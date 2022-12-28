ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
97.5 NOW FM

Tragedy Causes Popular Lansing Eatery to Close Temporarily

Lansing's popular Fidler's on the Grand restaurant will be closed indefinitely while its owners recuperate from serious injuries sustained during a multi-vehicle pile-up in Ohio two days before Christmas. According to multiple sources, nearly four dozen vehicles were involved in a pile-up in eastbound lanes of the Ohio Turnpike between...
LANSING, MI
97.5 NOW FM

Blizzard Update: Don’t Plow Snow Into the Roads

Keep checking back to this post for further updates. As new updates become available, they will be added to the top of this post. You may want to bookmark this page for quick reference during the storm. Many updates will include important links to the information you may need. UPDATE:...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
97.5 NOW FM

Michigan’s Hell House to be Featured on Discovery+ on 1/29

If you're a fan of the spooky, the unexplained, and the paranormal, your interest probably doesn't stop when Halloween is over. People who love local legends will undoubtedly already know about Michigan's Hell House. In case you don't, here's a quick recap. Michigan's Hell House is said to be located...
SAGINAW, MI
97.5 NOW FM

Grand Rapids Was The Most Searched For Large City On Zillow In 2022

Are more people looking to move to Grand Rapids? Or are Grand Rapidians just looking for decent housing? It's hard to say. Zillow Released Their Most Popular Searches For 2022. The real estate web site Zillow released its most searched for terms for 2022 and Grand Rapids was the most searched for large city on the site. The site allows consumers to look for and compare real estate prices around the country.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
97.5 NOW FM

97.5 NOW FM

Lansing, MI
8K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

97.5 NOW FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy