Amherst, MA

Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Webster man gets 8 to 10 years for armed assault, cocaine charges

WORCESTER — A 55-year-old Webster man was sentenced to eight to 10 years in state prison for numerous charges ranging from armed assault to murder to trafficking in cocaine. Wednesday in Superior Court, Christopher L. King pleaded guilty on the charges of armed assault to murder, possession of a firearm used in a felony, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, assault and battery with a firearm, trafficking cocaine, 18 grams or more...
WEBSTER, MA
MassLive.com

Charges dismissed against MassLive VP of Content

An assault and battery charge filed against MassLive Vice President of Content Edward W. Kubosiak Jr. was dismissed on Friday after the alleged victim in the case said they would not testify. Kubosiak was charged after an alleged altercation inside his home on Hampden Street in East Longmeadow Dec. 17....
EAST LONGMEADOW, MA
newbedfordguide.com

28-year old Worcester man indicted for sending obscene material to a 14-year old

“A Worcester man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly transferring obscene material to a 14-year-old minor over social media. Andrew James Gallagher, 28, was indicted on one count of transfer of obscene material to a minor. He was arraigned in federal court in Worcester on Dec. 23, 2022 before U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge David H. Hennessy and released on conditions. Gallagher was previously charged by criminal complaint on Dec. 5, 2022 and arrested the following day.
WORCESTER, MA
iheart.com

Boston Man Dies In South Windsor Police Custody

The death of a Boston man while in the custody of South Windsor Police this week is under investigation by the state Inspector General. Officials say 55-year-old Kevin Doherty was found unresponsive in a cell at the South Windsor police station on Monday. Doherty was rushed to Manchester Hospital, where...
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts fire officials are warning the public after investigators find space heater blaze caused fatality

Massachusetts fire officials are warning the public after a space heater fire has claimed the life of a resident. On Thursday, Fire Chief Don Contois, State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey, and Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni said that last week’s fatal fire in Brimfield started accidentally due to the space heater, prompting a reminder to use these appliances safely.
BRIMFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Neely Murray, a ‘ray of sunshine,’ died in West Springfield crash

Neely Murray has been identified as the 25-year-old victim killed along with her dog in a West Springfield crash days before Christmas, sources informed MassLive. On Tuesday, Dec. 20, at around 5:34 p.m., West Springfield police responded to a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on Piper Road near Monastery Avenue. Once authorities arrived on the scene, first responders found a 25-year-old woman seriously injured and rushed her to a local hospital for treatment, according to officials.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
Daily Voice

Man Killed In Destructive Brimfield Fire Leaves Behind Ailing Husband

An ailing husband is in desperate need of support after losing his partner and home in a three-alarm fire last week. Bobby Gentile, age 74, was inside his Brimfield home went up in flames on Thursday, Dec. 22, according to a GoFundMe campaign. Gentile's husband Alan Kastner was out picking up groceries and medication for Gentile when he came home and saw firefighters tackling the blaze.
BRIMFIELD, MA

