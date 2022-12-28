Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Middle-of-Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Sandwiches in all of MassachusettsTravel MavenPetersham, MA
This Old-Fashioned Massachusetts Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the CountryTravel MavenWest Springfield, MA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From SpringfieldTed RiversSpringfield, MA
Drug Runners Hid Cocaine Inside FurnitureBronxVoiceYonkers, NY
This Small Cafe Serves Some of the Best Pierogies in all of MassachusettsTravel MavenWestfield, MA
Related
Amherst father changes plea to guilty in infant’s death
An Amherst man has changed his plea to guilty for a charge in connection to the death of his four-month-old baby that died after being given adult sleep medication.
westernmassnews.com
Armed robbery suspect scheduled to appear in court Thursday remains in hospital
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -An armed robbery suspect, charged in a violent struggle with a Springfield Police Officer on Tuesday. The suspect, Joseph Gonzalez, was scheduled to be arraigned today, but we are told he is still in the hospital. Springfield Police said 41-year-old Joseph Gonzalez robbed a metro pcs in...
Webster man gets 8 to 10 years for armed assault, cocaine charges
WORCESTER — A 55-year-old Webster man was sentenced to eight to 10 years in state prison for numerous charges ranging from armed assault to murder to trafficking in cocaine. Wednesday in Superior Court, Christopher L. King pleaded guilty on the charges of armed assault to murder, possession of a firearm used in a felony, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, assault and battery with a firearm, trafficking cocaine, 18 grams or more...
Charges dismissed against MassLive VP of Content
An assault and battery charge filed against MassLive Vice President of Content Edward W. Kubosiak Jr. was dismissed on Friday after the alleged victim in the case said they would not testify. Kubosiak was charged after an alleged altercation inside his home on Hampden Street in East Longmeadow Dec. 17....
westernmassnews.com
2 Springfield men facing charges after allegedly assaulting an undercover officer
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -In July, an undercover officer was assaulted during an undercover operation on High Street in Springfield. The two men were charged with the assault, Fabian Rosario, age 21, and Luis Morales, 26, both of Springfield were indicted Thursday by a grand jury. Rosario has been incited on...
Two juveniles arrested in Springfield after loaded firearm found
Two juveniles were arrested following a traffic stop where officers found a loaded firearm.
newbedfordguide.com
28-year old Worcester man indicted for sending obscene material to a 14-year old
“A Worcester man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly transferring obscene material to a 14-year-old minor over social media. Andrew James Gallagher, 28, was indicted on one count of transfer of obscene material to a minor. He was arraigned in federal court in Worcester on Dec. 23, 2022 before U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge David H. Hennessy and released on conditions. Gallagher was previously charged by criminal complaint on Dec. 5, 2022 and arrested the following day.
darientimes.com
DCF says it returned young child to couple now charged in her death
NEW BRITAIN — A New Britain couple charged by Bristol police with manslaughter in connection with the June death of a 4-year-old girl are accused of abusing the child and then trying to pass off her fatal head injury as the result of a fall on a playground, arrest warrants said.
iheart.com
Boston Man Dies In South Windsor Police Custody
The death of a Boston man while in the custody of South Windsor Police this week is under investigation by the state Inspector General. Officials say 55-year-old Kevin Doherty was found unresponsive in a cell at the South Windsor police station on Monday. Doherty was rushed to Manchester Hospital, where...
US immigration agents arrest Brazilian man in Worcester wanted for murder
BOSTON — Officers with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Enforcement and Removal Operations from Boston arrested a Brazilian criminal fugitive Wednesday in Worcester wanted for murder in Brazil. Jaconias Rosa Pereira, 50, a citizen of Brazil, entered the United States on an unknown date and at an unknown location without being inspected by...
Investigation underway after Massachusetts man dies while in police custody in Connecticut
SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. — An investigation is underway after a Massachusetts man died while in police custody in Connecticut on Monday afternoon. Kevin Doherty, 55, suffered a medical emergency and was found unresponsive while in the custody of the South Windsor Police Department, according to the Connecticut Office of the Inspector General.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts fire officials are warning the public after investigators find space heater blaze caused fatality
Massachusetts fire officials are warning the public after a space heater fire has claimed the life of a resident. On Thursday, Fire Chief Don Contois, State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey, and Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni said that last week’s fatal fire in Brimfield started accidentally due to the space heater, prompting a reminder to use these appliances safely.
Woman In ICU Following Chicopee Crash; Fifth Person Hit By Vehicle There Since October
A woman remains in critical condition following a hit-and-run crash in Chicopee on Wednesday, Dec. 28, authorities announced. Reports like this have become all too common in recent months as this marks the fifth person hit by a vehicle in the city in the past three months, reports said. The...
Holyoke Police looking for check cashing suspect
The Holyoke Police Department is looking for help identifying a suspect in a check cashing scheme.
Neely Murray, a ‘ray of sunshine,’ died in West Springfield crash
Neely Murray has been identified as the 25-year-old victim killed along with her dog in a West Springfield crash days before Christmas, sources informed MassLive. On Tuesday, Dec. 20, at around 5:34 p.m., West Springfield police responded to a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on Piper Road near Monastery Avenue. Once authorities arrived on the scene, first responders found a 25-year-old woman seriously injured and rushed her to a local hospital for treatment, according to officials.
whdh.com
Good Samaritan praised for helping Springfield police during struggle with suspect who managed to grab, shoot officer’s firearm
SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Springfield are recognizing a Good Samaritan who stepped in and helped restrain a suspect who managed to grab an officer’s gun and fire it. Officials with the Springfield Police Department said it was around 12:25 p.m. on Tuesday when officers were called to...
Police investigating after 71-year-old woman struck, killed at end of driveway in Douglas
DOUGLAS, Mass. — Police have launched an investigation after a 71-year-old woman was struck and killed by a passing car at the end of her driveway in Douglas, officials said. Officers responding to numerous 911 calls for a person who had been struck in the area of 93 West...
Man Killed In Destructive Brimfield Fire Leaves Behind Ailing Husband
An ailing husband is in desperate need of support after losing his partner and home in a three-alarm fire last week. Bobby Gentile, age 74, was inside his Brimfield home went up in flames on Thursday, Dec. 22, according to a GoFundMe campaign. Gentile's husband Alan Kastner was out picking up groceries and medication for Gentile when he came home and saw firefighters tackling the blaze.
GoFundMe launched for family of Worcester girl who died of unexpected illness
A fundraiser has been set up to help a Worcester family pay for the funeral expenses of their six-year-old daughter who died last week. Melayah, a first-grade student at Woodland Academy elementary school in Worcester, died of an “unexpected illness” at Boston Children’s Hospital last week, according to the GoFundMe set up by the girl’s family.
PD: Robbery suspect grabs Springfield officer’s gun during struggle, shoots his own finger
A Springfield man has been arrested after allegedly robbing a business, then grabbing an officer's firearm during a struggle.
Comments / 1