Easthampton, MA

westernmassnews.com

Local police increase patrols for New Year’s Eve

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Many local police departments will be stepping up patrols Saturday night, attempting to keep the roads a little safer. New Year’s Eve is often considered the biggest party day of the year, celebrated with champagne, and staying up until midnight to ring in 2023. However, if you are sipping on champagne, you’ll want to plan how you’re getting home safely before you have your first drink. The national safety council estimates 408 people may die on U.S. roads this New Year’s holiday.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
thereminder.com

Wilbraham BOS chair disputes facts and figures from FinCom members

WILBRAHAM – Two members of the Wilbraham Finance Committee have taken to social media with concerns about the cost and transparency of the senior center project, which is in the initial stages. Board of Selectmen Chair Carolyn Brennan told Reminder Publishing that the information shared on Facebook varies from inaccurate to “way off.”
WILBRAHAM, MA
iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield Snow Removal Methods Questioned After Storm

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Pittsfield's Department of Public Services Highway Division met its match last weekend with a storm that impacted the roads for approximately four days. Last weekend marked the first serious snow event of the year in Berkshire County and significant snow accumulation mixed with plummeting temperatures made for a challenging cleanup.
PITTSFIELD, MA
WWLP 22News

Gordy’s First Race set for New Year’s day

(Mass Appeal) – There is no better way to kick off the year than getting outside for a great cause. And, if you’re a runner, this is your chance to set a pace for your race times. Bo Sullivan, CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Westfield, is here with details on a New Year’s Day road race.
WESTFIELD, MA
wamc.org

After outcry over condition of roads over the holiday weekend, Pittsfield official defends city’s response to Friday’s storm

City Council President Peter Marchetti told WAMC Tuesday that he saw the torrent of social media posts expressing frustration over slippery, unplowed roads and received dozens of phone calls about the situation. He says he’s reached out to Commissioner of Public Utilities Ricardo Morales to find out more about what went wrong.
PITTSFIELD, MA
darientimes.com

Two Hartford-area women defrauded food assistance program, state officials say

HARTFORD — Two Connecticut women independently stole a combined $8,458 from a federal food assistance program financed by the state Department of Social Services, according to the Connecticut Division of Criminal Justice. Christina Burgos, 36, of Hartford, and Emily Guzman, 29, of Bloomfield, were arrested Wednesday and charged with...
HARTFORD, CT
MassLive.com

State announces program for low-income parents seeking to become teaching assistants in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — The Department of Transitional Assistance announced a public-private partnership Thursday that would allow some recipients of its aid in the Springfield area to intern and eventually become teaching assistants. The department, which provides cash and food assistance to low-income residents, created the program after individuals with dependent...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Trulieve Cannabis will pay $14K in settlement agreement

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A cannabis company is under scrutiny after the death of a worker at its western Mass cultivation facility. They will now pay more that $14,000 as part of a settlement agreement. Lorna Mcmurrey died at the beginning of this year after inhaling marijuana dust while packaging...
HOLYOKE, MA
WTNH

Ralph Nader announces new local newspaper in Connecticut

WINSTED, Conn. (WTNH)- Just as other newspapers have abandoned local coverage, longtime consumer advocate and Winsted native Ralph Nader has plans for a new weekly newspaper that will serve Winsted and nearby Farmington Valley communities. “It’s what used to be your local weekly newspaper-plus a little more,” said Andy Thibault, a veteran journalist who will […]
WINSTED, CT

