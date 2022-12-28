Read full article on original website
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From New BedfordTed RiversNew Bedford, MA
Boston area community offers rent starting at $1,589 a month through housing lotteryBeth TorresWareham, MA
Free Family Fun: Don't Miss Cape Cod's First Ever 'Holiday Lights Drive-Thru' Experience!Dianna CarneyMashpee, MA
capeandislands.org
Local historian trying to save a Cape Cod tourist information booth at the Bourne Bridge
A Bourne history buff is behind an effort to save a nearly century old tourist information booth at the Bourne Bridge. Cumberland Farms wants to take down the small Cape-style building to construct a larger gas station at the rotary. Former Bourne historical society president Jack MacDonald says the booth...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Edgartown: Hats off to the EPD, hunkering down, and Happy New Year to us all
Well, we actually had a white Christmas. Though I’m not a fan of snow, as you know, it certainly did make for a beautiful and tranquil feeling for the holiday, and actually help boost my holiday spirit a tad. Lights looked beautiful against the bed of white snow, the trees looked like a picture from a storybook, and it kept us home, cooking and relaxing by the woodstove, which was lovely. Driving was a bit treacherous, and of course, boats didn’t run, complicating travel plans for so many. But the Patriot Boat ran on Christmas Eve to bring Island-bound peeps back to M.V., and get about a dozen stranded UPS drivers from the island back to the Cape. Hats off to the Patriot crew for running a special boat, and making a Christmas miracle happen for all those folks.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Noteworthy January 55+
Healthy Aging M.V. has partnered with Vineyard Transit Authority to help transport ophthalmic patients to appointments with Dr. Hu and other medical providers at 282 Route 130 and Cotuit Road in Sandwich. Dates: Jan. 10, Feb. 7, and March 7. All transports will depart Vineyard Haven on the 7 am...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Colleen Garrett: ‘Like-minded people who want to help the community’
They meet every Wednesday at the Portuguese-American Club in Oak Bluffs. They munch sandwiches from Mo’s Lunch, and typically hear from a guest speaker such as U.S. Rep. Bill Keating, Sheriff Bob Ogden, or Suzann Bellincampi from Felix Neck. (Full disclosure, I’ve been a guest speaker several times.)
Martha's Vineyard Times
Oak Bluffs Council on Aging
Rose M. Cogliano, administrator, 508-693-4509, ext. 3. 9 am, group exercise Zoom with Patience Campbell and Marilyn Miller. 9 am – Zoom exercise with Floyd Lifton. Please be ready with your Zooming device, whether computer, tablet, smartphone, or landline (audio only), and an armless chair. Zoom: bit.ly/ZoomFloyd. To join...
capecod.com
Fishing boat discovered sunk in Stage Harbor on Christmas day
CHATHAM – A fishing boat was discovered sunken in Stage Harbor in Chatham on Christmas day. CWN received a reader photo appearing to show the Sarah Belle awash. Chatham Harbormaster Stuart Smith confirmed the incident adding that the boat has since been removed from the water and there was some minor oil cleanup needed along the shoreline. The cause of the sinking was not immediately clear.
ABC6.com
Fire breaks out in Fall River home
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — A fire broke out in a home in Fall River early Friday morning. The fire happened at about 4:30 on Hancock Street. It took firefighters roughly 10 minutes to knock down the flames. While there were two people inside the home at the time...
Cape Cod Chronicle
Brewster Sea Camps Purchase, Boardwalk Debate Dominate Headlines
BREWSTER – In September 2021, voters approved the $26 million acquisition of the former Cape Cod Sea Camps from the Delahanty family, marking the largest land purchase in the town's history.A month later, voters approved a debt exclusion to cover the cost of a bond issue to buy the flagship 55 acres and its 800 feet of Cape Cod Bay beach frontage, plus a 66-acre Long Pond parcel off Route 137. Residents made more than $800,000 in donation pledges toward the acquisition, and Mass Audubon gave $1 million.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Oak Bluffs: Snowy Christmas Eve, bowling is back, and happy birthday to George Davis
“Today, as we wish each other a Happy New Year, let us determine to be more sincere, compassionate, warmhearted human beings, trying to make our world a more equal place. That way we’ll actually make it a happy new year.” –Dalai Lama XIV. We had a white...
Cape Cod Chronicle
Restaurant Closure Leaves Building Owner In License Limbo
BREWSTER – The proprietors of Apt Cape Cod Farm-to-Table at 2149 Main St. have closed up shop and left town, leaving building owner Art Arnold "holding the bag.”. The restaurant made the national news in July 2021, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, when Apt temporarily closed for breakfast to treat employees to a day of kindness after impatient customers were verbally abusive toward the staff.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Real Estate Transactions: Dec. 19 – 23
Dec. 21, Ann M. Metcalf sold 33 Quenames Road to Stephen C. Mormoris for $6,000. Dec. 21, American Cancer Society Inc. and American Cancer Society Massachusetts Division Inc. sold 45 Quenames Road to Stephen C. Mormoris for $1,500. Edgartown. Dec. 19, Daniel J. Geary, Versie A. Geary, Donna M. Cotter,...
plainville.ma.us
Surplus Property Declared
WHEREAS, The Town of Plainville has authority to declare items as surplus that are no longer deemed necessary or adequate to properly perform the duties of government as prescribed by law; and. WHEREAS, The Town of Plainville Fire Department requested approval from the Board of Selectmen to declare the attached...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Aquinnah: This is my last Aquinnah column
This is my last Aquinnah column, and I want to thank everyone who reads or who has ever read my column. I am always touched when people tell me that they read it every week, and that they enjoy it. That makes my day. That said, I am looking forward...
iheart.com
Iconic Providence Bakery To Close Saturday
A legendary Providence Bakery is baking its last sweet this weekend. Wayland Bakery in Providence is permanently closing on Saturday. It's been in business in Wayland Square on the East Side since 1928. The owner reportedly decided to sell the building. The bakery has been well-known by generations of patrons...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Cribbage results
The Vineyard Cribbage Club met on Wednesday at 6 pm to play our favorite game. Two people had 24-point hands, and there were a total of two skunks, a game won by more than 31 points. We all enjoyed the laughs!. If you would like to check us out, please...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Benefit concert for Navigator Homes
The Handel & Haydn Society will perform a recital to benefit Navigator Homes of Martha’s Vineyard on Sunday, Jan. 15, at 3 pm. Guy Fishman, principal cellist of the Handel & Haydn Society, along with Renée Hemsing, violist with Handel & Haydn, will lead the performance. They will perform Bach’s unaccompanied sonatas and suite 6, composed for violin and cello in 1720. The repertoire for the recital is Sonata in d minor for unaccompanied violin, and suite in C major for unaccompanied cello. Hemsing and Fishman are specialists in the performance of these masterworks using instruments of the period and performance techniques Bach would have been familiar with. Join these esteemed musicians and hear these masterpieces performed on instruments performed on instruments made decades before the music was written. Hemsing performs on a beautiful early-18th century Dutch violin on generous loan to her. Fishman plays a rare cello made in Rome in 1704 by David Tecchler.
whdh.com
‘Mary Strong’: South Dennis community rallying around woman battling cancer
DENNIS, MASS. (WHDH) - South Dennis community members are showing their support for a woman who is battling cancer by hanging signs on their doors to show they’re part of the “Mary Strong” movement. “The support is so overwhelming that just going around the block brings tears...
These Five Towns & Cities Have the Worst Roads in Massachusetts
After the magic of the holiday season fades away and the snow begins to melt, Massachusetts starts to transition into another season...pothole season. That other magical time of year when Massachusetts residents do nothing but complain about the state of their roads. Potholes are simply a fact of life in...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Larkin Stallings: ‘Doing what needs to be done’
You might know Larkin Stallings and his wife Jackie from the Ritz, their legendary dive bar in Oak Bluffs. It’s time to meet his lesser-known side — the one who heads up the Oak Bluffs Association, and is on the board of directors for M.V. Community Services and for Vineyard House.
Martha's Vineyard Times
John O’Donnell: ‘My way to give back to the community’
Oak Bluffs Fire Capt. John O’Donnell, 34, spends many of his nights at the town’s fire station. In addition to the general time he gives as the volunteer captain of Rescue 561 and Engine 522, O’Donnell also volunteers as a night shift EMT. Oak Bluffs Fire and...
