Read full article on original website
Related
MedicalXpress
Exercise is medicine for cancer and every dose counts, even in late stages of the disease: Study
It is well-known that exercise has many benefits, but new Edith Cowan University (ECU) research has revealed just how critically important it can be—even for people with advanced cancer. Previous work from ECU's Exercise Medicine Research Institute has shown men with advanced prostate cancer can change the chemical environment...
scitechdaily.com
Cancer Weakness Discovered: New Method Pushes Cancer Cells Into Remission
Cancer cells delete DNA when they go to the dark side, so a team of doctors and engineers targeted the ‘backup plans’ that run essential cell functions. Researchers at the University of Michigan and Indiana University have discovered a cancer weakness. They found that the way that tumor cells enable their uncontrolled growth is also a weakness that can be harnessed to treat cancer.
Possible Cancer Breakthrough: Vaccine Developed by Mount Sinai Yields Complete Remission in Early Tests
Results are being scrutinized as a possible milestone, yet testing continues. This article is based on science and accredited media reports. No medical advice is offered on the part of the author, as it is imperative for anyone who suffers from disorders of any type related to cancer, or who suspects a cancer diagnosis, to visit their doctor. All listed theories and facts within this article are fully-attributed to federal organizations and media outlets, including:World Health Organization, MayoClinic.org, Metro.co.uk, SciTechDaily.com, and DailyMail.co.uk.
MedicalXpress
Liver cancer study encourages caution with certain gene therapies
Research led by Randal J. Kaufman, Ph.D., has found that misfolded proteins in liver cells contribute to the development of liver cancer, shedding new light on the mysterious origins of one of the world's deadliest diseases. The findings, published in the journal Molecular Therapy, could also help improve the safety of certain gene therapies for hemophilia.
BBC
Urine test hope for early liver cancer diagnosis
Scientists in Scotland have made a discovery that could lead to a urine test for liver cancer. Staff at the Cancer Research UK Beatson Institute in Glasgow have identified a metabolite never found before in mammals which could indicate the presence of the disease. There is currently no definitive urine...
Scientists are working on a drug that could extend the lifespan of a human being to 200 Years
Living longer has always been one of the oldest desires among human beings. Many people wish to live a little longer in this world. But unfortunately, the average lifespan of a human is only 80 years old on an average. This is the sad reality that people have to live with, with the harsh truth that not everyone would be able to live for more than 100 years.
natureworldnews.com
Gastroesophageal Junction Cancer: Scientists Develop Potential Treatment for Cancer in the Food Pipe-Stomach Intersection
Gastroesophageal junction cancer or GEJ cancer has now a potential treatment after a new study led by scientists from the United States developed a human tissue model. This emanates from a drug that can carry a possible biological target toward treating GEJ cancers. The researchers also showed the drug can slow down or stop the growth of such tumors in mice.
curetoday.com
Top Blood Cancer News from 2022
From updates on clinical trials to a podcast where an oncology nurse shares how her son’s leukemia diagnosis changed her life, here are CURE®’s top blood cancer articles from the year 2022. The blood cancer space has changed in 2022, and ongoing clinical trials will continue to...
A new way of killing cancer cells could pave the way for a cure, scientists say
A new way of using DNA to kill cancer cells which could pave the way for a cure for the disease has been created by scientists. The method targets human cervical cancer and breast cancer-derived cells, as well as malignant melanoma cells in mice. It uses a pair of hair clip shaped, cancer-killing DNA which were injected into cancer cells. When they were injected into them, they connected to molecules called microRNA which are overproduced in certain cancers. Once connected to the microRNA they unravelled and formed longer chains of DNA which created an immune...
U.S. FDA approves Roche's lymphoma therapy
Dec 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. health regulator has approved Roche Holding AG's (ROG.S) therapy for treating a type of rare cancer called follicular lymphoma. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration's approval for Lunsumio was based on an early-to mid-stage study that showed the drug cleared signs of cancer in patients, with most patients responding to the treatment for at least 18 months, the company said late Thursday.
Researchers combined bacterial toxins with drugs to treat lung cancer
This is the first therapeutic strategy combining bacterial therapeutics with pharmaceutical drugs.
MedicalXpress
Clinical trial leads to atezolizumab approval for advanced alveolar soft part sarcoma
A clinical trial led by the National Cancer Institute (NCI), part of the National Institutes of Health, has resulted in the first approval of a treatment for advanced alveolar soft part sarcoma (ASPS). The immunotherapy drug atezolizumab (Tecentriq) was recently approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of adults and children 2 years and older with ASPS that has spread to other parts of the body or cannot be removed by surgery.
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Have Discovered Unique Peptides With Anti-Cancer Potential
Researchers from the Technion and the University of Tokyo have identified unique peptides with potential anti-cancer properties. A study recently published in Nature Communications highlights the potential of unique peptides as anti-cancer agents. Peptides, which are short chains of amino acids connected by peptide bonds, have garnered attention for their potential role in cancer treatment.
Technology Reportedly Exists to Eradicate Most Diseases With Gene-Manipulation. The Expense, However, is Prohibitive.
DNA-splicing has proven highly-effective in tests, while fees for procedural and regulatory processes have collectively rendered such treatments not yet logistically viable for the general public.
MedicalXpress
Twin study confirms childhood leukemia starts in the womb and could help guide screening when only one twin is affected
By studying rare cases of identical twins with leukemia, scientists have shed new light on the origins of the most common type of childhood cancer—confirming it originates in the womb but that events after birth determine whether or not clinical leukemia develops. Findings from researchers at The Institute of...
HIV-Positive Patients with Cancer May Have Accelerated Biological Aging
Patients with cancer who were living with human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection had increased epigenetic age—a type of biological age defined by DNA methylation patterns—compared with patients with cancer without HIV, according to a study presented at the AACR Special Conference: Aging and Cancer, held November 17-20. Due...
targetedonc.com
ZB131 Receives FDA Orphan Drug Status for Pancreatic Cancer Treatment
The CSP-targeting antibody, ZB131, is being investigated in a phase 1/2 study of patients with pancreatic cancer and other solid tumors. The FDA has granted orphan drug designation to ZB131 for the treatment of patients with pancreatic cancer. "More than 62,000 people in the United States are diagnosed with pancreatic...
curetoday.com
Novel Drug May Provide New Treatment Option for Pretreated Relapsed-Refractory Lymphoma
Data demonstrate that iberdomide alone or in combination with other treatments may be a promising option for patients with relapsed/refractory lymphoma. The use of iberdomide alone or in combination with an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody was well tolerated in patients with relapsed/refractory lymphoma, according to early results from a phase 1/2 study.
aiexpress.io
Pune scientists discovered a highly potent antitumor effect in platinum-resistant cancers
The intensive use of platinum (Pt) anticancer drugs is severely constrained by creating resistance in most cancers cells and dose-limiting antagonistic results. Getting round issues with Pt medicines utilizing multi-action hybrid anticancer drugs created by combining two or extra pharmacophores. Scientists from Agharkar Analysis Institute (ARI), Pune, an autonomous institute...
MedicalXpress
Nerve cells could transform the treatment of Parkinson's
At the end of October 2022, the Swedish Medical Products Agency gave the go-ahead for a clinical trial of the stem cell-based therapy STEM-PD for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. The cells, generated from embryonic stem cells, have been in development for several years and will now be transplanted into...
Tu Salud
New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
130K+
Views
ABOUT
Tu Salud is the leading health magazine for Latinos/Hispanics in the United States. Launched in 2007, it covers fitness and nutrition as well as a broad range of health issues affecting Latino families.https://www.tusaludmag.com/
Comments / 0