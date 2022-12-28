Read full article on original website
Related
macaronikid.com
Local New Year’s Eve Events
As 2022 winds down, and kids are still home from school, New Year’s Eve is the perfect time to have some fun together. With the holiday stress behind you, plan some time to celebrate, make memories, and ring in the New Year. There are lots of local events happening...
Review: Is Leonard Farms The Best Bang For Your Christmas Bucks?
After hearing a few people I know go on and on about Leonard Farms Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch in October, I was excited to see they were going to be open for the Christmas holiday season. I missed out before, and based on what I heard, I decided to take the kids to give it a try.
Highlands Community Bank Celebrates Its 20th Anniversary
Highlands Community Bank conducted its 20th Anniversary Celebration at the Jackson River Sports Complex on Sat., Sept. 24. The celebration festivities began at 4:00 p.m. and lasted into the night when the celebration ended with fireworks displayed under the supervision of Ray Keen, Jr. The car show attracted dozens of antique and classic car owners who displayed their vehicles in three rows adjacent to the River Rock Amphitheatre where the Fender Benders opened for Crobar Cane from Salem, a five-piece rock band. Inflated playground equipment was set up beside the permanent playground equipment, and many children were sliding down the inflated slides and...
Comments / 0