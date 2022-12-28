Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
It's The Return Of Winterfest At Bushnell Park, 12th Annual Ice Skating Event In HartfordFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
This Old-Fashioned Massachusetts Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the CountryTravel MavenWest Springfield, MA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From SpringfieldTed RiversSpringfield, MA
Drug Runners Hid Cocaine Inside FurnitureBronxVoiceYonkers, NY
This Small Cafe Serves Some of the Best Pierogies in all of MassachusettsTravel MavenWestfield, MA
Pedestrian accident in Westfield on Franklin Street
Captain Steve Dickinson told 22News there has been a pedestrian accident in Westfield Wednesday night.
thereminder.com
Pelis named full-time executive director of Look Park in Northampton
NORTHAMPTON – Back in mid-December, the Look Park Board of Trustees voted unanimously to name Justin Pelis as the fifth executive director of Frank Newhall Look Memorial Park. Pelis was officially named the interim executive director on July 29 after the prior director, Jilian Larkin, decided to step down...
westernmassnews.com
Mayor Sarno announces 9th round of ARPA funds for Springfield neighborhoods
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno announced the latest round of American Rescue Plan Funds being distributed to Springfield Wednesday morning. Mayor Sarno announced the 9th round of ARPA funding, focussing on community projects in greater Springfield. A bulk of the $2.27 million is being spent in the...
Mass. Lottery regional office moving to new Worcester location early next year
WORCESTER — The Massachusetts State Lottery Worcester Regional Office is set to move to 135 Gold Star Blvd. in the coming weeks. As one of six regional offices across the state, the Worcester office has sold all lottery games out of its 151 West Boylston Drive location, where it has done business since...
Former Mayor Daniel Knapik to head Westfield’s Medical Reserve Corps
WESTFIELD - Former Mayor Daniel Knapik is returning to Westfield to head the Medical Reserve Corps in an effort to revitalize the program and give the city more resources when dealing with natural disasters. Health Director Joseph Rouse told the Board of Health Dec. 14 that Knapik would be taking...
WWLP 22News
Make a New Year’s resolution to get your social media footprint in order
(Mass Appeal) – Almost all of us are on some form of social media and can be found through searches online. But what is found when someone looks you up and could they find something that might possibly affect your job and career? Dave Delvecchio, Vice President of Marketing & Communications with Sourcepass in Easthampton is here to talk about how your online persona should be managed.
PVTA bus driver retires after 48 years of continuous service
The Pioneer Valley Transit Authority (PVTA) is thanking one of the longest working drivers in the history of the company who has recently retired!
North Adams restaurant closing after 3 months
Desperados, a Mexican restaurant located on Eagle Street, is closing only three months after it reopened under new ownership. The owners made the announcement in a Facebook post on December 28.
nepm.org
Gone But Not Forgotten: Mt. Tom Ski Area
The Mt Tom Ski Area operated for nearly 35 years in Holyoke, introducing thousands of people to the sport of alpine skiing, before it closed for good in 1998. Producer Dave Fraser talked with former President and General Manager Dave Moore plus several others who had an association with the iconic landmark that’s remembered so fondly by so many.
Dumpster fire in West Springfield
The West Springfield Fire Department was called to York Street Thursday night for a dumpster fire.
wamc.org
After outcry over condition of roads over the holiday weekend, Pittsfield official defends city’s response to Friday’s storm
City Council President Peter Marchetti told WAMC Tuesday that he saw the torrent of social media posts expressing frustration over slippery, unplowed roads and received dozens of phone calls about the situation. He says he’s reached out to Commissioner of Public Utilities Ricardo Morales to find out more about what went wrong.
West Springfield Town Council mulls overriding veto to ban commercial traffic on Larone Avenue
WEST SPRINGFIELD — Town Council will consider at its Tuesday meeting whether to overturn the mayor’s veto and institute a ban on heavy commercial vehicles on Larone Avenue. “The ban is back before the council on Jan. 3,” said Council President Edward C. Sullivan. “If two-thirds of the...
WWLP 22News
Art collection inspired by winter months at Springfield Museums
(Mass Appeal) – Winter can be cold and dreary in New England, but also brings a lot of beauty and inspiration for art. What better time than now to admire a collection at Springfield Museums inspired by the winter season. Here to share more about it is Maggie North, curator of art for the Springfield Museums.
Neely Murray, a ‘ray of sunshine,’ died in West Springfield crash
Neely Murray has been identified as the 25-year-old victim killed along with her dog in a West Springfield crash days before Christmas, sources informed MassLive. On Tuesday, Dec. 20, at around 5:34 p.m., West Springfield police responded to a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on Piper Road near Monastery Avenue. Once authorities arrived on the scene, first responders found a 25-year-old woman seriously injured and rushed her to a local hospital for treatment, according to officials.
thereminder.com
Cannabis retailer plans to occupy Route 202 Dunkin’ site in Westfield
WESTFIELD – Representatives of the Pioneer Valley Trading Co. came before the Planning Board on Dec. 20 seeking a special permit to relocate the retail portion of their planned marijuana operation to 475 Southampton Rd., the current site of a Dunkin’ Donuts that is moving to a new location. After the discussion, the hearing was continued to Jan. 17.
TRAFFIC: Section of Northampton St. in Easthampton reopened
A portion of Northampton Street (Route 10) between O’Neill Street and Florence Road is closed until further notice due to a broken utility pole and wires down.
Single-family home sells for $680,000 in Agawam
Yelena Artemova and Artem Artemova bought the property at 116 Adams Street, Agawam, from Anatoliy Paliy and Svetlana Paliy on Dec. 6, 2022, for $680,000 which represents a price per square foot of $214. The property features five bedrooms, two bathrooms, a underground/basement, and two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 5.8-acre lot.
thisweekinworcester.com
Worcester Lottery Office Moving to Gold Star Blvd in 2023
WORCESTER - The Massachusetts State Lottery Worcester Regional Office will be moving to 135 Gold Star Blvd. in 2023. The Worcester office, currently at 151 W. Boylston Dr., will share the space with the Seven Hills Foundation. According to the Massachusetts State Lottery, the exact date of the move is...
wamc.org
Three years in, Pittsfield Gray to Green using community voices to channel funding into city projects
Jaymie Zapata is a public health planner at the Berkshire Regional Planning Commission and the group’s liaison to the Pittsfield Gray to Green project. The BRPC is carrying out the initiative through a five-year, almost $1 million grant from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health along with the city, 18 Degrees, and Habitat for Humanity.
Zamboni catches fire in Springfield
A Zamboni outside of MGM casino was on fire Thursday, according to Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte.
