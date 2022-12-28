Read full article on original website
wwnytv.com
Troopers: Woman possessed cocaine with intent to sell
MORRISTOWN, New York (WWNY) - State police say a Rochester woman possessed baggies of cocaine when she was pulled over in the town of Morristown on Thursday. Troopers say 35-year-old Shameika West was pulled over on County Route 6 shortly after noon. Police say she also had drug paraphernalia that...
cnycentral.com
Madison County man arrested, charged with more than 100 counts of rape in Southern Tier
PAINTED POST, N.Y. — The New York State Police have arrested Lauren S. Brooks, 51, of West Edmeston, Madison County following an investigation about allegations he had inappropriate contact with a minor while he lived in Steuben County. Brooks has been arraigned on the following incidents of contact which...
Man indicted for assaulting worker at Arnot Ogden
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — A man has been indicted by The Chemung County Grand Jury for multiple charges following an incident in October 2022 where he’s said to have assaulted and choked a woman working at the facility. The indictment claims that Ioane L. Werner is being indicted on two counts of Assault in the […]
WETM
Shooting incident in Ithaca leaves one injured
ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — A residence in Ithaca was struck by gunfire shortly after midnight on Friday, leaving multiple suspects and one injured individual. According to Ithaca Police, the incident occurred in the 100 block of Chestnut Street around 12:20 a.m. on Dec. 30. A complainant reported to police...
WKTV
Rome man charged with attempted assault, unlawful imprisonment following domestic incident in Waterville
WATERVILLE, N.Y. – A Rome man is facing several charges following a domestic incident in the village of Waterville on Thursday. It happened around 1 a.m. and the victim's residence. According to Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol, 28-year-old Ross Tuzzolino was arrested and charged with criminal possession of a...
nyspnews.com
Hinsdale woman arrested for DWAI-Drugs
On December 24, 2022, Troopers out of SP Olean arrested Denise M. See, 33 of Hinsdale, NY for Driving while Ability Impaired by Drugs and other vehicle and traffic infractions. On December 24, 2022, Troopers responded to a report of a female passed out at the wheel at the intersection...
ithaca.com
Tompkins Sheriff Responds to Lansing Shooting
On December 28, 2022 at about 5:45 pm, Tompkins County. Sheriff's Deputies responded to Milton Meadows Apartments on Robins Way in the Town of Lansing for a reported shooting incident. Upon arrival deputies located a male victim who had suffered a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim was transported...
wellsvillesun.com
Cuba Police Department honors two longtime police officers
Dave Bentley retires after 44 years, Walt Mackney will be the next county Undersheriff. Statement from Cuba Police: During this holiday season, we could not be more grateful for the men and women of our department who are dedicated to serving this community. Officer Dave Bentley and Officer Walt Mackney are two of those men. Officer Bentley is retiring with 44 years of service and Officer Mackney is leaving our department to become the next Undersheriff of Allegany County. While it is difficult to say farewell, we are happy to celebrate with them and their long careers with us. Bentley was also presented with a retirement badge and ID from Chief Burch.
Pair robbed and beat their Syracuse neighbor with a hammer and a gun, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A man and woman were arrested after robbing a man and beating him with a hammer and gun Monday, police said. Nicole Longmuir, 37, and Jeremiah Jones, 36, both of Syracuse, robbed and burglarized a man living in the same building as them at 1426 Lodi St., Syracuse police said in a criminal complaint filed in City Court.
WETM
Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Donnie J. Bonham
Donnie J. Bonham is wanted by the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office. Bonham failed to appear in Schuyler County Court for sentencing. Bonham was convicted of manufacturing methamphetamine. Bonham is 52 years old. Bonham has blonde hair and blue eyes. Bonham is 6’2″ tall and weighs 170 pounds.
NewsChannel 36
Three Officers Injured at Elmira Correctional Facility
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - Three corrections officers were injured in two attacks at Elmira Correctional Facility on December 18th. The first incident occurred in a day room in one of the cell blocks. According to NYSCOPBA, an inmate struck an officer in the face. NYSCOPBA says a second officer responded and both officers forced him to the ground.
cnycentral.com
Ithaca Police: Stray bullet enters person's living room after shooting in nearby apartment
ITHACA, N.Y. — The Ithaca Police Department is looking for three possible suspects they believe to be involved in a shooting incident on the early morning of Friday, Dec. 30. Police said they responded to Chestnut Street in the City of Ithaca following a complaint of a bullet entering...
WHEC TV-10
Rochester Police sound alarm on car thefts – and ages of suspects
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Car thefts in Rochester aren’t new, but the ages of the drivers behind the wheel keep getting younger and younger. And police say the moment they steal a car, they’re putting all of us at risk. Tuesday night, police tried to stop a 2016...
informnny.com
Cicero man killed in Lewis County snowmobile crash
WEST TURIN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office has released information regarding a fatal snowmobile crash in the county. On December 29, at approximately 6:18 p.m., a man driving a 2021 Polaris Indy XC 850cc was on trail C4A in the town of West Turin when he failed to make a turn in the trail and hit a tree, the Sheriff’s Office confirmed in a report.
Attorney General’s office investigating fatal crash involving deputy in Cortland County
Homer, N.Y. — The New York Attorney General’s Office and state police are investigating a fatal crash on Wednesday night that involved a Cortland County deputy. The deputy’s vehicle and an SUV that police were chasing crashed after the vehicles attempted to turn onto an on-ramp to Interstate 81 in Homer, troopers said in a news release Thursday.
Rochester man shot overnight on Cameron St., RPD investigating
According to RPD, the investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 911.
iheart.com
Deputy Dragged by Fleeing Shoplifter's Vehicle in Penfield
The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect who allegedly dragged a deputy while getting away. They say the men stole from the Penfield Target just after 8:30 last night. One got into a car and pulled away, as the deputy was trying to arrest him. The deputy...
WHEC TV-10
Canandaigua man killed in crash
BRISTOL, N.Y. – A 54-year-old Canandaigua man was killed in a crash Thursday. Ontario County Sheriff’s deputies say it happened on State Route 64 in Bristol. Deputies say Christopher Green, 54, was driving when his pickup crossed the center line and crashed in a ditch. He was pronounced...
WHEC TV-10
Man accused of abusing dog during fight in Seneca Falls
SENECA FALLS, N.Y. – A New Jersey man was arrested after reports of animal cruelty. Police say Terrell Hammonds, 21, “subjected a dog to animal cruelty” during a fight with a partner. He is facing a slew of charges, including overdriving, torturing and injuring animals, criminal obstruction...
WKTV
Man with machete in custody following 5-hour standoff in Utica; felony charges pending
UTICA, N.Y. (UPDATED) – Utica police say a distraught man who was walking around the city with a machete late Tuesday morning was finally taken into custody just before 5 p.m. Authorities were outside of the man's home on Cottage Place for more than five hours trying to get...
