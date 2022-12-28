ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westfield, MA

thereminder.com

Pelis named full-time executive director of Look Park in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON – Back in mid-December, the Look Park Board of Trustees voted unanimously to name Justin Pelis as the fifth executive director of Frank Newhall Look Memorial Park. Pelis was officially named the interim executive director on July 29 after the prior director, Jilian Larkin, decided to step down...
NORTHAMPTON, MA
westernmassnews.com

Mayor Sarno announces 9th round of ARPA funds for Springfield neighborhoods

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno announced the latest round of American Rescue Plan Funds being distributed to Springfield Wednesday morning. Mayor Sarno announced the 9th round of ARPA funding, focussing on community projects in greater Springfield. A bulk of the $2.27 million is being spent in the...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WWLP 22News

Make a New Year’s resolution to get your social media footprint in order

(Mass Appeal) – Almost all of us are on some form of social media and can be found through searches online. But what is found when someone looks you up and could they find something that might possibly affect your job and career? Dave Delvecchio, Vice President of Marketing & Communications with Sourcepass in Easthampton is here to talk about how your online persona should be managed.
EASTHAMPTON, MA
nepm.org

Gone But Not Forgotten: Mt. Tom Ski Area

The Mt Tom Ski Area operated for nearly 35 years in Holyoke, introducing thousands of people to the sport of alpine skiing, before it closed for good in 1998. Producer Dave Fraser talked with former President and General Manager Dave Moore plus several others who had an association with the iconic landmark that’s remembered so fondly by so many.
HOLYOKE, MA
wamc.org

After outcry over condition of roads over the holiday weekend, Pittsfield official defends city’s response to Friday’s storm

City Council President Peter Marchetti told WAMC Tuesday that he saw the torrent of social media posts expressing frustration over slippery, unplowed roads and received dozens of phone calls about the situation. He says he’s reached out to Commissioner of Public Utilities Ricardo Morales to find out more about what went wrong.
PITTSFIELD, MA
WWLP 22News

Art collection inspired by winter months at Springfield Museums

(Mass Appeal) – Winter can be cold and dreary in New England, but also brings a lot of beauty and inspiration for art. What better time than now to admire a collection at Springfield Museums inspired by the winter season. Here to share more about it is Maggie North, curator of art for the Springfield Museums.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Neely Murray, a ‘ray of sunshine,’ died in West Springfield crash

Neely Murray has been identified as the 25-year-old victim killed along with her dog in a West Springfield crash days before Christmas, sources informed MassLive. On Tuesday, Dec. 20, at around 5:34 p.m., West Springfield police responded to a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on Piper Road near Monastery Avenue. Once authorities arrived on the scene, first responders found a 25-year-old woman seriously injured and rushed her to a local hospital for treatment, according to officials.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
thereminder.com

Cannabis retailer plans to occupy Route 202 Dunkin’ site in Westfield

WESTFIELD – Representatives of the Pioneer Valley Trading Co. came before the Planning Board on Dec. 20 seeking a special permit to relocate the retail portion of their planned marijuana operation to 475 Southampton Rd., the current site of a Dunkin’ Donuts that is moving to a new location. After the discussion, the hearing was continued to Jan. 17.
WESTFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Single-family home sells for $680,000 in Agawam

Yelena Artemova and Artem Artemova bought the property at 116 Adams Street, Agawam, from Anatoliy Paliy and Svetlana Paliy on Dec. 6, 2022, for $680,000 which represents a price per square foot of $214. The property features five bedrooms, two bathrooms, a underground/basement, and two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 5.8-acre lot.
AGAWAM, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

Worcester Lottery Office Moving to Gold Star Blvd in 2023

WORCESTER - The Massachusetts State Lottery Worcester Regional Office will be moving to 135 Gold Star Blvd. in 2023. The Worcester office, currently at 151 W. Boylston Dr., will share the space with the Seven Hills Foundation. According to the Massachusetts State Lottery, the exact date of the move is...
WORCESTER, MA

