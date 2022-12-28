Coolio died without a will, 7 kids to inherit $300K estate

Coolio died without a will in place, prompting his former manager to go to probate court on his behalf.

Jarez Posey has begun the legal process of having the late “Gangsta’s Paradise” rapper’s estate appraised, according to court documents obtained by The Blast Tuesday.

The filing indicates Coolio’s seven adult children, who wear his ashes in necklaces , are listed as his next of kin and the probable beneficiaries of his estate.

The petition estimates the value of Coolio’s estate to be more than $300,000, and it includes “personal property and demand deposit accounts, financial accounts, insurance policies and royalties.”

However, the exact value has yet to be determined.

Late rapper Coolio died without a will. Getty Images

Coolio, whose real name was Artis Leon Ivey Jr., had 10 kids in total.

The “Hit ‘Em High” performer was found dead at age 59 on the floor of his friend’s bathroom on Sept. 28. Paramedics suspected Coolio suffered a cardiac arrest. Sources later told TMZ that friends believed his longtime struggle with asthma could have contributed to his death.

An official cause of death has not been given, as the autopsy results were deferred pending an additional investigation.

Montell Jordan, who was on tour with Coolio days before the “Fantastic Voyage” rapper’s death, told Page Six exclusively that he would have never expected that his longtime friend’s death was imminent.

“I’ve been with him for weeks and for months now, and I did not know — and still don’t know — the circumstances behind his passing, but I did not see anything that would have given an indication that he was ill or that anything happened to him,” the “This Is How We Do It” singer, 54, said.