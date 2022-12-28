ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milton, NY

Child's 911 Call Lands Milton Mother In Handcuffs

By Michael Mashburn
 2 days ago
A Saratoga County mother is facing child abandonment and drunk driving charges after allegedly leaving her children alone for hours. Photo Credit: Canva/Kativ

A New York mother is facing child abandonment and drunk driving charges after allegedly leaving her children alone for hours, authorities said.

State Police in Saratoga County responded to a home in Milton at around 7:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 23, after a child called 911 saying their mother was missing.

When troopers arrived, they found three children all under the age of 12 who had been left alone by 38-year-old Charlene Sheehy for hours, police said.

Sheehy returned home a short time later, where troopers arrested her for driving while intoxicated and endangering the welfare of a child.

Testing revealed that the woman had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.21 percent, according to police, nearly three times the legal limit to drive.

Sheehy was issued an appearance ticket to the Milton Town Court on Jan. 24. She was later released to a sober party.

