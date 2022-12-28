Last night was beautifully long and glorious. I parked at Union Station in downtown Los Angeles — one of my all time favorite buildings, all decked out for the holidays. I Ubered over to the Music Center to meet up with an old friend for our after Christmas present to us: dinner and a show. We had upscale Filipino food at Abernethy’s and walked across the plaza to the Ahmanson Theatre to see Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations. It was phenomenal. Then I picked up my son at Union Station as he was coming in on a late night Amtrak from Chico and headed to my newish home. And the air was fresh, damp, and clean; the sky earlier in the day was bright blue and dotted with white clouds. On the drive home I remembered how beautiful southern California can be. I remembered how much I belong in this community as well. In my mind, the entire state has always been my community. I was born in Los Angeles, and early army brat life outside of the state really had me reflect on how much of a Californian I am. And I’m totally fine with that.

