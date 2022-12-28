Tow truck operators don't get a lot of media attention. They show up at an accident scene and might get in a few news photos as they hook up disabled vehicles to haul away, but they never get credit for helping to clear the roadway so traffic can flow again. During Winter Storm Elliott, the county's tow truck operators were as essential as anybody else in getting people back on the road, and for saving stranded motorists.

BATAVIA, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO