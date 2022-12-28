Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Second Chance Animal Services needs your help in preparation for the new year
Second Chance Animal Services is asking for the public's help as they prepare to help pets in the new year.
westernmassnews.com
Local police increase patrols for New Year’s Eve
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Many local police departments will be stepping up patrols Saturday night, attempting to keep the roads a little safer. New Year’s Eve is often considered the biggest party day of the year, celebrated with champagne, and staying up until midnight to ring in 2023. However, if you are sipping on champagne, you’ll want to plan how you’re getting home safely before you have your first drink. The national safety council estimates 408 people may die on U.S. roads this New Year’s holiday.
thereminder.com
Wilbraham BOS chair disputes facts and figures from FinCom members
WILBRAHAM – Two members of the Wilbraham Finance Committee have taken to social media with concerns about the cost and transparency of the senior center project, which is in the initial stages. Board of Selectmen Chair Carolyn Brennan told Reminder Publishing that the information shared on Facebook varies from inaccurate to “way off.”
nepm.org
Hadley will become latest western Massachusetts town to ban the use of plastic bags in stores
Come January Hadley will join other communities across Massachusetts in banning single-use plastic bags in supermarkets and stores. Styrofoam containers and plastic cups, lids and straws will also be restricted. Jennifer Sanders James, Hadley's licensing coordinator, said she's aware some businesses will look to delay enforcement of the bylaw —...
PVTA bus driver retires after 48 years of continuous service
The Pioneer Valley Transit Authority (PVTA) is thanking one of the longest working drivers in the history of the company who has recently retired!
wamc.org
Three years in, Pittsfield Gray to Green using community voices to channel funding into city projects
Jaymie Zapata is a public health planner at the Berkshire Regional Planning Commission and the group’s liaison to the Pittsfield Gray to Green project. The BRPC is carrying out the initiative through a five-year, almost $1 million grant from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health along with the city, 18 Degrees, and Habitat for Humanity.
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Snow Removal Methods Questioned After Storm
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Pittsfield's Department of Public Services Highway Division met its match last weekend with a storm that impacted the roads for approximately four days. Last weekend marked the first serious snow event of the year in Berkshire County and significant snow accumulation mixed with plummeting temperatures made for a challenging cleanup.
WWLP 22News
Gordy’s First Race set for New Year’s day
(Mass Appeal) – There is no better way to kick off the year than getting outside for a great cause. And, if you’re a runner, this is your chance to set a pace for your race times. Bo Sullivan, CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Westfield, is here with details on a New Year’s Day road race.
wamc.org
After outcry over condition of roads over the holiday weekend, Pittsfield official defends city’s response to Friday’s storm
City Council President Peter Marchetti told WAMC Tuesday that he saw the torrent of social media posts expressing frustration over slippery, unplowed roads and received dozens of phone calls about the situation. He says he’s reached out to Commissioner of Public Utilities Ricardo Morales to find out more about what went wrong.
Hampden County considered high risk for Covid-19
With Covid-19 cases rising, health experts are encouraging people to mask up.
darientimes.com
Two Hartford-area women defrauded food assistance program, state officials say
HARTFORD — Two Connecticut women independently stole a combined $8,458 from a federal food assistance program financed by the state Department of Social Services, according to the Connecticut Division of Criminal Justice. Christina Burgos, 36, of Hartford, and Emily Guzman, 29, of Bloomfield, were arrested Wednesday and charged with...
State announces program for low-income parents seeking to become teaching assistants in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD — The Department of Transitional Assistance announced a public-private partnership Thursday that would allow some recipients of its aid in the Springfield area to intern and eventually become teaching assistants. The department, which provides cash and food assistance to low-income residents, created the program after individuals with dependent...
westernmassnews.com
Trulieve Cannabis will pay $14K in settlement agreement
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A cannabis company is under scrutiny after the death of a worker at its western Mass cultivation facility. They will now pay more that $14,000 as part of a settlement agreement. Lorna Mcmurrey died at the beginning of this year after inhaling marijuana dust while packaging...
Alert! Blood Pressure Tablets Recalled Due To Potential Cancer Risk
Heads up, fellow residents of Berkshire County. If you or a member of your family is currently taking medication to treat high blood pressure, you may want to continue reading. Once again, our friends at the Food and Drug Administration(FDA) are reaching out to help spread the word regarding this...
Here's when you can get your hands on the Mass. Lottery's new $50 scratch ticket
WORCESTER — Tad Doherty likes to take chances. And when the odds aren't in his favor, he thinks of the payout. “$50 ticket to be a billionaire,” he said. "Why not?” ...
These Five Towns & Cities Have the Worst Roads in Massachusetts
After the magic of the holiday season fades away and the snow begins to melt, Massachusetts starts to transition into another season...pothole season. That other magical time of year when Massachusetts residents do nothing but complain about the state of their roads. Potholes are simply a fact of life in...
NECN
Fitchburg Mayor Under Fire After Ceremony to Raise ‘Nuclear Family' Flag Over Park
A flag flying over a park in Fitchburg, Massachusetts, and the mayor's participation in a ceremony, have drawn strong criticism. Not long after a "nuclear family" flag went up last week in Riverfront Park, the comments started pouring in. Many in the community were not happy that the flag was...
Light magnified through snow globe cause of small fire in Easthampton
Easthampton firefighters were called to an apartment complex Thursday for a report of smoke inside one of the apartments.
Holyoke City Council seeks clairity on over $1 million anonymous gift to public schools
HOLYOKE — The City Council’s Finance Committee reviewed a $1.066 million anonymous donation to the Holyoke Public Schools. City officials revealed that the generous gift originated from an unknown corporate donor. The council requested a legal opinion from the city’s Law Department on how to accept the donation....
Ralph Nader announces new local newspaper in Connecticut
WINSTED, Conn. (WTNH)- Just as other newspapers have abandoned local coverage, longtime consumer advocate and Winsted native Ralph Nader has plans for a new weekly newspaper that will serve Winsted and nearby Farmington Valley communities. “It’s what used to be your local weekly newspaper-plus a little more,” said Andy Thibault, a veteran journalist who will […]
