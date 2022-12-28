ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Van Persie’s Liverpool transfer comments suggest Man Utd have made huge blunder

Robin van Persie spoke highly of his compatriot Cody Gakpo following a PSV win in the Europa League and his comments may suggest that his old side, Manchester United, made a huge blunder in the transfer market. The 23-year-old had reportedly been a top target for Erik ten Hag’s men,...
game-news24.com

Georgina RODRIGUEZ on Ronaldo: I am the daughter of the best football player in the world

George Rodriguez spoke to the star football player about his relationship. At first sight, when I first saw Cristiano and I fell in love, it seemed to me that time had stopped. I never saw such beautiful, attentive people. I’ve never seen those amazing, handsome men. And yes, I’m the best footballer in the world, but most of us women are not in a good mood to talk about this problem too much.
AFP

Pele, Maradona, Messi: Who is the greatest of all time?

When FIFA declared Pele and Diego Maradona jointly the players of the 20th century, and effectively the best of all time, they side-stepped but did not resolve a heated debate that has grown more complicated as Lionel Messi has dominated the 21st century. AFP Sport looks at who is the best between the magical Brazilian, the controversial Maradona, who passed away in November 2020 at the age of 60, and a second Argentine, the twinkling Messi who is still playing: Triple crown v single titles  -- Pele played in four World Cups, winning three times, a record not yet beaten and giving him one more than Maradona and Messi combined.
Yardbarker

Exclusive: Manchester United decided against signing Dutch star after striker now their priority

Manchester United decided against signing PSV forward Cody Gakpo with the Dutch international completing his move to Premier League rivals Liverpool. After Luis Diaz suffered an injury setback, Liverpool turned their attention to the January transfer window. Fabrizio Romano has confirmed to CaughtOffside via his Substack column that Liverpool have completed the signing of Gakpo on a deal keeping him at the club until 2028.
Yardbarker

Chelsea propose club-record transfer fee to beat Manchester United and Liverpool to midfielder

Chelsea have proposed a club-record fee to beat Manchester United and Liverpool to the signing of Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez. We look set to endure one of the most hectic January transfer windows in recent years. With players performing exceptionally at the World Cup and some high-profile Premier League clubs struggling so far this season, we could see a busier window than usual.
Yardbarker

Cody Gakpo: When World Cup Star Could Be Available For Liverpool

After the 3-1 win against Aston Villa on Monday, the shock news broke that Liverpool had agreed a deal with PSV for the signing of Cody Gakpo. The Reds were back to something like their best on Boxing Day, picking up the three points thanks to goals from Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, and Stefan Bajcetic, but just hours later news about the move for Gakpo broke.
Yardbarker

Report: Ronaldo’s exit could help Juventus land his former Man United teammate

Following a dreadful second stint, Cristiano Ronaldo has recently ended his collaboration with Manchester United following a total breakdown in the relationship between the parties. As we all know, the Portuguese’s transfer to KSA club Al-Nassr seems imminent, however, some suggest that the five-time Ballon d’Or could still impact his...
tennisuptodate.com

"Tomorrow we need to believe that that’s the dream team!": Nadal rallies Badosa after touching down in Australia ahead of United Cup

Rafael Nadal and Paula Badosa will lead Team Spain at the United Cup and they hope to lead the nation all the way to the trophy as behind-the-scenes footage showed. Nadal and Badosa were shooting some United Cup content as they tried to motivate each other to perform well. Playing with Nadal like this is a dream come true for Badosa who grew up idolizing Nadal like many other aspiring tennis players. The footage showed Nadal describing them as a dream team:
BBC

Darwin Nunez: Are Liverpool striker's missed chances a blip or cause for concern?

Darwin Nunez might have cast some envious glances at Wout Faes' finishing during Liverpool's game with Leicester on Friday night. Granted, Faes' two goals were in the wrong net as far as the Foxes defender was concerned, gifting Jurgen Klopp's side a 2-1 win that puts them within touching distance of the top four heading into 2023.
