Kansas City, MO

KMBC.com

Heart to Heart International co-founder holds free ice skating party

MIAMI COUNTY, Kan. — Dr. Gary Morsch helped startHeart to Heart International nearly 30 years ago. He’s helped millions of people get through national disasters in the process. Today, he continues to help others, even from a frozen pond in Miami County, Kansas. Morsch is hosting friends, family,...
MIAMI COUNTY, KS
visitkansascityks.com

New Year's Eve in KCK

New Year's Eve is almost here and it's time to start planning your NYE celebration. If you're in Kansas City, Kansas, you're in luck because there are tons of epic parties, events, and family-friendly activities happening in KCK. Whether you're looking to turn up with your squad or keep things lowkey with your fam, there's something for everyone to enjoy on NYE in KCK. In this blog, we'll be sharing all the deets on the hottest parties and events happening in KCK, as well as some seriously fun family-friendly activities. So grab your crew and get ready to ring in 2023 in style in KCK.
KANSAS CITY, KS
Kansas Reflector

Shawnee City Council members’ latest antics exploit fear of LGBTQ+ Kansans

The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Jae Moyer (They/Them) is a local community political activist in Overland Park. Time and again, the new members of the Shawnee City Council have made it […] The post Shawnee City Council members’ latest antics exploit fear of LGBTQ+ Kansans appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
SHAWNEE, KS
FOX4 News Kansas City

Pizza Hut offers up free pizza for Olathe grand opening

OLATHE, Kan. —One of the largest pizza chains in the country is celebrating a new location in Olathe.  Thursday Overland Park-based franchisee Grand Mere Restaurant Group will open a new Pizza Hut location at the southwest corner of 151st St. and South Black Bob Road.  To celebrate the grand opening, Pizza Hut will give away […]
OLATHE, KS
mycouriertribune.com

Commerce Bank building in Liberty demolished

On Dec. 30, 2022, the well-known Commerce Bank at the intersection of Kansas Street and Missouri Highway 291 was being demolished. The bank media center shared that a "new, modern banking center in Liberty to better meet the changing needs of customers" is being built. The new banking center will be about 7,000 square feet and have additional private consultation areas to meet customer requests for personal advice. Construction should be complete in 2023. A temporary location has been established to provide customers uninterrupted access throughout the construction period.
LIBERTY, MO
plattecountylandmark.com

New developments arrive; an iconic structure destroyed

The middle months of the year 2022 in Platte County featured a bevy of news highlights, including the Parkville Farmers Market getting struck by trucks not once but twice, as well as several announcements of restaurant openings and new developments on the way. Below is part two of The Landmark’s...
PLATTE COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

Mother and associate of Trevor Sparks charged with aiding escape

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A mother and associate of an escaped Cass County Jail inmate have been charged with aiding his escape. Trevor Sparks is back in custody, authorities said on Friday. On the same day of Sparks’ arrest, his mother, Dawn Branstietter of Blue Springs, Mo. was charged...
BLUE SPRINGS, MO

