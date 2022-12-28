Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From CharlotteTed RiversCharlotte, NC
New Airo trains will be added to Amtrak's "Pennsylvanian," which runs between Pittsburgh and New York.Raj guleriaPittsburgh, PA
7 Weird Facts That Prove Pittsburgh is an Incredible CityTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Mistake leads to homeless woman falling from tent during Pittsburgh encampment clearanceEdy ZooPittsburgh, PA
8 Best Hot Dog Spots in PennsylvaniaEast Coast TravelerPennsylvania State
Related
wtae.com
Avis Car Rental suffers rash of fraudulent car rental contracts resulting in arrest of regional manager
MONROEVILLE, Pa. — Criminal charges have been filed against Jackie Neubauer, of Monroeville, for creating fraudulent car rental contracts for people with fake names and IDs, according to a criminal complaint filed by Monroeville Police. Security investigators and police say Neubauer received cash and heroin in exchange for the...
Man arrested, accused of starting fire at Greensburg motel
Police have arrested a man they say started a fire at the Knights Inn in Greensburg on Thursday. Police say Matthew Nicholes turned himself in while firefighters were still on the scene.
New Kensington man accused of punching ER nurse at AHN Allegheny Valley faces felony charge
A man who was found walking outside without shoes Monday in New Kensington was accused by police of assaulting a nurse at AHN Allegheny Valley Hospital after he was brought there to be checked out. Raimiynd Hezekia Glover, 21, of the 600 block of George Street in New Kensington was...
wccsradio.com
PSP REPORTS: THEFT, PLUMVILLE CRASH
State Police have released information about a theft that happened along Lions Health camp Road in Armstrong Township earlier this month. Troopers say that between December 1st and 13th, an unnamed 42-year-old woman from McIntyre unlawfully took a propane heater from where she lived after losing the home in a tax sale to a woman from Penn Run. The value of the heater is $500.
wccsradio.com
DETAILS ANNOUNCED INTO METH INVESTIGATION IN CENTER TOWNSHIP
State Police have announced details about a meth manufacturing investigation in Center Township. Troopers say they were notified about the operation at 10:52 a.m. on December 18th. Troopers went to a residence at 1912 Route 56 East to investigate, and found precursors to the manufacture of methamphetamine through the one pot method. Troopers discovered in a search of the home a spent one pot and other items used in the manufacture of meth. The State Police Clandestine Laboratory Response Team was called out to the scene and inventoried and collected the evidence without incident.
Police investigating bank robbery in New Kensington
NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. — Police are investigating after a bank robbery in New Kensington on Friday evening. According to Westmoreland County 911, first responders were called to First National Bank on Tarentum Bridge Road at around 5 p.m. for the robbery. No injuries have been reported at this time.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Armed bank robbery reported in New Kensington
The First National Bank in New Kensington was robbed Friday afternoon, a Westmoreland 911 dispatcher has confirmed. Police responded after receiving a call about an armed robbery at 5 p.m., the dispatcher said. The bank is a freestanding building at the front of the Riverview Plaza property on Tarentum Bridge...
Police: Man admits to starting Westmoreland County motel fire
SOUTH GREENSBURG, Pa. — A man has been arrested and charged for setting fire to the Knights Inn motel in South Greensburg after police say he admitted to intentionally starting the blaze. Matthew James Nicholes, 47, was in court this morning, facing charges including arson. An officer was investigating...
Westmoreland district attorney says use of force justified in November police shooting of man
Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole W. Ziccarelli announced the November shooting of a Johnstown man by state police was justified. Krysten Pretlor, 35, was shot and killed by state police on Nov. 3 after he allegedly led officers on a high-speed chase after a domestic incident involving a weapon in Richland Township, Cambria County.
3,500 pound natural gas main crashes into Westmoreland County family's home
ALLEGHENY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — A Westmoreland County family is waiting to find out if they can return to their home after a 12-inch natural gas main broke loose from its supports and slid 700 feet into their house. Anthony Ford walked into his Allegheny Township home a few days ago and immediately knew there was something wrong."I smelled gas," Ford said.Moments later, Ford found where it was coming from."I went into the basement to check everything out, and there was a huge, giant pipe in our house," Ford said.Specifically, a 12-inch yet-to-be-buried gas line that somehow broke free from...
WPXI Pittsburgh
Arrest warrant issued for suspect police say is behind a shooting that left 18-year-old dead
DUQUESNE, Pa. — An arrest warrant has been issued for the man police say is behind a shooting that left an 18-year-old dead in Duquesne. Officers were called to the 900 block of High Street on Oct. 25 for reports of a man slumped over in his vehicle. When...
butlerradio.com
Delivery Truck Involved In Crash In Cranberry
At least one person was injured as a result of a crash Thursday afternoon in Cranberry Township. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center around 2 p.m. for a two vehicle accident near the intersection of Peters and Franklin Roads. Crews from Cranberry Township VFC and EMS were...
butlerradio.com
Destruction Of Old Legion Recalls Homicide
The recent demolition of a long vacant building in Butler Township holds a connection to a local homicide. According to Butler Township Police Lieutenant Matt Pearson, the owner of the former Lyndora Legion at 100 Bessemer Avenue discovered a dead body in the basement January 25th, 2009. The body was...
Ohio police suspect dies after being found unconscious and attacked by BB Gun
An Ohio police suspect died after being found unconscious in an alley in Pittsburgh and allegedly was attacked by teens with a BB gun. Christopher Gaylor, 50, was accused of breaking into a Government building in Cadiz. Gaylor was arrested in Hopedale the following day without incident. Gaylor was released and was awaiting indictment. Gaylor was […]
explore venango
Area Man Accused of Malnourishing, Abusing His Autistic Grandson
IRWIN TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A 48-year-old man is behind bars for allegedly neglecting and assaulting his autistic grandson. Court documents indicate that Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 48-year-old James Alan Guffey, of Grove City, on Thursday, December 22, in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office.
sciotopost.com
Grove City – Police ask for ID on Two People who Robbed a Local Store
GROVE CITY – Grove City Police department is asking for ID on two people that worked together to steal from a local store. Accoridng to Grove City Police department on November 25, 2022, at Walmart in Grove City, the male pictured below stole $2.729.00 cash from two different registers while the female distracted the cashiers. Both left the area in a white vehicle.
Man in custody after crashing stolen vehicle in Whitehall
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A man was taken into custody following a violent crash after a high-speed police chase that ended in Whitehall.Police say the chase began when Brentwood Police were notified that a 2019 Jeep Compass that had been reported stolen from Avis Car Rental was spotted traveling outbound through the Liberty Tunnel in Pittsburgh.According to court paperwork, officers from Brentwood were parked along Rt. 51, expecting that the vehicle could be headed their direction.The vehicle passed by officers just before 11 p.m. and officers attempted to pull the vehicle over.At this point, the driver of the vehicle allegedly struck...
Over 60 grams of drugs seized after Salem home search
Charges are pending in Columbiana County following a drug bust in Salem.
wccsradio.com
POLICE REPORTS: DUI, SUSPENDED LICENSE
A Blairsville man could face charges of drug possession and driving under the influence in Jefferson County. State Police say on December 26th around 12:46 AM, troopers were dispatched to the Sheetz convenience store in Punxsutawney Borough for a suspected driver’s license violation. Police determine that the driver, identified only as a 45-year-old Blairsville man, was driving on a suspended license. Troopers encountered the man in the parking lot, and while speaking with him they observed multiple visual cues of suspected drug-related impairment.
Westmoreland County DA asks residents to join doorbell camera program
By: Lauren Linder/KDKA-TVMURRYSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — Throughout the holiday season, porch pirates across the country have been caught with the help of doorbell cameras. To law enforcement, those cameras are a potential "surveillance network" that can help them solve crimes. Now the Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office wants people to sign their cameras up to be part of such a network.Art Probola installed a doorbell camera at his home in Murrysville a few years ago for security."We don't have any kind of crime to speak of, at least not that I'm aware of. So I would like to keep it that...
Comments / 2