ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey County, CA

Murphy Road closed due to overflow of water in Pajaro River

By Derrick Ow
KION News Channel 5/46
KION News Channel 5/46
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CNNok_0jwnIBsU00

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV): Monterey County officials announced on Wednesday that Murphy Road will be closed due to the overflow of water in the Pajaro River.

There is no estimated timeline of when the road will reopen. County officials told KION that the road could be closed until next week with rain scheduled to hit the area over the next week.

Nick Pasculli who is the Monterey County Communications Director said that they will monitor the conditions on a daily basis.

Pasculli says that drivers are asked to avoid the area and drive safely. Closure and detour signs are in place.

The post Murphy Road closed due to overflow of water in Pajaro River appeared first on KION546 .

Comments / 0

Related
KION News Channel 5/46

Murphy Road has reopened but could be closed during the weekend

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV): UPDATE ON DEC. 28 AT 1:04 PM: Murphy Road has been reopened as water levels have decreased on the Pajaro River. Officials say that the road is expected to be closed this Friday but it is too soon to predict if a closure will take place. ORGINAL STORY Monterey County officials The post Murphy Road has reopened but could be closed during the weekend appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Salinas Road closed due to mudslides in the area

SAN BENITO COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) CHP Hollister Gilroy confirmed on Thursday morning that Salinas Road is closed due to multiple mudslides in the area. Officers said that closure goes up to the Monterey County Border line. They also say that there are no homes damaged due to the mudslides. There is no estimated timeline of The post Salinas Road closed due to mudslides in the area appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Murphy Road closed as county awaits weekend rain

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV): UPDATE ON DEC. 30 AT 10:39 AM: Murphy Road has been closed again as a preventive safety measure announced Monterey County Friday. The county expects the Pajaro River to spill over with the coming rain in the low-lying crossing, making it unsafe for drivers. Multiple agencies are also monitoring culverts, and The post Murphy Road closed as county awaits weekend rain appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Both lanes of Northbound Highway 101 near Chualar reopened after earlier flooding

CHUALAR, Calif. (KION-TV): UPDATE ON DEC. 29, 2022 AT 4:12 PM: Caltrans said that both lanes of Northbound Highway 101 in Chualar have been reopened. The lanes reopened around 3:50 p.m. after there was reported flooding and debris on both lanes of the Highway. Original Story Caltrans District 5 announced they have shut down the The post Both lanes of Northbound Highway 101 near Chualar reopened after earlier flooding appeared first on KION546.
CHUALAR, CA
CBS San Francisco

Rockslides cleared from Highway 1 in Monterey County

BIG SUR -- With another potent winter storm system bearing down on Northern California Thursday, Caltrans crews were keeping a wary eye on the rocky cliffs along Highway 1 for potential rockslides.Highway maintenance workers were able to clear rock and debris along Highway1 south of the Paul's Slide area near Nacimiento-Ferguson Road in Monterey County Thursday morning. The hillsides have become saturated and unstable after an Cat. 4 atmospheric river storm dumped more than 3 inches of rain on Tuesday.The highway was fully open in both directions, but crews will be monitoring of conditions throughout the weekend as another...
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
benitolink.com

National Weather Service issues flood watch

The National Weather Service issued a flood watch for the Central Coast including Monterey, San Benito County and the Valley for Dec. 30-31 from 10 p.m. to 10 p.m. According to the advisory, a series of systems brought rain to Northern and Central California starting Dec. 29 and continuing through New Year’s Eve day.
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

Highway 101 slowed in both directions near Red Barn

AROMAS, Calif. — Highway 101 was slowed Tuesday afternoon in both directions near the Red Barn, near Dunbarton Road. According to the California Department of Transportation, an initial slowdown was caused northbound due to a slide just south of the Red Barn. Crews had an emergency lane closure, but they were finished by 1 p.m.
AROMAS, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

North Salinas residents still asking for help to prevent flooding

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) UPDATE DEC. 28, 2022, at 5:25 p.m.- The storm may have calmed down in Salinas for now, but it is expected to pick up the rest of the week. That may prove costly for an area in North Salinas. Residents say the county does nothing to help them during this regular occurrence, The post North Salinas residents still asking for help to prevent flooding appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
KSBW.com

Man 'surfs' flooded streets of Aptos after atmospheric river

APTOS, Calif. — A viral video shows a man "surfing" flooded streets after a recent California storm originated in Aptos. A category 3 atmospheric river struck the Central Coast of California, flooding areas of Santa Cruz County. Residents in the Rio Del Mar neighborhood in Aptos woke up to major flooding on Tuesday from relentless rain pouring down overnight.
APTOS, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

State and county workers dig channel at Carmel River lagoon to help flooding in Monterey County

CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA, Calif. (KION-TV)- In a combined effort from county and state workers to prevent more flood damages after Monterey County got hit by a big storm Tuesday. State Parks, CAL FIRE and County Public Works were at Carmel River lagoon building a small channel to let the river run to the ocean and not overflow. The post State and county workers dig channel at Carmel River lagoon to help flooding in Monterey County appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Salinas firefighters rescue puppy in storm drain

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- A Christmas day miracle occurred in Salinas when the Salinas City Firefighters Association rescued a puppy. The little guy was found in a storm drain. No animal control officers were available, so crews at station 5 cleaned him. He was taken care of until a shelter was found. The post Salinas firefighters rescue puppy in storm drain appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
KSBW.com

Tina Nieto takes office as Monterey County Sheriff Friday

SALINAS, Calif. — There will be a new leader of the Monterey County Sheriff's Office come Friday evening. Tina Nieto, who was elected Sheriff-Coroner on Nov. 8, will assume the role immediately following Sheriff Steve Bernal's retirement at 5:00 p.m. Friday. Nieto was originally set to take office on...
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

New Watsonville landfill project awarded $6 million loan

WATSONVILLE, Calif. — The California Infrastructure and Economic Development Bank (IBank) awarded a $6,000,000 loan to the City of Watsonville to build a new landfill. The loan comes from the infrastructure State Revolving Fund Program, and is dispersed by the Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development. The...
WATSONVILLE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Hollister Animal Shelter discontinue night kennel service after finding in ineffective

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Hollister Animal Shelter announced it would discontinue night kennel service for public use beginning Dec. 30. This comes after the shelter was awarded $14,000 from a Best Friends Animal Society grant. After accepting this money, the shelter had to commit to implementing new skills, programs, and protocols to increase positive outcomes. The post Hollister Animal Shelter discontinue night kennel service after finding in ineffective appeared first on KION546.
HOLLISTER, CA
SFGate

Search ends for missing Bay Area swimmer in Hawaii

A Bay Area man went missing in Hawaii on Christmas Day while swimming off Kauai’s Anini Beach on the north shore. Multiple Kauai County agencies searched for the 56-year-old Prakash Shroff of Gilroy for four days by air, land and sea. Unable to locate Shroff, the county suspended efforts on Dec. 28.
GILROY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

KION News Channel 5/46

Monterey, CA
15K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Monterey and Salinas, CA from KION News Channel 5/46.

 https://kion546.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy