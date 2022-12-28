Read full article on original website
Dog Who 'Froze' in -35 Degree Wind Forced To Be Rescued by Owner
A dog struggling in the extreme weather that recently hit America has gone viral on TikTok.
Adorable rescue dogs go wild as they choose Christmas toys
An animal charity in Ireland has shared heartwarming footage of their excited rescue dogs choosing their very own Christmas present. Riley the Lurcher got so excited he knocked the camera over, and Border Collie-cross Queenie found picking just one toy too much of an ask. Staff decided the video is a great way to show off their furry residents as they are all looking for a home. They said: “Many of the dogs are nervous about unfamiliar people, so we believe that selecting a toy brings out their true personality."Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Christmas shoppers cheer as trapped dog rescued from London store windowGrandmother with brussels sprouts phobia 'dreads Christmas'Danny DeVito reveals he was a ‘part-time mortician’ for his dead hairdressing clients
A Buffalo woman found a stranger crying for help in the blizzard with a tote bag frozen to his hands. She scrapped her Christmas plans to care for him.
Sha'Kyra Aughtry said she heard the man, Joe White, screaming for help on the street, frostbitten from the extreme cold.
'Gentle giant' with a 'big heart': Tuxedo cat named Augustus Gloop is up for adoption in Utah
Thinking about bringing a furry friend home and into the family this month? A 12-year-old tuxedo cat is up for adoption at Best Friends Animal Society in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Hero dog leads cops to owner, 84, who was missing for a week
He was the best boy. A dog named El Palomo was hailed as a hero earlier this month after he managed to lead police to his 84-year-old owner, who went missing in the desert after getting lost during a walk. Gregorio Romero left his home on Nov. 27, 2022, for a walk in Moctezuma, Mexico, when he got lost. Romero’s family reported the man’s disappearance four days later, claiming that it was not unusual for him to wander off to visit other villages and then return a few days later. Ramona, Romero’s niece, said she grew concerned after several days had passed since Romero...
Texas Man Living with 13 Golden Retrievers Gives Peek at Life: 'Happiness Is an Understatement'
When two of Collin Standon's three golden retrievers welcomed nine puppies, he decided to keep the dogs and then adopted a thirteenth canine Everything is golden at this Texas household. A devoted dog owner with 13 golden retrievers offered a peek into their adorably chaotic life on social media. According to SWNS, Collin Standon ended up with a baker's dozen of golden retrievers after falling in love with a pack of puppies. Standon, 24, already had three of the breed when two of his goldens, Chloe and Sam, had a litter...
Dog Turns to a Blanket for Comfort After Adoption Event Where No One Wanted Him
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Darrell is a loving, 1-year-old Pit Bull boy who's looking for his forever home at Darlington Humane Society in South Carolina. He's captured the hearts of his rescuers, to say the least, but his heartbreaking reaction after not being chosen at an adoption event is gaining traction on TikTok, too. Commenters just adore the sweet rescue dog!
Puppy Pit Bull 'Obsessed' With Making Biscuits on Blanket Melts Hearts
"I've never seen a dog make biscuits before. My life is complete," one user said.
‘World’s least adoptable dog’ goes viral as rescue admits: ‘He loves to bite’
This toothless dog finally has something to smile about. A “decrepit” Chihuahua named Lord Herald has gone viral after the adoption shelter posted a brutally honest description of the dog, mocking him with the moniker of “world’s most adoptable” pup. But their tongue-in-cheek message might have turned the joke into reality. “It was pure sarcasm that he’s the most adoptable, but with all the comments he probably is,” Kelly Dietrich, co-founder of the national nonprofit One More Dog Rescue, told Kennedy News. The small black Chihuahua with bulging eyes and a tongue too big for his head was brought into a...
Cocker Spaniel Saved by Own Puppy After Falling Through Icy Water
We might be more accustomed to dogs saving their puppies. But in this case, it was the puppy who saved her dad. Sharon Skinner was walking Cocker Spaniel Bruce, and his eight-month-old puppy, River, when he ran over a frozen fishing lake, and fell in, The Mirror reported. But fortunately, River saw her dad struggling, […] The post Cocker Spaniel Saved by Own Puppy After Falling Through Icy Water appeared first on DogTime.
Labrador Dragging Puppy Away From Vacuum Leaves Internet in Stitches
"Lord knows we're all sick of his vacuum obsession. He attacks it on the charger even. She just did what we all wanted to," said the owners.
The Choice To Get a Puppy vs. a Kitten in Florida
Puppy and kitten.Photo byPhoto by Krista Mangulsone on UnsplashonUnsplash. Both puppies and kittens can be wonderful companions, and it's important to choose the one that is right for you and your lifestyle.
Dog Found Tied up Outside an Iowa Airport After Being Abandoned by Owner
Amid the chaos of flight delays and cancellations, one dog was seemingly abandoned at the Des Moines airport. A one-year-old female pup was found tied up outside the Iowa airport on Dec. 29, after her owner was unable to board their flight with her. Animal Rescue League (ARL) of Iowa CEO Tom Colvin tells TODAY.com, the rescue center got a call from airport staff that the dog, who they’ve named Allie, was left behind after her owner “tried to go through the flight process without the proper kennel.”
McKinney Family on Edge After Coyote Encounter
A McKinney neighborhood is on alert after a coyote killed a family’s dog. It happened Monday night in the Stone Brooke Crossing neighborhood near Virginia Parkway and Ridge Road. "It happened in a few seconds,” resident Silvio Mokotov said. Mokotov was following his 11-year-old daughter and a friend...
