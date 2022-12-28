Read full article on original website
Related
Plumas County News
Notice of Public Hearing
The Plumas County Zoning Administrator will hold a Public Hearing on:. Public Hearing – Variance of the front yard setback from twenty (20) feet to six and one-half (6.5) feet to construct an accessory dwelling unit (ADU) on the property at 3582 Little Grass Valley Road, Little Grass Valley, CA; Assessor Parcel Number 003-270-006-000; T22N/R9E/Section 32, MDM.
Plumas County News
City of Portola seeks to buy properties for cleanup and possible affordable housing
At a recent meeting of the Portola City Council, members approved an application to purchase tax defaulted property from Plumas County. The property to be purchased is the old Sierra Ridge development, located in Portola near West Road, which was a development that was approved several years ago before falling vacant during the 2008 recession and defaulting on taxes on July 1, 2009.
Lassen County News
Lassen County has transitioned from Code Red to GEM/ Zonehaven for emergency alerting, evacuations
The Lassen County Sheriff’s Office utilizes Zonehaven as a county-wide evacuation solution. Zonehaven is a web-based platform that identifies evacuation zones for the entire county. This program is utilized for all emergency types including but not limited to fire, hazardous material incidents, earthquake, law enforcement activity and floods. When...
actionnewsnow.com
Flooding closes roads across Northern California, sandbags available
NORTHERN CALIFORNIA 4:26 P.M. UPDATE - Several roads across Northern California are closed on Friday due to flooding. Highway 70 is under one-way traffic control west of the Butte and Plumas county line due to a rockslide. Cox Lane from Highway 70 to Stimpson Road has been closed. Central House...
Plumas County News
Communities Rising December 29: A New Year on the Horizon
Last night was beautifully long and glorious. I parked at Union Station in downtown Los Angeles — one of my all time favorite buildings, all decked out for the holidays. I Ubered over to the Music Center to meet up with an old friend for our after Christmas present to us: dinner and a show. We had upscale Filipino food at Abernethy’s and walked across the plaza to the Ahmanson Theatre to see Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations. It was phenomenal. Then I picked up my son at Union Station as he was coming in on a late night Amtrak from Chico and headed to my newish home. And the air was fresh, damp, and clean; the sky earlier in the day was bright blue and dotted with white clouds. On the drive home I remembered how beautiful southern California can be. I remembered how much I belong in this community as well. In my mind, the entire state has always been my community. I was born in Los Angeles, and early army brat life outside of the state really had me reflect on how much of a Californian I am. And I’m totally fine with that.
Plumas County News
Common Good Community Foundation gives grants to local organizations
Four Plumas County organizations received gifts this Christmas in the form of grants from the Common Good Community Foundation. The four organizations included Dramaworks, Plumas Community Radio, the Lost Sierra Food Project and Plumas Charter School. Plumas Charter School was awarded a $1,500 grant which will cover admission for students...
Plumas County News
Highway 70 closed through the Feather River Canyon
Caltrans is advising that Highway 70 is now closed through the Feather River Canyon from the junction of Highway 89 (Greenville Wye) to 1 mile east of Jargo Gap (Pulga) due to multiple rock slides and flooding. Earlier today, Dec. 30, a portion in Butte County experienced a rockslide and one-way traffic was in effect.
Plumas County News
Community holiday dinner in Portola serves many dinners and much cheer
The Rotary Club of Portola provided a special Holiday Dinner for the community at the Catholic Church in Portola on Wednesday, December 14. With help from several community members, about 130 turkey dinners were served and many more were sent home to folks that couldn’t make it. Community folks that committed their time and energy were Darla Thompson, Terri Cooper, Debbie Bliss, Taylor Bliss, Jackie Joy, and Laurine Prinvale, and Rotarians Matt and Elizabeth Cruse, Kim and Sam Wilbanks, Rachelle Ramelli, Renee Hermann, and Van VanDerveen were serving as well.
KCRA.com
Foothills prepping for possible flooding with Northern California rainstorm
With the forecast calling for several inches of rain in the foothills, Nevada and Placer counties are getting ready for the storm. Emergency managers and public works are concerned about potential flooding in low-lying areas, such as in downtown cities. Nevada County road crews are cleaning out culverts, getting ready...
actionnewsnow.com
PG&E customers along Chico River Road restored power
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 4:09 P.M. UPDATE - All PG&E customers in the area of Chico River Road have been restored power Friday afternoon. The outage was affecting nearly 500 customers along Chico River Road and River Road. It started shortly before 11 a.m. PG&E repaired power lines that fell along...
Plumas County News
Rock slide in Canyon; but open with one-way traffic control UPDATE-now closed
UPDATE: Highway 70 is now closed from Pulga to the Greenville Wye due to more rockslides and flooding. Caltrans is reporting that there is rockslide on Highway 70, approximately 2 miles west of the Butte/Plumas County Line this afternoon, Dec. 30. One-way traffic control is in effect.
Plumas County News
Portola Christmas in Old Town event a success
The organizers of this years’ Christmas in Old Town event have proclaimed the exciting evening a success, despite the cancellation of the 2022 Light Parade due to severe winter weather. One and all are thanked for coming out despite the chilly temperatures to make merry with others in Portola, with 190 Golden Tickets given out for the toy drawing with kids receiving free gifts such as bikes, skateboards, scooters, tablets, basketballs and more.
krcrtv.com
Thanks to winter storm, Lake Oroville and Shasta Lake see positive jump in water levels
NORTHSTATE, Calif. — The Northstate is experiencing a needed winter storm this week and the excess rainfall is already yielding positive results for two primary water resources: Lake Oroville and Shasta Lake. According to the California Department of Water Resources (CDWR) website, Lake Oroville is currently 683 feet high;...
krcrtv.com
Traffic Alert: Highway 44 blocked near Old Station due to multi-vehicle crash
LASSEN COUNTY, Calif. — BREAKING, DEC. 27, 6 PM:. Highway 44 is currently blocked just east of the Bogard Rest Area due to a multi-vehicle traffic collision, according to Caltrans District 2. The blockage is occurring roughly 30 miles west of Susanville and 24 miles from Old Station. There...
goldcountrymedia.com
Grass Valley felon arrested with firearms, imitation badges in North Auburn
A Grass Valley man was arrested Dec. 15 following a traffic stop in North Auburn. A Placer County Sheriff’s deputy conducted the stop at 3:09 a.m. on Highway 49 at Dry Creek Road. According to the Sheriff’s Office, a search of the driver’s person revealed two grams of cocaine and $2,640 in cash.
actionnewsnow.com
Muddy mess: Chico men rescue reporter stuck in the mud
Two Chico men helped get a reporter's car out of the mud Thursday while on the way to get their car out of the mud a few miles away. Muddy mess: Chico men rescue reporter stuck in the mud. Two Chico men helped get a reporter's car out of the...
Plumas County News
Chester man dies after being struck by vehicle
A Chester resident died Wednesday, Dec. 28, after being struck by a vehicle driven by his wife. The Susanville area office of the California Highway Patrol, reported that at approximately 11:49 a.m. on Dec. 28, officers received a report of a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Myrtle Street in Chester. It was determined that Sandra Oliver, 72, of Chester was driving a 2021 Ram pickup towing a utility trailer when the vehicle hit her husband, David Oliver, 75. He died at the scene.
activenorcal.com
NorCal Reservoirs See Major Boost in Water Levels with Winter Storms
Northern California is forecast to see a series of atmospheric rivers in the next week, bringing much-needed rain to two primary water sources: Lake Oroville and Shasta Lake. With December precipitation and upcoming rain in the forecast, both reservoirs are seeing a big boost in their water levels. According to...
California witness reports sphere and 'humanoid' at bedroom window
A California witness at Magalia reported being woken by a humming noise and quickly noticed a red-orange sphere the size of a basketball hovering outside the bedroom window at about 3 a.m. on October 23, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
actionnewsnow.com
Oroville man arrested for stealing $4K in tools from Placer County man
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. - An Oroville man was arrested for stealing about $4,000 worth of tools in Granite Bay, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office. On Dec. 9, deputies were dispatched to a burglary in Granite Bay that happened about a week earlier. The man reported that a...
Comments / 0