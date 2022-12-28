Read full article on original website
Cristiano Ronaldo Jr returns to Real Madrid following Man Utd exit
Cristiano Ronaldo's son has re-signed for Real Madrid's youth ranks after following his father out of Manchester United.
Real Madrid set to make $106M offer to outbid Liverpool, Manchester for 19-year-old star
It looks like English soccer star Jude Bellingham is the next big thing in the sport, and Spanish powerhouse Real
Cristiano Ronaldo honours 'eternal King Pele' as Lionel Messi & Kylian Mbappe also pay respects
Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi & Kylian Mbappe post tributes to Pele.
Van Persie’s Liverpool transfer comments suggest Man Utd have made huge blunder
Robin van Persie spoke highly of his compatriot Cody Gakpo following a PSV win in the Europa League and his comments may suggest that his old side, Manchester United, made a huge blunder in the transfer market. The 23-year-old had reportedly been a top target for Erik ten Hag’s men,...
Late Brazilian Soccer Star Pele Left Behind a Massive Fortune: Net Worth Details
Brazilian soccer star and 3-time World Cup champion, Pelé (real name: Edson Arantes do Nascimento), died after a battle with cancer on December 29, 2022. The late athlete earned an impressive net worth in his 82 years. “Inspiration and love marked the journey of King Pelé, who peacefully passed...
Meet Morocco’s ‘David Beckham’ Achraf Hakimi who’s married to ‘world’s most beautiful actress’
MOROCCO might be the underdogs but they have already got the makings of a superstar squad on and off the pitch. And after French striker Kylian Mbappe’s uncontrolled laughter at the site of Three Lions captain Harry Kane missing a crucial penalty, most of England will be behind them.
Georgina RODRIGUEZ on Ronaldo: I am the daughter of the best football player in the world
George Rodriguez spoke to the star football player about his relationship. At first sight, when I first saw Cristiano and I fell in love, it seemed to me that time had stopped. I never saw such beautiful, attentive people. I’ve never seen those amazing, handsome men. And yes, I’m the best footballer in the world, but most of us women are not in a good mood to talk about this problem too much.
Pele, Maradona, Messi: Who is the greatest of all time?
When FIFA declared Pele and Diego Maradona jointly the players of the 20th century, and effectively the best of all time, they side-stepped but did not resolve a heated debate that has grown more complicated as Lionel Messi has dominated the 21st century. AFP Sport looks at who is the best between the magical Brazilian, the controversial Maradona, who passed away in November 2020 at the age of 60, and a second Argentine, the twinkling Messi who is still playing: Triple crown v single titles -- Pele played in four World Cups, winning three times, a record not yet beaten and giving him one more than Maradona and Messi combined.
Neymar, Cristiano Ronaldo, soccer stars and clubs pay tribute to legendary Brazilian soccer star Pelé
Transcendent Brazilian soccer superstar Pelé died Thursday. He was 82. It's impossible to overstate the impact Pelé had on the game all over the world. His ability, success and joy on the pitch inspired an entire generation of soccer superstars. Even his opponents seemed to love Pelé.
Exclusive: Manchester United decided against signing Dutch star after striker now their priority
Manchester United decided against signing PSV forward Cody Gakpo with the Dutch international completing his move to Premier League rivals Liverpool. After Luis Diaz suffered an injury setback, Liverpool turned their attention to the January transfer window. Fabrizio Romano has confirmed to CaughtOffside via his Substack column that Liverpool have completed the signing of Gakpo on a deal keeping him at the club until 2028.
Chelsea propose club-record transfer fee to beat Manchester United and Liverpool to midfielder
Chelsea have proposed a club-record fee to beat Manchester United and Liverpool to the signing of Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez. We look set to endure one of the most hectic January transfer windows in recent years. With players performing exceptionally at the World Cup and some high-profile Premier League clubs struggling so far this season, we could see a busier window than usual.
Cody Gakpo Pictured In Liverpool Kit For First Time After Signing For "Amazing Club"
Gakpo's arrival was confirmed by Liverpool on social media as the club uploaded photos and video of him dressed in their famous red kit.
Cody Gakpo: When World Cup Star Could Be Available For Liverpool
After the 3-1 win against Aston Villa on Monday, the shock news broke that Liverpool had agreed a deal with PSV for the signing of Cody Gakpo. The Reds were back to something like their best on Boxing Day, picking up the three points thanks to goals from Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, and Stefan Bajcetic, but just hours later news about the move for Gakpo broke.
Carlo Ancelotti confirms Real Madrid plans for January transfer window
Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed Real Madrid's transfer plans for the January window.
Alexis Mac Allister: Update on future amid Juventus & Atletico Madrid interest
Update on Alexis Mac Allister's future amid Juventus & Atletico Madrid interest.
Christian Eriksen says Marcus Rashford’s blistering form is helping Man Utd squad move on from Cristiano Ronaldo
CHRISTIAN ERIKSEN says Marcus Rashford’s blistering form is helping the Manchester United squad move on from Cristiano Ronaldo. The Red Devils had no choice but to show their legendary Portuguese ace the door during the break for the World Cup. But fellow forward Rashford shone for England in Qatar...
Report: Ronaldo’s exit could help Juventus land his former Man United teammate
Following a dreadful second stint, Cristiano Ronaldo has recently ended his collaboration with Manchester United following a total breakdown in the relationship between the parties. As we all know, the Portuguese’s transfer to KSA club Al-Nassr seems imminent, however, some suggest that the five-time Ballon d’Or could still impact his...
Manchester United contact forward’s agent to rival Tottenham for potential transfer
Manchester United and Tottenham could reportedly both be set to battle it out for the transfer of Rennes striker Martin Terrier. According to a report from French outlet Media Foot, both Man Utd and Spurs have recently been in contact with Terrier’s agent to sound out the possibility of a deal.
"Tomorrow we need to believe that that’s the dream team!": Nadal rallies Badosa after touching down in Australia ahead of United Cup
Rafael Nadal and Paula Badosa will lead Team Spain at the United Cup and they hope to lead the nation all the way to the trophy as behind-the-scenes footage showed. Nadal and Badosa were shooting some United Cup content as they tried to motivate each other to perform well. Playing with Nadal like this is a dream come true for Badosa who grew up idolizing Nadal like many other aspiring tennis players. The footage showed Nadal describing them as a dream team:
Darwin Nunez: Are Liverpool striker's missed chances a blip or cause for concern?
Darwin Nunez might have cast some envious glances at Wout Faes' finishing during Liverpool's game with Leicester on Friday night. Granted, Faes' two goals were in the wrong net as far as the Foxes defender was concerned, gifting Jurgen Klopp's side a 2-1 win that puts them within touching distance of the top four heading into 2023.
