————— Sidney is to have another steam railroad. It will be the Miami River and Belt Railroad and will be sure to be built and be in operation within a year if it receives proper encouragement from cities and towns along the line. The proposed route is northwest from Sidney direct to Loramies. From there the route is to Minster and thence over the Minster branch of the Lake Erie and western to St. Marys. At St. Marys, the line will connect with the Columbus and Northwestern now under construction. A branch of the latter will also run from Lakeview through Jackson Center, Maplewood, and Port Jefferson to Sidney.

