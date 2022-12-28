Read full article on original website
fox10phoenix.com
Have you seen Joanne Dudek? Loved ones searching for missing Anthem woman
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - The search is on for a missing Anthem woman last seen on Nov. 13. The friends of 64-year-old Joanne Dudek fear the worst happened to her and the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office considers her disappearance suspicious. She's been missing for six weeks now, without a word...
AZFamily
Missing 16-year-old Chandler boy found
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office says a teen boy who was missing for a few hours on Friday has been found. Deputies said Diego Ortiz was discovered safe and is now back home. He was reported missing after he left his home near Cooper and Chandler Heights roads around noon. His family and law enforcement were concerned since he is diagnosed with high-functioning autism, ADHD, asthma, and is epileptic. It’s unclear where he was found.
proclaimerscv.com
Stepson Brutally Kills His Stepfather On Christmas In Gilbert, Arizona
Man Kills His Stepfather On Christmas And Said He Should Have Done It Years Ago. A 48-year-old man was put into jail and charged due to brutally shooting his 80-year-old stepdad on Christmas. On the 25th of December, at about 4:30 PM., The authorities of Gilbert got a call saying that a car had backed into a house near Recker and Warner roads, based on the announcement of the department in a news release.
Remains of teen kidnapped during armed home invasion found: Police
PHOENIX — The remains of an Arizona teenager were found a week after he was kidnapped during an armed home invasion, police said Wednesday. A homicide investigation is now underway. Jesse Sainz-Camacho, 17, was taken from his Phoenix home on Dec. 19 by "two armed suspects," police said. The...
AZFamily
Troubled Maricopa County constable submits resignation, sites medical reasons
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Doug Clark has been in the news a lot since he became a Maricopa County Constable in 2010, and that’s not always a good thing. Over the years, Clark has had numerous ethics complaints filed against him, everything from driving at excessive speeds in a county car and impersonating a peace officer to using excessive force.
KTAR.com
Suspect claims self-defense after fatal shooting at Phoenix apartments
PHOENIX — A suspect is claiming self-defense after a fatal shooting at a Phoenix apartment complex Tuesday evening, authorities said. Officers responded to the apartments on 19th Avenue between Northern and Dunlap avenues around 6:45 p.m. and found a gunshot victim and a man who acknowledged involvement, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release Wednesday.
AZFamily
Speeding car leads Mesa officers to a wanted man and $400K worth of meth
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Mesa police found 200 pounds of methamphetamine in a vehicle after the owner, a wanted felon, was arrested last week. On Dec. 21, 36-year-old Eric Leon was stopped near 40th Street and Route 202 in Phoenix for speeding. Leon had two warrants in Mesa and was arrested during the traffic stop. His vehicle was towed to a police facility and, while searching, found two large duffle bags and two cardboard boxes filled with about 200 pounds of methamphetamine. Officers with the Central Street Crimes Unit estimated the street value to be $400,000.
fox10phoenix.com
AZFamily
Buckeye man accused of groping women during massage therapy
BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A Buckeye man is accused of groping women during massage therapy sessions. According to court documents, 47-year-old Shawn Becker was arrested on Dec. 21 and is facing multiple counts of sexual abuse.
AZFamily
fox10phoenix.com
Funeral held for Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb's family following crash in Gilbert: 'We are not angry'
A funeral was held 2 weeks after a crash in Gilbert that left Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb's son, his son's fiancée, and granddaughter dead. "Nobody's guaranteed a minute in this life, so every minute that we have is cherished even more now," the sheriff said.
Police find man dead in another person's house
The Tucson Police Department is trying to figure out how Joseph Armando Montano ended up dead in a home which wasn't his.
YAHOO!
Remains of 17-year-old found a week after being kidnapped during home invasion
The remains of a 17-year-old who was kidnapped during a home invasion last week were found in a rural area in Maricopa County on Monday, Phoenix police said. On Dec. 19, officers responded to the area of 88th Avenue and Indian School Road for an unknown trouble call at around 3:15 a.m., according to a police statement.
'Several guardian angels' help Peoria family get from Ohio to Arizona after Southwest flight was canceled
PHOENIX — What would have been a six-hour flight home turned into a more than 50-hour bus ride to Arizona for one Peoria family after Southwest Airlines canceled their flight home. Heather Lisey and her three kids had gone to visit family in Akron, Ohio a week before Christmas....
AZFamily
Man caught on camera setting front porch on fire in Surprise arrested, police say
SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police have arrested a man accused of setting the front porch of a Surprise home on fire days before Christmas. Surprise police detectives linked 36-year-old Justin Winjum in connection to the crime on Thursday evening. On Dec. 22, a Ring doorbell camera filmed Winjum in...
Three killed after falling through ice at Arizona lake
COCONINO COUNTY, Ariz. — Three people have died after falling through the ice at a lake in Arizona. The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that it had recovered the bodies of three people, identified as Narayana Muddana, Gokul Mediseti and Haritha Muddana, from Woods Canyon Lake. The three victims, originally from India, lived in Chandler and were walking on the ice when they fell through, deputies said.
AZFamily
Man dies four days after shooting in west Phoenix; no suspect arrested
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a man has died from his injuries after being shot on Christmas Eve in Phoenix. 34-year-old Eric Charles Saunders was allegedly shot by an unknown suspect just after 11 p.m. on Christmas Eve near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road. Officers responded to reports of a shooting and found him injured behind a nearby business.
kjzz.org
Extended interview with the mother of the woman who gave birth at Hacienda HealthCare
In 2018, a woman with profound intellectual and physical disabilities gave birth after being raped in a state-funded care facility in Phoenix called Hacienda HealthCare. The woman’s mother, Mildred, shared her story in the first time as part of KJZZ's UNSAFE series, an investigation into the the physical and sexual abuse of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
AZFamily
Man arrested in connection to hit-and-run that killed mother in Peoria
PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man has been arrested in connection to a hit-and-run crash that killed a mother in Peoria earlier this month. According to police, 32-year-old Cody Becker was arrested on Dec. 22 and is facing charges of leaving the scene of a fatal collision.
Records detail why PCSO arrested parents of 12-year-old who disappeared
SAN TAN VALLEY, Ariz. — A former Arizona Department of Corrections employee allegedly handcuffed his children and barricaded them inside a bedroom that would lock from the outside, according to records filed by the Pinal County Sheriff's Office. Kelly Conklin, 46, and his wife Melissa were arrested last week...
