.net
Pushing a happy (historic) ending
The process to finally acquire the 11.5-acre historic Avery property in East Patchogue for preservation has been quietly progressing. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you will need to either log into your subscriber...
longislandadvance.net
A historic Bellport tree is lit
Bruce the Spruce, as it is fondly referred to, stands in the center of North Howells Point Road, in a circle buffer where Circuit Road intersects. It was planted by the village and stands on village …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently...
longisland.com
Mógū Chinese Kitchen Opening Third Location in Hauppauge
On Facebook recently, the general manager of Mógū Chinese Kitchen announced the opening of a new location in Hauppauge. “We are opening the newest location in Hauppauge next week, the poster wrote in a Facebook community page. The poster went on to say that the restaurant is hiring...
evgrieve.com
133 Avenue D, co-owned by A-Rod, is on the sales market
A-Rod's time as an East Village landlord is coming to an end. In 2018, the former Yankee (and Mariner and Ranger) teamed up with real-estate veteran Barbara Corcoran to buy 133 Avenue D, a 20-unit building between Ninth Street and 10th Street. Now, that building is back on the sales...
Alkemy, an ‘Ice Cream Experience’ Coming to Huntington Village
You might not be thinking about ice cream right now, given the cold, but Alan Lacher is betting that there’s customer interest in ice cream as an experience. The Dix Hills businessman is going to open Alkemy, at 260 Main St, Huntington, in January. But Read More ...
longisland.com
New Veterinary Company Expands to Long Island
Bond Vet, a female-led, veterinarian-founded company, announced it will be expanding to Long Island, including locations in Merrick (2192 Merrick Rd), Woodbuy (8285 Jericho Turnpike), Roslyn (1060 Northern Blvd) and several others in the next year. Bond Vet offers both primary care and urgent care veterinary services including wellness exams,...
islipbulletin.net
Fire Chiefs Council of Suffolk
On Sunday, Dec. 4, the Fire Chiefs Council of Suffolk County held their annual Installation Brunch at Captain Bill’s in Bay Shore. The council represents 108 fire departments in Suffolk County. …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and...
New year, new eats! 14 new restaurants coming to Connecticut in 2023
(WTNH) — The new year is looking bright! For all of the foodies out there looking to spice it up in 2023, we have some exciting news for you. While 2022 saw many restaurants come and go, 2023 is ringing in several new eateries across the state! Check out the list below of 14 new […]
tbrnewsmedia.com
Head of the Harbor couple make the local community a better place to live
Harlan and Olivia Fischer have been married for nearly 50 years. Even more impressive than the longevity of their marriage is their track record of giving back to the community and surrounding areas. These philanthropic efforts have earned the Head of the Harbor residents a spot among TBR News Media’s...
PUMP PATROL: State gas tax holiday being lifted in 2023
Beginning on Jan. 1, 2023, gas tax breaks from New York state and Nassau County will be lifted.
islipbulletin.net
Stories from the Islip School District
Islip senior Alexander Romeo named to All-County Percussion Ensemble. Islip High School senior Alexander Romeo has accepted a position in the Suffolk County Music Educators’ …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you...
3 Great Pizza Places In Brookhaven
If you’re looking for some great pizza in Brookhaven then you’ve come to the right place!. Here are three of the best pizza places in town that you just have to try. Papa Nick's Pizza is a family-run business that has been serving up delicious New York-style pies in the Brookhaven area.
Mulino's of Westchester, 99 Court Street, White Plains, NY 10601
Mulino's of Westchester is a local and national award-winning Northern Italian cuisine in the heart of Westchester County, NY. Location: 99 Court Street, White Plains, NY 10601 (914) 761-1818.
Got Milk? Popular Cookie Chain To Open Location In Nassau County
The new year will bring a new place to get your sugar fix on Long Island. Crumbl Cookies is set to open its latest location in Levittown, according to a job posting on Salary.com. The posting is for a general manager position at a yet-to-be disclosed location in Levittown. The...
longislandbusiness.com
ITA Kitchen Opens Second Location in Garden City
Your new date night dinner spot is open in Garden City. Everything from the setting and decor to the menu is getting high marks from reviewers online for this Italian restaurant. This is the second location of ITA Kitchen. The original opened in Bay Shore in 2019. According to an...
Long Islanders mourn loss of FDNY hero William Moon II
FDNY Capt. Pat Connolly said William Moon II's first priority was helping others. Now, he says the department's priority is to come together to help Moon's family.
wrfalp.com
NYS’ Minimum Wage Goes Up Saturday, December 31
Workers outside of New York City, Long Island, and Westchester County will see an increase by $1.00 per hour, from $13.20 to $14.20. Additionally, the minimum wage for home care aides, which took effect on October 1, 2022, will also increase by $1.00 to $16.20 per hour in counties in upstate New York.
3 Great Pizza Places In Hempstead
Ah, pizza! A classic dish that can bring comfort, joy, and memories all at once. If you live in Hempstead and looking for the best spots to find delicious and traditional pizzas, then you've come to the right place.
Comments / 0