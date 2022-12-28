SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Many local police departments will be stepping up patrols Saturday night, attempting to keep the roads a little safer. New Year’s Eve is often considered the biggest party day of the year, celebrated with champagne, and staying up until midnight to ring in 2023. However, if you are sipping on champagne, you’ll want to plan how you’re getting home safely before you have your first drink. The national safety council estimates 408 people may die on U.S. roads this New Year’s holiday.

