Plumas County, CA

Notice of Public Hearing

The Plumas County Zoning Administrator will hold a Public Hearing on:. Public Hearing – Variance of the front yard setback from twenty (20) feet to six and one-half (6.5) feet to construct an accessory dwelling unit (ADU) on the property at 3582 Little Grass Valley Road, Little Grass Valley, CA; Assessor Parcel Number 003-270-006-000; T22N/R9E/Section 32, MDM.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
City of Portola seeks to buy properties for cleanup and possible affordable housing

At a recent meeting of the Portola City Council, members approved an application to purchase tax defaulted property from Plumas County. The property to be purchased is the old Sierra Ridge development, located in Portola near West Road, which was a development that was approved several years ago before falling vacant during the 2008 recession and defaulting on taxes on July 1, 2009.
PORTOLA, CA
Lassen County has transitioned from Code Red to GEM/ Zonehaven for emergency alerting, evacuations

The Lassen County Sheriff’s Office utilizes Zonehaven as a county-wide evacuation solution. Zonehaven is a web-based platform that identifies evacuation zones for the entire county. This program is utilized for all emergency types including but not limited to fire, hazardous material incidents, earthquake, law enforcement activity and floods. When...
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
Flooding closes roads across Northern California, sandbags available

NORTHERN CALIFORNIA 4:26 P.M. UPDATE - Several roads across Northern California are closed on Friday due to flooding. Highway 70 is under one-way traffic control west of the Butte and Plumas county line due to a rockslide. Cox Lane from Highway 70 to Stimpson Road has been closed. Central House...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
Communities Rising December 29: A New Year on the Horizon

Last night was beautifully long and glorious. I parked at Union Station in downtown Los Angeles — one of my all time favorite buildings, all decked out for the holidays. I Ubered over to the Music Center to meet up with an old friend for our after Christmas present to us: dinner and a show. We had upscale Filipino food at Abernethy’s and walked across the plaza to the Ahmanson Theatre to see Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations. It was phenomenal. Then I picked up my son at Union Station as he was coming in on a late night Amtrak from Chico and headed to my newish home. And the air was fresh, damp, and clean; the sky earlier in the day was bright blue and dotted with white clouds. On the drive home I remembered how beautiful southern California can be. I remembered how much I belong in this community as well. In my mind, the entire state has always been my community. I was born in Los Angeles, and early army brat life outside of the state really had me reflect on how much of a Californian I am. And I’m totally fine with that.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
Common Good Community Foundation gives grants to local organizations

Four Plumas County organizations received gifts this Christmas in the form of grants from the Common Good Community Foundation. The four organizations included Dramaworks, Plumas Community Radio, the Lost Sierra Food Project and Plumas Charter School. Plumas Charter School was awarded a $1,500 grant which will cover admission for students...
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
Highway 70 closed through the Feather River Canyon

Caltrans is advising that Highway 70 is now closed through the Feather River Canyon from the junction of Highway 89 (Greenville Wye) to 1 mile east of Jargo Gap (Pulga) due to multiple rock slides and flooding. Earlier today, Dec. 30, a portion in Butte County experienced a rockslide and one-way traffic was in effect.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
Community holiday dinner in Portola serves many dinners and much cheer

The Rotary Club of Portola provided a special Holiday Dinner for the community at the Catholic Church in Portola on Wednesday, December 14. With help from several community members, about 130 turkey dinners were served and many more were sent home to folks that couldn’t make it. Community folks that committed their time and energy were Darla Thompson, Terri Cooper, Debbie Bliss, Taylor Bliss, Jackie Joy, and Laurine Prinvale, and Rotarians Matt and Elizabeth Cruse, Kim and Sam Wilbanks, Rachelle Ramelli, Renee Hermann, and Van VanDerveen were serving as well.
PORTOLA, CA
PG&E customers along Chico River Road restored power

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 4:09 P.M. UPDATE - All PG&E customers in the area of Chico River Road have been restored power Friday afternoon. The outage was affecting nearly 500 customers along Chico River Road and River Road. It started shortly before 11 a.m. PG&E repaired power lines that fell along...
CHICO, CA
Portola Christmas in Old Town event a success

The organizers of this years’ Christmas in Old Town event have proclaimed the exciting evening a success, despite the cancellation of the 2022 Light Parade due to severe winter weather. One and all are thanked for coming out despite the chilly temperatures to make merry with others in Portola, with 190 Golden Tickets given out for the toy drawing with kids receiving free gifts such as bikes, skateboards, scooters, tablets, basketballs and more.
PORTOLA, CA
Muddy mess: Chico men rescue reporter stuck in the mud

Two Chico men helped get a reporter's car out of the mud Thursday while on the way to get their car out of the mud a few miles away. Muddy mess: Chico men rescue reporter stuck in the mud. Two Chico men helped get a reporter's car out of the...
CHICO, CA
Chester man dies after being struck by vehicle

A Chester resident died Wednesday, Dec. 28, after being struck by a vehicle driven by his wife. The Susanville area office of the California Highway Patrol, reported that at approximately 11:49 a.m. on Dec. 28, officers received a report of a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Myrtle Street in Chester. It was determined that Sandra Oliver, 72, of Chester was driving a 2021 Ram pickup towing a utility trailer when the vehicle hit her husband, David Oliver, 75. He died at the scene.
CHESTER, CA
NorCal Reservoirs See Major Boost in Water Levels with Winter Storms

Northern California is forecast to see a series of atmospheric rivers in the next week, bringing much-needed rain to two primary water sources: Lake Oroville and Shasta Lake. With December precipitation and upcoming rain in the forecast, both reservoirs are seeing a big boost in their water levels. According to...
SHASTA LAKE, CA

