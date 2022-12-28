ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa County, AZ

Comments / 0

Related
AZFamily

Missing 16-year-old Chandler boy found

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office says a teen boy who was missing for a few hours on Friday has been found. Deputies said Diego Ortiz was discovered safe and is now back home. He was reported missing after he left his home near Cooper and Chandler Heights roads around noon. His family and law enforcement were concerned since he is diagnosed with high-functioning autism, ADHD, asthma, and is epileptic. It’s unclear where he was found.
CHANDLER, AZ
proclaimerscv.com

Stepson Brutally Kills His Stepfather On Christmas In Gilbert, Arizona

Man Kills His Stepfather On Christmas And Said He Should Have Done It Years Ago. A 48-year-old man was put into jail and charged due to brutally shooting his 80-year-old stepdad on Christmas. On the 25th of December, at about 4:30 PM., The authorities of Gilbert got a call saying that a car had backed into a house near Recker and Warner roads, based on the announcement of the department in a news release.
GILBERT, AZ
KTAR.com

Suspect claims self-defense after fatal shooting at Phoenix apartments

PHOENIX — A suspect is claiming self-defense after a fatal shooting at a Phoenix apartment complex Tuesday evening, authorities said. Officers responded to the apartments on 19th Avenue between Northern and Dunlap avenues around 6:45 p.m. and found a gunshot victim and a man who acknowledged involvement, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release Wednesday.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Speeding car leads Mesa officers to a wanted man and $400K worth of meth

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Mesa police found 200 pounds of methamphetamine in a vehicle after the owner, a wanted felon, was arrested last week. On Dec. 21, 36-year-old Eric Leon was stopped near 40th Street and Route 202 in Phoenix for speeding. Leon had two warrants in Mesa and was arrested during the traffic stop. His vehicle was towed to a police facility and, while searching, found two large duffle bags and two cardboard boxes filled with about 200 pounds of methamphetamine. Officers with the Central Street Crimes Unit estimated the street value to be $400,000.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Buckeye man accused of groping women during massage therapy

New law will allow alcohol while shopping at two Arizona malls. Starting on Jan. 12, businesses at Tempe Marketplace and Desert Ridge Marketplace will offer alcohol that can be consumed while shopping. Friends of Benjamin Anderson keep his memory alive as case remains unsolved. Updated: 42 minutes ago. |. Benjamin...
TEMPE, AZ
AZFamily

MCSO asking for help finding missing 16-year-old Chandler boy

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a teen boy with some medical issues and is asking for the public’s help. Diego Ortiz was last seen at his home near Cooper and Chandler Heights roads on Friday around noon. The 16-year-old apparently walked away and was last seen possibly heading north on 126th Street toward Chandler Heights.
CHANDLER, AZ
Boston 25 News WFXT

Three killed after falling through ice at Arizona lake

COCONINO COUNTY, Ariz. — Three people have died after falling through the ice at a lake in Arizona. The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that it had recovered the bodies of three people, identified as Narayana Muddana, Gokul Mediseti and Haritha Muddana, from Woods Canyon Lake. The three victims, originally from India, lived in Chandler and were walking on the ice when they fell through, deputies said.
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Man dies four days after shooting in west Phoenix; no suspect arrested

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a man has died from his injuries after being shot on Christmas Eve in Phoenix. 34-year-old Eric Charles Saunders was allegedly shot by an unknown suspect just after 11 p.m. on Christmas Eve near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road. Officers responded to reports of a shooting and found him injured behind a nearby business.
PHOENIX, AZ
kjzz.org

Extended interview with the mother of the woman who gave birth at Hacienda HealthCare

In 2018, a woman with profound intellectual and physical disabilities gave birth after being raped in a state-funded care facility in Phoenix called Hacienda HealthCare. The woman’s mother, Mildred, shared her story in the first time as part of KJZZ's UNSAFE series, an investigation into the the physical and sexual abuse of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy