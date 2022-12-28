ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Man stabbed to death in Kensington, witnesses see attacker flee scene: Police

A man died after being stabbed in the Kensington section of Philadelphia.

It happened just after 5 a.m. Wednesday on the 3200 block of G Street, near East Allegheny Avenue and Custer Street.

Police say the 55-year-old victim suffered two stab wounds, one in the thigh and another in the neck.

The victim was taken by police to Temple University Hospital where he died a short time later.

Police say witnesses saw the attacker run from the scene. However, no arrests have been made at this time.

Detectives are checking area surveillance cameras as part of their investigation.

