Fortune

What happens to student loan debt when you die?

In many cases, student loan debt is discharged when you die, but that’s not always what happens. Photo illustration by Fortune; Original photos by Getty Images (4) It’s hardly any secret that student loan debt is a major burden for individuals and families across the country. According to the Education Data Initiative, student loan debt in the United States totaled $1.745 trillion as of the third quarter of 2022. About 92.7% of all debt is federal student loans.
msn.com

I Just Received a $6,000 Student Loan Refund. Now What?

This Thursday, I received thousands of dollars from the US Department of Education. And I'm not spending a penny of it… yet. Student loan borrowers have been on a wild ride this year. From wondering when federal loan payments were going to restart to nearly receiving $10,000 to $20,000 in federal loan forgiveness per borrower, we're all feeling whiplash from the back and forth.
msn.com

Supreme Court sets critical date for fate of student loan cancellation for millions

The Supreme Court released its February argument calendar Monday, revealing the justices will consider two major challenges to the Biden administration plan to forgive millions of borrowers' student debt on Feb. 28. Last week, the justices also decided to take up another loan-related challenge in Department of Education v. Brown,...
Mother Jones

Monster of 2022: People Suing to Kill Student Debt Relief Because They’re Not Included

When the Biden administration announced in late summer that they would be cancelling $10,000 of student debt per borrower, Americans had thoughts. Some cried tears of joy on TikTok, others went off online with assorted criticisms: The administration should cancel more debt, or less debt, or tighten relief eligibility, or loosen it, and also deal with the root cause of the problem—skyrocketing college tuition. There were plenty of smart points and some not-so-smart ones, but in politics, you really can’t please everyone.
TEXAS STATE
GOBankingRates

Are Student Loans Forgiven After You Die?

With all the talk surrounding President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan in the headlines, it's easy to forget that borrowers and their families have other things on their minds when it comes...
102.5 The Bone

What to know if you applied for Biden's student loan forgiveness program

President Biden's student loan debt relief plan is on hold for now, leaving millions of Americans who are eligible for relief in limbo. “Forty-five million [Americans] owe a collective $1.7 trillion of federal loan debt,” Natalia Abrams, president and CEO of the Student Debt Crisis Center, told Yahoo News. Now 26 million Americans who applied for the program are left with uncertainty; 16 million of them have had their applications approved.
KANSAS STATE
abovethelaw.com

The Supreme Court Will Soon Decide Whether The Student Loan Forgiveness Program Is Legal, Although The Chances Are Not Good

Last week, the U.S. Supreme Court accepted the federal government’s petition to determine whether the secretary of education can forgive federal student loans under the HEROES Act. The forgiveness plan, which would forgive $10,000 in loans or $20,000 if the debtor has received a Pell Grant, has been blocked by two federal appeals courts.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Hill

Six ways students can reduce debt if Biden program is killed by courts

Students who borrowed money to pay for college are hoping for help from President Biden’s debt relief program, which for now is tied up in the courts. If Biden’s program is killed off by the judiciary, however, it doesn’t leave student borrowers without options to reduce their debt. Here are some options that student borrowers…
CBS DFW

Don't start student-loan repayments next month, government says

The federal government has reminded student-loan borrowers that they don't need to worry about repaying their debt in January.While lawsuits against President Joe Biden's targeted loan relief are pending in court, the Department of Education pointed out that borrowers can hold off on making payments for a little while longer. "You will NOT have to make your loan payments that would have been restarted in January," the Education Department said in an email sent to borrowers Friday morning.  "We don't think it is right to ask borrowers to pay on loans they wouldn't have to pay were it not for...

