Monroeville, PA

wccsradio.com

PSP REPORTS: THEFT, PLUMVILLE CRASH

State Police have released information about a theft that happened along Lions Health camp Road in Armstrong Township earlier this month. Troopers say that between December 1st and 13th, an unnamed 42-year-old woman from McIntyre unlawfully took a propane heater from where she lived after losing the home in a tax sale to a woman from Penn Run. The value of the heater is $500.
PLUMVILLE, PA
wccsradio.com

DETAILS ANNOUNCED INTO METH INVESTIGATION IN CENTER TOWNSHIP

State Police have announced details about a meth manufacturing investigation in Center Township. Troopers say they were notified about the operation at 10:52 a.m. on December 18th. Troopers went to a residence at 1912 Route 56 East to investigate, and found precursors to the manufacture of methamphetamine through the one pot method. Troopers discovered in a search of the home a spent one pot and other items used in the manufacture of meth. The State Police Clandestine Laboratory Response Team was called out to the scene and inventoried and collected the evidence without incident.
HOMER CITY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Armed bank robbery reported in New Kensington

The First National Bank in New Kensington was robbed Friday afternoon, a Westmoreland 911 dispatcher has confirmed. Police responded after receiving a call about an armed robbery at 5 p.m., the dispatcher said. The bank is a freestanding building at the front of the Riverview Plaza property on Tarentum Bridge...
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

3,500 pound natural gas main crashes into Westmoreland County family's home

ALLEGHENY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — A Westmoreland County family is waiting to find out if they can return to their home after a 12-inch natural gas main broke loose from its supports and slid 700 feet into their house. Anthony Ford walked into his Allegheny Township home a few days ago and immediately knew there was something wrong."I smelled gas," Ford said.Moments later, Ford found where it was coming from."I went into the basement to check everything out, and there was a huge, giant pipe in our house," Ford said.Specifically, a 12-inch yet-to-be-buried gas line that somehow broke free from...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Delivery Truck Involved In Crash In Cranberry

At least one person was injured as a result of a crash Thursday afternoon in Cranberry Township. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center around 2 p.m. for a two vehicle accident near the intersection of Peters and Franklin Roads. Crews from Cranberry Township VFC and EMS were...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
butlerradio.com

Destruction Of Old Legion Recalls Homicide

The recent demolition of a long vacant building in Butler Township holds a connection to a local homicide. According to Butler Township Police Lieutenant Matt Pearson, the owner of the former Lyndora Legion at 100 Bessemer Avenue discovered a dead body in the basement January 25th, 2009. The body was...
explore venango

Area Man Accused of Malnourishing, Abusing His Autistic Grandson

IRWIN TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A 48-year-old man is behind bars for allegedly neglecting and assaulting his autistic grandson. Court documents indicate that Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 48-year-old James Alan Guffey, of Grove City, on Thursday, December 22, in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office.
GROVE CITY, PA
sciotopost.com

Grove City – Police ask for ID on Two People who Robbed a Local Store

GROVE CITY – Grove City Police department is asking for ID on two people that worked together to steal from a local store. Accoridng to Grove City Police department on November 25, 2022, at Walmart in Grove City, the male pictured below stole $2.729.00 cash from two different registers while the female distracted the cashiers. Both left the area in a white vehicle.
GROVE CITY, OH
CBS Pittsburgh

Man in custody after crashing stolen vehicle in Whitehall

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A man was taken into custody following a violent crash after a high-speed police chase that ended in Whitehall.Police say the chase began when Brentwood Police were notified that a 2019 Jeep Compass that had been reported stolen from Avis Car Rental was spotted traveling outbound through the Liberty Tunnel in Pittsburgh.According to court paperwork, officers from Brentwood were parked along Rt. 51, expecting that the vehicle could be headed their direction.The vehicle passed by officers just before 11 p.m. and officers attempted to pull the vehicle over.At this point, the driver of the vehicle allegedly struck...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wccsradio.com

POLICE REPORTS: DUI, SUSPENDED LICENSE

A Blairsville man could face charges of drug possession and driving under the influence in Jefferson County. State Police say on December 26th around 12:46 AM, troopers were dispatched to the Sheetz convenience store in Punxsutawney Borough for a suspected driver’s license violation. Police determine that the driver, identified only as a 45-year-old Blairsville man, was driving on a suspended license. Troopers encountered the man in the parking lot, and while speaking with him they observed multiple visual cues of suspected drug-related impairment.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Westmoreland County DA asks residents to join doorbell camera program

By: Lauren Linder/KDKA-TVMURRYSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — Throughout the holiday season, porch pirates across the country have been caught with the help of doorbell cameras. To law enforcement, those cameras are a potential "surveillance network" that can help them solve crimes. Now the Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office wants people to sign their cameras up to be part of such a network.Art Probola installed a doorbell camera at his home in Murrysville a few years ago for security."We don't have any kind of crime to speak of, at least not that I'm aware of. So I would like to keep it that...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA

