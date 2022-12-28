ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freeport, NY

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NewsChannel 36

Gov. Hochul increases funding for Complete Streets projects

ALBANY, NY (WENY)--Wednesday, Gov. Hochul signed legislation to increase funding by seven percent for the Complete Streets Act. Some advocates who have long been pushing for modifications to this legislation get to see their wishes come true. For Diana Alati, an advocate with Families for Safe Streets, this fight is...
yonkerstimes.com

Small Long Island Newspaper Reported on George ‘Scam-tos’ Months Ago

The North Shore Leader Calls Congressman-elect Santos “A Petty Criminal from Brazil”. Two months before George Santos “shocked the world” and was elected to Congress from NY, a small Long Island newspaper wrote a story calling him a fraud. The story was written by Maureen Day, Editor of The North Shore Leader, a community newspaper on Long Island.
therealdeal.com

Aurora Capital picks up GW Bus Station retail leasehold

Two developers picked up a piece of an Upper Manhattan retail center. Aurora Capital Associates and Bridges Development Group became the leaseholders at the 103,000-square-foot GWB Market in a $46 million deal, New York Business Journal reported. The market is the retail portion of the revamped George Washington Bridge Bus Station.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wrfalp.com

NYS’ Minimum Wage Goes Up Saturday, December 31

Workers outside of New York City, Long Island, and Westchester County will see an increase by $1.00 per hour, from $13.20 to $14.20. Additionally, the minimum wage for home care aides, which took effect on October 1, 2022, will also increase by $1.00 to $16.20 per hour in counties in upstate New York.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
therealdeal.com

National Resources’ iPark buys Yonkers campus to build studios

Get Netflix on speed dial. iPark, an entity of longtime tri-state area developer National Resources, purchased a 28-acre campus in Yonkers to build a production facility. The real estate firm bought the former Leake & Watts campus at 463 Hawthorne Avenue from nonprofit Rising Ground for $52.6 million, the New York Post reported.
YONKERS, NY
iheart.com

Area Minimum Wage Earners Getting Another Raise

Minimum wage earners on our area are getting another raise. Their pay will go up tomorrow by a dollar an hour, to $14.20. The increase will take effect across Upstate New York. The minimum wage for home care aides, will rise to $16.20. Workers in New York City and its...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

COVID test firm linked to alleged Kathy Hochul pay-to-play scheme sues NY

A New Jersey company tied to an alleged $637 million pay-to-play scheme involving Gov. Hochul is now suing her administration — accusing Albany of wrongfully denying it additional business. Dayton, NJ-based Digital Gadgets claims the Department of Health violated its own contract rules by negotiating a deal for rapid COVID-19 tests last spring before opening up the bidding to other businesses who could not offer goods of the same quality. “Digital Gadgets brought this lawsuit to ensure the state consistently complies with the rules they established along with the bid process,” company spokesman John Gallagher told The Post after the suit was...
CALIFORNIA STATE
therealdeal.com

These were the 5 biggest offices leases in Queens and Brooklyn this year

There are few prestigious office corridors in Brooklyn and Queens. There is no Wall Street or Plaza District or Hudson Yards. There is no One Vanderbilt. But office buildings still exist in the outer boroughs, where landlords positioning their properties as alternatives to the high-priced space across the river are finding that some companies actually want to be there.
BROOKLYN, NY
whcuradio.com

NYS gas tax suspension to end Jan. 1

ALBANY, N.Y. (WHCU) — New York’s gas tax holiday is set to end New Year’s Day. The six-month suspension of the state’s gas tax began in June, as gas prices across the Empire State began to soar. State officials say it’s saved drivers an estimated 48 cents a gallon.
NEW YORK STATE
therealdeal.com

Billy Macklowe, A&E scored biggest outer-borough loans

The 10 biggest real estate loans in New York City’s outer boroughs last month fetched $535.5 million. They included financing for the biggest development site in Park Slope, an Astoria co-op with a checkered financial history and part of a 14-building portfolio recently sold by the LeFrak Organization. Half...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NewsChannel 36

Gov. Hochul signs pay transparency law

ALBANY, NY (WENY)-- Gov. Kathy Hochul recently amended a labor law now requiring employers to disclose compensation to applicants and employees. The law establishes a statewide pay transparency that aims to address systematic pay inequity and discrimination. The law also prohibits retaliation and allows individuals to report violations to the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Which NYCHA buildings have no heat or hot water?

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City residents in several NYCHA buildings were without heat or hot water on Thursday, according to the city’s housing website. The reported outages are affecting hundreds of tenants at complexes in Manhattan, Queens, and Brooklyn, as of Thursday afternoon: New York City residents who live in an NYCHA development […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Reaction to executive director for NY ethics commission

The States new Commission on Ethics & Lobbying in State Government has appointed their Executive Director, Sanford Berland - who was also the previous Executive Director for the commission's predecessor, known as JCOPE. Critics say the new commission replaced JCOPE after it failed to be the proper watchdog during Cuomo's administration.

Comments / 0

Community Policy