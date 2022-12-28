The federal government has reminded student-loan borrowers that they don't need to worry about repaying their debt in January.While lawsuits against President Joe Biden's targeted loan relief are pending in court, the Department of Education pointed out that borrowers can hold off on making payments for a little while longer. "You will NOT have to make your loan payments that would have been restarted in January," the Education Department said in an email sent to borrowers Friday morning. "We don't think it is right to ask borrowers to pay on loans they wouldn't have to pay were it not for...

7 DAYS AGO