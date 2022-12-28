15-time convicted felon found with 66.1 grams of fentanyl after traffic stop in Santa Rosa Co.: Sheriff

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A 15-time convicted Navarre felon was arrested and charged with trafficking fentanyl after a traffic stop on Dec. 27, according to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office.

Jeremy Brooks Dolan, 42, was charged with trafficking amphetamine, two counts of trafficking fentanyl, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, obstructing justice, possession of drug equipment, a weapon offense and resisting an officer.

On Dec. 27, deputies said they saw a white Dodge pickup truck stopped at a stop sign on Allie Grimes Road. While traveling behind the pickup truck, deputies said they saw debris flying off the bed of the truck. Deputies began to initiate a traffic stop, but according to the arrest report, the vehicle kept traveling east for a quarter of a mile until pulling into 7550 Big Oak Loop. When the truck stopped, deputies said a male exited the driver’s side of the vehicle and began walking toward the entrance of the house.

Deputies said all three occupants were asked to exit the vehicle and they all complied. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Jeremiah Hamilton, who was arrested and charged with resisting an officer and possession of drug equipment. Dolan was a passenger in the car, according to the arrest report.

After searching Dolan, deputies said they found a clear bag containing a white powder/crystalized substance, a clear ziplock bag containing white powder, a black digital scale and numerous small bags.

Deputies said they then searched the car where they found:

A small blue superman container with white powder and a glass bong with methamphetamine residue.

A green Crown Royal bag with a black/brown Charter Arms revolver loaded with five rounds of .38 special.

According to the arrest report, the powder inside the superman container and the powder inside the zip lock bag both field tested positive for fentanyl and weighed 66.1 grams. The powder/crystalized substance tested positive for methamphetamine and fentanyl, with a total weight of 12.1 grams. The liquid at the bottom of the glass bong tested positive for methamphetamine.

Dolan was booked into the Santa Rosa County Jail on a $342,000 bond.

