Steuben County, NY

wwnytv.com

Troopers: Woman possessed cocaine with intent to sell

MORRISTOWN, New York (WWNY) - State police say a Rochester woman possessed baggies of cocaine when she was pulled over in the town of Morristown on Thursday. Troopers say 35-year-old Shameika West was pulled over on County Route 6 shortly after noon. Police say she also had drug paraphernalia that...
MORRISTOWN, NY
WETM 18 News

Man indicted for assaulting worker at Arnot Ogden

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — A man has been indicted by The Chemung County Grand Jury for multiple charges following an incident in October 2022 where he’s said to have assaulted and choked a woman working at the facility. The indictment claims that Ioane L. Werner is being indicted on two counts of Assault in the […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM

Shooting incident in Ithaca leaves one injured

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — A residence in Ithaca was struck by gunfire shortly after midnight on Friday, leaving multiple suspects and one injured individual. According to Ithaca Police, the incident occurred in the 100 block of Chestnut Street around 12:20 a.m. on Dec. 30. A complainant reported to police...
ITHACA, NY
nyspnews.com

Hinsdale woman arrested for DWAI-Drugs

On December 24, 2022, Troopers out of SP Olean arrested Denise M. See, 33 of Hinsdale, NY for Driving while Ability Impaired by Drugs and other vehicle and traffic infractions. On December 24, 2022, Troopers responded to a report of a female passed out at the wheel at the intersection...
HINSDALE, NY
ithaca.com

Tompkins Sheriff Responds to Lansing Shooting

On December 28, 2022 at about 5:45 pm, Tompkins County. Sheriff's Deputies responded to Milton Meadows Apartments on Robins Way in the Town of Lansing for a reported shooting incident. Upon arrival deputies located a male victim who had suffered a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim was transported...
LANSING, NY
wellsvillesun.com

Cuba Police Department honors two longtime police officers

Dave Bentley retires after 44 years, Walt Mackney will be the next county Undersheriff. Statement from Cuba Police: During this holiday season, we could not be more grateful for the men and women of our department who are dedicated to serving this community. Officer Dave Bentley and Officer Walt Mackney are two of those men. Officer Bentley is retiring with 44 years of service and Officer Mackney is leaving our department to become the next Undersheriff of Allegany County. While it is difficult to say farewell, we are happy to celebrate with them and their long careers with us. Bentley was also presented with a retirement badge and ID from Chief Burch.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, NY
WETM

Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Donnie J. Bonham

Donnie J. Bonham is wanted by the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office. Bonham failed to appear in Schuyler County Court for sentencing. Bonham was convicted of manufacturing methamphetamine. Bonham is 52 years old. Bonham has blonde hair and blue eyes. Bonham is 6’2″ tall and weighs 170 pounds.
SCHUYLER COUNTY, NY
NewsChannel 36

Three Officers Injured at Elmira Correctional Facility

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - Three corrections officers were injured in two attacks at Elmira Correctional Facility on December 18th. The first incident occurred in a day room in one of the cell blocks. According to NYSCOPBA, an inmate struck an officer in the face. NYSCOPBA says a second officer responded and both officers forced him to the ground.
ELMIRA, NY
informnny.com

Cicero man killed in Lewis County snowmobile crash

WEST TURIN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office has released information regarding a fatal snowmobile crash in the county. On December 29, at approximately 6:18 p.m., a man driving a 2021 Polaris Indy XC 850cc was on trail C4A in the town of West Turin when he failed to make a turn in the trail and hit a tree, the Sheriff’s Office confirmed in a report.
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
iheart.com

Deputy Dragged by Fleeing Shoplifter's Vehicle in Penfield

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect who allegedly dragged a deputy while getting away. They say the men stole from the Penfield Target just after 8:30 last night. One got into a car and pulled away, as the deputy was trying to arrest him. The deputy...
PENFIELD, NY
WHEC TV-10

Canandaigua man killed in crash

BRISTOL, N.Y. – A 54-year-old Canandaigua man was killed in a crash Thursday. Ontario County Sheriff’s deputies say it happened on State Route 64 in Bristol. Deputies say Christopher Green, 54, was driving when his pickup crossed the center line and crashed in a ditch. He was pronounced...
CANANDAIGUA, NY
WHEC TV-10

Man accused of abusing dog during fight in Seneca Falls

SENECA FALLS, N.Y. – A New Jersey man was arrested after reports of animal cruelty. Police say Terrell Hammonds, 21, “subjected a dog to animal cruelty” during a fight with a partner. He is facing a slew of charges, including overdriving, torturing and injuring animals, criminal obstruction...
SENECA FALLS, NY

