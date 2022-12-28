An animal charity in Ireland has shared heartwarming footage of their excited rescue dogs choosing their very own Christmas present. Riley the Lurcher got so excited he knocked the camera over, and Border Collie-cross Queenie found picking just one toy too much of an ask. Staff decided the video is a great way to show off their furry residents as they are all looking for a home. They said: “Many of the dogs are nervous about unfamiliar people, so we believe that selecting a toy brings out their true personality."Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Christmas shoppers cheer as trapped dog rescued from London store windowGrandmother with brussels sprouts phobia 'dreads Christmas'Danny DeVito reveals he was a ‘part-time mortician’ for his dead hairdressing clients

8 DAYS AGO